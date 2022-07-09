Netherlands vs Sweden Euro 2022 live: Score and latest updates - Franck Fife/AFP

Jim White is amidst the festivities in Sheffield

Police Euro 2022 - Jim White

couple euro 2022 - Jim White

And team news from Netherlands

The atmosphere in Sheffield has been electric

🇳🇱 The Swedish & Dutch take over Sheffield! 🇸🇪



The atmosphere in the city centre has been amazing ahead of the match at Bramall Lane ⚽️ #WEURO2022 @BBCSheffield | #SWE #NED pic.twitter.com/4c9yfXnvFu — Football Heaven (@footballheaven) July 9, 2022

Tonight's Sweden side

📋 Elvan till EM-premiären mot Nederländerna!



Framåt Sverige! 🇸🇪#WEURO2022 — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) July 9, 2022

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the second of today's Group C matches, Netherlands versus Sweden, kicking off at Bramall Lane at 8pm.

Under Sarina Wiegman, Netherlands won this competition in 2017, and eleven of the players featured in that campaign, including Arsenal standout and BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021 Vivianne Miedema, are part of the 23-player squad defending the title.

But with Wiegman helping to burnish England's star power this time around, overseeing a record 15 unbeated games, murmurs about Holland taking consecutive European Championship victories have been muted at best.

There are still lots to distinguish this Netherlands side, who should make it into the knockout stages from Group C. Miedema is one bright spark, having scored 92 goals for her country, as are midfielders Danielle Van der Donk and Damaris Egurrola, both of Lyon, and Chelsea defender Aniek Nouwen.

But Sweden will prove the most challenging opponents in their group, and possibly the competition. The silver medallists from Tokyo were a penalty shoot out from gold against Canada last summer, and have a sturdy track record at the Euros since they won the inaugural competition in 1984.

Peter Gerhardsson's side is a squad rich in talent, and more crucially, depth, and are being discussed as favourites alongside Spain, England and Germany.

Success has come from a blend of experienced anchoring players like Chelsea's captain Magdalena Eriksson in defence and Kosovar Asllani in attack play alongside young creators like Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. Stina Blackstenius, fresh for an invigorating title challenge with Arsenal in last season's WSL is a force likely to strike fear into the hearts of even the hardiest of defenders.

Can Sweden keep Miedema under wraps? Can the Netherlands upset a team with their eyes on the trophy? There's just under one hour until kick off, and we'll be bringing you all the build-up and team news ahead of our live coverage from 8pm.