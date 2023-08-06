Netherlands vs South Africa LIVE: Women’s World Cup latest score and updates as knockout stages continue

The Women’s World Cup knockout stages continue as the Netherlands take on South Africa in Sydney.

South Africa were one of the stories of the group stage, as they stunned Italy with a dramatic 3-2 win to reach the last-16 for the first time. Led by star forwards Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia, the dangerous Banyana Banyana will be targeting another upset against the 2019 finalists.

Netherlands topped Group E ahead of the United States and are an experienced side under Andries Jonker. The World Cup has been defined by shocks so far and the Netherlands will be wary of another, as they look to set up a quarter-final meeting with Spain, who thrashed the Switzerland on Saturday.

Japan are also through to the last-16 and will face the winner of the heavyweight clash between defending champions USA and Sweden. The USA are looking vulnerable after scraping through Group E, and the defending champions going out at this stage would leave the tournament wide open. Follow live updates from Netherlands vs South Africa as the World Cup last-16 continues.

04:31 , Jamie Braidwood

64 mins: The Netherlands are quitely smothering this game. Kgatlana has had far fewer opportunities to burst forward in this half... and is quickly closed down when she bursts inside the box.

Van de Donk is booked for a sliding challenge in midfield and will miss the quarter-final if the Netherlands make it through.

04:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Nope! VAR rules it out after Martens went a touch early with her run! It looked like offside at first sight, and the replays confirm it.

Let off for South Africa.

04:17 , Jamie Braidwood

The Netherlands double their lead, as the flag stays down! This will be checked as it was very close, but Martens was able to turn and shoot after Beerensteyn slipped the ball through!

04:17 , Jamie Braidwood

52 mins: South Africa haven’t been able to get going yet in the seocnd half. I imagine Andries Jonker won’t have been happy with the amount of chances they conceded in the first half, particulary through losing possession in midfield.

04:12 , Jamie Braidwood

47 minutes: Netherlands threaten again from a corner as the second half restarts - this time as Beerensteyn heads over from a flick-on.

04:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway in Sydney! An upset is still very possible here, South Africa just need to take their chances in this second half!

03:55 , Jamie Braidwood

The Netherlands lead at the break... but I’m not sure how! South Africa have had all the best chances, with Kgatlana denied four times by Van Domselaar alone. The Dutch are ahead thanks to Roord’s close-range header, and it’s that moment of slack defending from a set-piece that is the difference!

03:51 , Jamie Braidwood

45+3 mins: SAVE! Kgatlana is denied again! The noise here is incredible when South Africa fly forward - this time as Linda Motlhalo chips a ball through to Kgatlana. She dives to her left, but Van Domselaar stands tall and makes the save with her feet at her near post.

That’s a fourth shot on target for Kgatlana this half alone. South Africa really couldn’t have asked for more!

(Getty Images)

03:48 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: CHANCE! That’s the moment South Africa were waiting for! South Africa quickly win the ball in midfield and find the pass through to Kgatlana down the left - she leaves Spitse behind her but Van Domselaar closes the angle well, smothering the shot and then beating Kgatlana to the spilled ball.

Kgatlana holds her head - that was her clearest sight of goal yet.

We’re into seven minutes added on.

03:41 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: There’s a horrible moment as Martens dribbles forward, is fouled, and falls into Bambanani Mbane, who seems to go over her leg. A stretcher is being readied for the midfielder.

Tiisetso Makhubela replaces her as Mbane goes off on a stretcher. That looked like a serious injury.

03:37 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: The Netherlands are terrified of Kgatlana! South Africa win the ball back in midfield and release the electric striker, who drives at Spitse in a flurry of step-overs. It creates a yard of space for the shot, which is straight at van Domselaar as the goalkeeper tips it around the front post .

03:30 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: SAVE! Quick-thinking and a quick throw from the Netherlands, as Danielle van de Donk turns in the box and is suddenly through on goal. Her shot is driven straight at Swart, where a shot curled towards the far post would have made it 2-0.

In a blow to South Africa, the lively right-sided forward Seoposenwe has been forced off and has been replaced by Wendy Shongwe.

03:23 , Jamie Braidwood

20 mins:The Netherlands look very comfortable on the ball and are finding the spaces to play around South Africa. But South Africa are enjoying themselves o the counter-attack, especially when Kgatlana is able to run at Stefanie van der Gragt.

03:17 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: The Netherlands corner came from Esmee Brugts attempting an outrageous shot from the corner of the box that almost curled into the top corner. The wing-back scored two identical goals against Vietnam and was so close to another, only for Kaylin Swart to tip over.

Roord is now on four goals for the tournament.

(Getty Images)

03:14 , Jamie Braidwood

13’ SAVE! South Africa may be behind but they look so threatening! Kgatlana is released down the sides of the Netherlands back three for the second time and the electric forward drives into the box. Her shot is flashed towards the far post and is tipped over by van Domselaar, but a corner isn’t given.

03:11 , Jamie Braidwood

The Netherlands open the scoring from a corner! Sherida Spitse’s corner found Martens at the front post - her header was towards the front post and had to be cleared off the line by Lebohang Ramalepe, but the clearance was hooked up and not out, leaving Jill Rood with a simple header from a yard out!

03:09 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: First opportunity for South Africa as Jermaine Seoposenwe bursts forward from the right and feeds the dangerous Thembi Kgatlana. The South Africa captain takes a touch out from her feet but fires straight at Daphne van Domselaar.

03:06 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: The Netherlands immediately try and take control of possession with their expansive shape - Lineth Beerensteyn as gone straight back up front alongside Lieke Martens.

03:02 , Jamie Braidwood

KICK-OFF! Underway in Sydney - with a healthy crowd for what is a midday start in Australia. Plenty of colourful replica shirts in the crowd, with the iconic organge of the Netherlands and the bright yellow of the Banyana Banyana.

(Indpendent)

02:57 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re almost ready to go in Sydney, after the First Nations welcome address.

Time for the anthems.

02:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker is confident his side can beat anyone at the Women’s World Cup after beating the USA to top spot in Group E, and avoiding Sweden in the last-16.

“From the very beginning of our preparations, we were quite confident that we can beat every opponent in this tournament,” he said after the 7-0 win against Vietnam. “Our strategy won’t change.

“Of course it helps when you qualify first in your group, when the United States is also in your group, and of course it helps when you win 7-0 and score wonderful goals... This team is capable of many things.

“A year ago we saw a lot of teams in Europe who were better than us, but we’ve managed to close the gap. Of course, we have to make it happen and win against these major countries, but it’s clear that we’re a lot closer to victory than a year ago.”

(Getty Images)

02:36 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa believe their Women’s World Cup adventure is not done yet, with Desiree Ellis confident that Banyana Banyana can produce another upset.

“We’ve been underestimated so many times before,” Ellis said. “I think this group has shown that nothing can stand in their way, this group has shown when the chips are down that they can stand up. We know who we are playing, but they don’t know who they are playing.

“Because this group when the chips are down, they’ve just gotten better and better. And all I can say is that there’s going to be a match tomorrow.

"We are a team that know what our strengths and weaknesses are ... we know what we want to do. I think the opponent knows what we want to do and sometimes they can't stop it.

"We've got to bring our 'A' game and we've got to be at the absolute best, because the Dutch have shown during the tournament that they're a top side."

02:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Keira Walsh has returned to full England training ahead of the Women’s World Cup last-16 match against Nigeria on Monday, just days after the Lionesses midfielder was stretchered off against Denmark.

It was confirmed that Walsh had not suffered an ACL injury after she was left on crutches following England’s second match of the World Cup, although the Champions League winner remained with the squad following scans.

Walsh missed England’s 6-1 win over China in the final match of Group C, with Sarina Wiegman changing her formation to a 3-5-2 in the midfielder’s absence, but her quick return to training has boosted hopes that the 26-year-old could play again at the tournament.

Wiegman will give an update as to whether Walsh will be available for selection at her press conference in Brisbane later on Sunday, with England facing Nigeria in the last-16 clash the following day.

Keira Walsh returns to England training in Women’s World Cup boost

02:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Juventus forward Lineth Beerensteyn returns for the Netherlands after missing the 7-0 win against Vietnam, coming in for Katja Snoeijs.

Kholosa Biyana replaces Robyn Moodaly in midfield for South Africa.

Both teams are unchanged elsewhere.

02:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news is in!

Netherlands: van Domselaar, Spitse, van der Gragt, Janssen, Pelova, Roord, Groenen, van de Donk, Brugts, Beerensteyn, Martens.

Subs: Kop, Baijings, Casparij, Dijkstra, Egurrola, Jansen, Kaptein, Nouwen, Snoeijs, van Dongen, Wilms, Weimar.

South Africa: Swart, Ramalepe, Mbane, Matlou, Dhlamini, Biyana, Gamede, Magaia, Motlhalo, Seoposenwe, Kgatlana.

Subs: Dlamini, Cesane, Holweni, Kgadiete, Kgoale, Magama, Makhubela, Salgado, Shongwe, Moletsane.

01:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Keira Walsh is back in training for the Lionesses today ahead of England’s clash with Nigeria in the last-16!

A huge boost for Sarina Wiegman, who will confirm whether Walsh is fit enough for selection later today at her press conference.

All 23 players are out for training today at Central Coast Stadium. 💪 pic.twitter.com/PUo3e7gUvq — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 6, 2023

01:48 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis after the historic 3-2 win against Italy:

“The girls are just freaking amazing. I mean I speak through every challenge they faced in the past. We know that no-one gave us a chance today but we knew what we were capable of and they fought like warriors out there.

“I think this is for everyone back home. You know, people getting up in the early hours of the morning who were disappointed when we should have won against Argentina. This is for everyone."

(Getty Images)

01:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Hildah Magaia called South Africa’s victory over Italy to reach the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time as “life-changing.”

Magaia scored South Africa’s second goal and then provided the assist for Themba Kgatlana’s winner in the 3-2 win.

“They call me the breadwinner. So without the breadwinner, there’s no bread,” Magaia said. “I had to provide the bread for the nation.”

“This really means a lot. Especially knowing that we were so close to going home. It is an emotional one.”

(Getty Images)

01:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Hinata Miyazawa scored her fifth goal of the Women’s World Cup as Japan beat Norway 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Japan have been on a mission to bury the memory of their disappointing exit at the last-16 stage in 2019 and move on to play the winner of Sunday’s clash between holders the United States and Sweden.

Although they conceded their first goal of the tournament to Guro Reiten’s header, an own goal from Norway’s Ingrid Engen as well as second-half strikes from Risa Shimizu and Miyazawa got them across the line in front of a crowd of 33,042.

Miyazawa’s 81st-minute goal moved her out of a tie with Germany captain Alexandra Popp as the tournament’s leading goalscorer as well as matching Homare Sawa’s Japanese record for a World Cup set in 2011 when the Nadeshiko clinched the title.

Japan continue to shine as Spain orchestrate recovery to reach last-16

01:35 , Jamie Braidwood

The Netherlands’ back line will have to rely on trust and togetherness to stop lightning-fast striker Thembi Kgatlana when they face South Africa in their round of 16 game at the World Cup in Sydney on Sunday, according to defender Stefanie van der Gragt.

Kgatlana netted two of her team’s six goals including the last-gasp scorcher that dramatically dumped Italy out of the tournament.

“Well, it requires the same as always from me, we help each other at the back, we cover each other’s back and I think (Sunday) it will be very important to have each other’s back,” said Van der Gragt.

Coach Andries Jonker said his squad had stopped “very fast attackers” versus Portugal at the World Cup, and in friendlies against Costa Rica and Poland - all Dutch victories.

“It’s a matter of choosing positions, helping each other and having a keeper that pays attention,” Jonker said. “So far, we’ve had things under control. It’s not that we’re getting confused with this fast attacker from South Africa, but we have taken it into account and we’re preparing for that.”

01:33 , Jamie Braidwood

