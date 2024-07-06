Netherlands vs Turkey LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, starting lineups, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Netherlands vs Turkey LIVE!

The last quarter-final of Euro 2024 takes place in Berlin tonight as surprise package Turkey look to defeat a Dutch team which has also been largely unfancied to win the trophy. Despite the pre-tournament predictions, one of these teams will emerge from the ‘easier’ side of the draw to play England or Switzerland for a place in the final.

It has been an unusual tournament for Netherlands having finished third in their group, with a late comeback win over Poland and defeat to Austria raising big questions before Cody Gakpo led them to a convincing victory over Romania in the last-16. Ronald Koeman could welcome Donyell Malen back to his team.

Turkey have won three of their four games in chaotic fashion, which contributes to their trio of suspensions for this evening’s clash. Only once, in 2008, have they reached the Euros semi-finals. Follow Netherlands vs Turkey LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Netherlands vs Turkey updates

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Olympiastadion, Berlin

Netherlands team news: Koeman's side unchanged

Turkey team news: Trio suspended but Calhanoglu returns

Score prediction

Turkey starting line-up

18:52 , Marc Mayo

Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Ayhan; Guler, Calhanoglu, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Netherlands starting line-up

18:52 , Marc Mayo

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Bergwijn, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

Netherlands vs Turkey | Countdown to kick-off

18:43 , Marc Mayo

Team news coming up next for this quarter-final.

Looks like extra-time will be required in Dusseldorf...

England hit back!

18:38 , Marc Mayo

England and Switzerland are now level in the other quarter-final courtesy of Bukayo Saka.

Daley Blind warns Oranje

18:37 , Marc Mayo

Dutch defender Daley Blind has warned his team-mates that the Euro 2024 showdown with Turkey will feel like “an away match”.

Turkey have lived up to their billing of dark horses to get this far and they have been backed by huge support. Around three million people of Turkish descent live in Germany, and it has led to their supporters dominating whatever stadium the team play in.

“It will be an away match, I think,” said Blind.

“The Turks will be there en masse — and they are passionate. It will be an emotional match. We have to be on our guard, be well prepared.”

Goal in Dusseldorf!

18:31 , Marc Mayo

Switzerland have the lead over England with just 15 minutes left to go, after Breel Embolo’s far-post finish...

Turkey 'pride' won't suffer from UEFA saga

18:29 , Marc Mayo

Turkey's pride will not be dented by the suspension handed to defender Merih Demiral for a political gesture when they continue their Euro 2024 campaign, coach Vincenzo Montella has said.

UEFA announced on Friday that the 26-year-old centre back, who celebrated a goal against Austria by making a "wolf" gesture with his fingers, would be suspended for two games. The gesture made by Demiral is linked to the "Grey Wolves", an ultra-nationalist youth branch of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is an ally of President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party.

"We consider it unfair, this ban, because it was not a political gesture - it was interpreted as such, but it was just something that was not properly understood," Montella told reporters.

"But this will not put a break on Turkish pride. Actually, we will be more passionate, more proud. We want to make the country proud, and I'm sure we will all be highly motivated, and this goes for the fans as well."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Head-to-head record

18:22 , Marc Mayo

The Dutch have the slight edge in terms of all-time head-to-head record, having thrashed Turkey 6-1 during their last meeting in World Cup qualifying back in September 2021, when Memphis Depay scored a hat-trick.

However, Turkey had won back-to-back meetings before that and were also beaten 6-1 by Austria in their previous match before exacting sweet revenge in Leipzig.

Netherlands wins: 6

Draws: 4

Turkey wins: 4

Match odds

18:15 , Marc Mayo

Netherlands to qualify: 4/7

Turkey to qualify: 5/1

Half-time in the other quarter-final

17:53 , Marc Mayo

It’s goalless between England and Switzerland in Dusseldorf. A better showing from the Three Lions but no breakthrough.

(AP)

Big-match atmosphere in Berlin

17:49 , Marc Mayo

Both Turkey and Netherlands represented with lots of red and orange in abundance as fans head towards the Olympiastadion!

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Score prediction

17:43 , Marc Mayo

It’s been a little hard to get a read on the Netherlands at this tournament so far.

Dominant but wasteful against Poland, they needed Wout Weghorst to rescue a late victory off the bench before they looked flat in a goalless heavyweight draw with France but could have won again were Xavi Simons’ second-half goal not controversially ruled out.

Then their defensive frailties were fully exposed by Austria in a five-goal thriller, before they got a real confidence boost with a comfortable victory over an albeit middling Romania side.

It’s hard to know whether you can truly count them on the list of contenders, though in this half of the draw no one can be ruled out from making the final.

Turkey have been inconsistent too but shown real flashes of exciting quality led by talismanic youngster Arda Guler, outdueling debutants Georgia in a classic before being brushed aside by Portugal and leaving it very late to make their numerical advantage count against the Czech Republic, ahead of benefiting from a chaotic start against an out-of-sorts Austria.

We’re expecting a really entertaining affair here with plenty of action and incident, shaded by the Netherlands with Liverpool’s Gakpo no doubt enjoying a starring role once again.

Netherlands to win, 2-1.

Our prediction for the Turkey team

17:33 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Ayhan; Guler, Calhanoglu, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Early Turkey team news

17:26 , Marc Mayo

Turkey will welcome back influential captain Hakan Calhanoglu and defender Samet Akaydin against the Dutch after both players served one-match bans against Austria.

No fewer than 10 players ran the risk of suspensions in that game after a thoroughly ill-tempered final group game against the Czech Republic, with midfielders Orkun Kokcu - who limped off injured late on - and Ismail Yuksek both picking up second cautions of the tournament to rule them out this weekend.

Calhanoglu will come back in at the expense of Kokcu, though a replacement will be needed for Yuksek, with Borussia Dortmund’s Salih Ozcan likely to be recalled to partner Kaan Ayhan in deeper midfield.

Vincenzo Montella is likely to field both Akaydin and Abdulkerim Bardakci as a centre-back pairing, with Demiral now handed a two-game ban by Uefa for his goal celebration against Austria.

How we expect the Dutch to line up

17:20 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

Early Netherlands team news

17:13 , Marc Mayo

Ronald Koeman rolled the dice with a start for Steven Bergwijn against Romania with little impact, hooking the player at half-time in favour of Donyell Malen, who went on to score twice and surely cement his starting spot.

That is likely to be the only change for the Dutch on Saturday, with no players suspended and his team otherwise looking settled with no fresh injury concerns of note.

How to watch

17:05 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Over in Dusseldorf...

16:59 , Marc Mayo

You may have noticed that this is, in fact, the second Euro 2024 quarter-final of the day.

First up in Dusseldorf is England vs Switzerland.

We’ll have the major updates from that game here as the winner will play the victors from Netherlands vs Turkey in the semis.

You can follow it live here!

(Getty Images)

Netherlands vs Turkey LIVE!

16:55 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Netherlands vs Turkey!

The Oranje are out to reach the semi-finals of a European Championship for the first time in 20 years whereas the Turks have only once previously gone so far.

But, having landed on the ‘easier’ side of the Euro 2024 draw tonight’s game will be a case of witnessing which surprise contender can reach the final four in Germany.

A rough group stage gave way to a solid win in the last-16 for Netherlands while Turkey have impressed in typically chaotic fashion.

Berlin’s Olympiastadion, the venue of the final, hosts this evening’s game with kick-off coming at 8pm BST.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction!