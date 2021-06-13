Netherlands 0-0 Ukraine LIVE! Euros match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(Getty Images)

Netherlands vs Ukraine - LIVE!

The Netherlands open their Euro 2020 campaign against Group C rivals Ukraine on home soil at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam tonight.

One of the traditional heavyweights of international football are appearing at their first major tournament for seven years after failing to qualify for both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Oranje - European champions in 1988 - are eager for redemption after a dark period in their football history, but the pressure is on head coach Frank de Boer to continue the impressive recovery work done by predecessor Ronald Koeman.

Ukraine went unbeaten in qualifying, conceding just four goals and topping a group that also included Portugal, but have struggled somewhat since then with a poor Nations League campaign followed by three successive draws to start 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Much of the build-up to their third successive European Championship appearance has been dominated by controversy regarding the design of their kit, which was met by outrage in Russia.

Follow Netherlands vs Ukraine at Euro 2020 LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog below!

Read More

Netherlands vs Ukraine TV channel and live stream: Where to watch free

Starmer: Prime Minister must make fresh education U-turn and boost catch-up pot

Man United midfielder Van de Beek to miss Euro 2020 through injury