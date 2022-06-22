Netherlands vs England third ODI: live score and latest updates - REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

12:07 PM

OVER 32: NED 154/3 (De Leede 35 Edwards 16)

Edwards needs new gloves already, four balls into Rashid's sixth over, after sliding to make his ground when hustling two with an onside flick. Rashid spears one across the Holland captain to invite the sweep but the batsman doesn't connect, Buttler cannot get a hand to it cleanly and they add a single to the wide. No boundaries for nine overs.

12:05 PM

OVER 31: NED 147/3 (De Leede 33 Edwards 13)

Niall O'Brien likens Livingstone to Anil Kumble, at least in terms of his 58mph average pace. Bowling at that speed targets the pads as well as the stumps and the edge, particularly when there is no turn available. Edwrds uses his feet to drive for two and rocks back to cut a single.

12:01 PM

OVER 30: NED 143/3 (De Leede 32 Edwards 10)

Fine fielding fron Willey when De Leede flays his hockey cover drive off Rashid that was worth four but has to settle for two instead. Middle over torpor as per. England will be relaxed about going for only five an over. Livingstone is at his bets when there's a right- and left-hand partnership but his leg-spin is being given a rare extended spell.

11:58 AM

OVER 29: NED 138/3 (De Leede 28 Edwards 9)

Five singles off Livingstone's sixth over, De Leede's three patted into the offside, Edwards with cross-bat shots including a sweep which loops up off the top edge and sails over Buttler.

11:56 AM

OVER 28: NED 133/3 (De Leede 25 Edwards 7)

Rashid spies Edwards shaping to reverse him, pushes it wider, forcing the batsman to switch his hands back and tries to nurdle it down to fine leg while his wrong knee is on the ground. Surprised he kept his balance. He couldn't reach it and Rashid is penalised with a wide called. I thought that was clever bowling. No justice.

Livingstone strikes! ⚡



O'Dowd is dismissed just after getting his half-century... pic.twitter.com/bShTftIjgg — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 22, 2022

11:53 AM

OVER 27: NED 130/3 (De Leede 24 Edwards 6)

Edwards is the Dutch Mr 360 and unwraps his reverse sweep to flip three through point. Would have gone for four but for a good dive. De Leede cleaves a cut off Livingstone for two, taking on the arm to double his return.

11:49 AM

OVER 26: NED 124/3 (De Leede 21 Edwards 3)

Four singles are gleaned cautiously off Rashid's over, Edwards working the googly behind square and flicking a leg break into the onside. Both De Leede's are taken in the arc between long off and cover.

11:46 AM

Interesting news from Headingley

One Overton, not two. Jamie will make his debut.

Jamie Overton is set to make his England Test debut against New Zealand at Headingley!



James Anderson will miss out with an ankle injury in the only change to the side.#BBCCricket #ENGvNZ — Test Match Special (@bbctms) June 22, 2022

11:45 AM

OVER 25: NED 120/3 (De Leede 19 Edwards 1)

Strange dismissal, in that O'Dowd hung around and asked De Leede whether he should review before walking off. He must have known he edged it?

Enter Edwards and Livingstone interrogates him with turn and bounce. Edwards takes four balls to get off the mark, finally connecting with his drive to push a single down to long off.

11:42 AM

Wicket!!

O'Dowd c Buttler b Livingstone 50 Done by the leg-break he scratches an edge through to the keeper who takes a smart catch. FOW 119/3

11:41 AM

OVER 24: NED 118/2 (O'Dowd 50 De Leede 18)

Fifty for Max O'Dowd, Auckland born but whose mother is Dutch. He uses his feet to get down to Rashid and taps him for a single.

11:39 AM

OVER 23: NED 115/2 (O'Dowd 49 De Leede 16)

O'Dowd drills Livingstone for two through cover then cuffs a cut shot in front of square for a single. De Leede plays a glorious cover drive that was pure Buttler, wrists breaking perfectly on connection then snapping sweetly through the line for four. NHL slap shot.

11:35 AM

OVER 22: NED 107/2 (O'Dowd 46 De Leede 11)

Leggies from both ends. Time for Rashid. O'Dowd presses a single though cover, De Leede works the flatter one for two through midwicket but that's the only damage.

Great catch from Liam Livingstone 👏 pic.twitter.com/NuSBcWbD2R — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 22, 2022

11:33 AM

OVER 21: NED 104/2 (O'Dowd 45 De Leede 9)

England appeal for a caught behind off O'Dowd when the ball zips past his gloves on to his pad and loops up to Buttler. The umpire shakes his head and there's no review. It was close to the hand but not close enough.

One turns violently enough to beat O'Dowd and canon off the tip of Buttler's right middle finger and they run a bye.

11:30 AM

OVER 20: NED 99/2 (O'Dowd 44 De Leede 8)

After his wicket in his last over, Carse continues for a fifth in the spell. Like the mist underrated player in England's World Cup-winning side, Liam Plunkett, he has the pace and height to take top-order wickets and eke out a few in the middle overs, too.

After five dot balls, De Leede opens the face to square drive for four. Shot!

11:25 AM

OVER 19: NED 95/2 (O'Dowd 44 De Leede 4)

Licorice Livingstone is given first honours with spin. He bowls leg spin to right handers. O'Dowd laps a single, De Leede gets off the mark with a pat through cover. The more the over goes on, the more flight Livingstone finds but there is only gentle turn at best and each of the final three balls is pushed into the offside for comfortable singles.

11:21 AM

OVER 18: NED 89/2 (O'Dowd 42 De Leede 0)

Drinks does the business again for England. Both have enjoyed pulling but Cooper should have rolled his wrists on that one. Earlier in the over he had exploited the pace to glide a single with minimum application down through third man.

11:18 AM

Wicket!!!

Cooper c Livingstone b Carse 33 Livingstone doesn't give Cooper a second life, taking a good catch to his right at deep backward square, sliding on his knees to grasp a top-edged pull. FOW 88/2

11:11 AM

OVER 17: NED 84/1 (O'Dowd 41 Cooper 29)

Big shout from Sam Curran when he pins O'Dowd on the front foot from over the wicket. He was trying to flick it round the corner. It would have hit the stumps but the seam, if not the left side of the ball, pitched outside leg. Close shave. Time for drinks.

11:08 AM

OVER 16: NED 82/1 (O'Dowd 40 Cooper 28)

England have been far too short today on this pitch, which is slower than the one used for the first two ODIs. Cooper can't get away until the fourth ball, pulling down for a single. Carse's slower ball dribbles across the right-hander and is called wide. O'Dowd Roots a single off an open face down to third man and then Carse pins Cooper painfully above the knee on the back leg via a feathered inside edge.

11:03 AM

OVER 15: NED 79/1 (O'Dowd 39 Cooper 27)

The runs are coming. Mind you if 73mph bouncers like the one Curran starts his over with, aren't being chastised for four, there's no hope for international cricket. O'Dowd squirts the next ball for a single down to third man and Curran decides to come back over the wicket, pitches up and Cooper drives through cover for a single. O'Dowd is treated to another short one which he pulls for a single. More short stuff follows ... too short ... and another wide goes into the scorebook.

It has been a good fightback by the Oranje. I'm sure Morgan would have had a spinner on before now.

10:59 AM

OVER 14: NED 70/1 (O'Dowd 33 Cooper 25)

O'Dowd finally gets hold of a short one as he would wish and carts it over midwicket for four. An inside-edge on to the pads stifles Carse's appeal halfway up his throat and they run a single. Cooper is tested with the short ball, too, and he also executes the pull properly, cuffing it behind square for four.

10:56 AM

OVER 13: NED 60/1 (O'Dowd 28 Cooper 20)

Curran comes round the wicket to O'Dowd and pings down that skiddy bouncer that surprises even the best. O'Dowd shapes to pull and gloves it over gully for a single. Cooper goes deep into his crease to work a single through the inside before O'Dowd is almost done by the bounce again. It climbs on him as he tried to punch off the back foot and flies off the splice ... just short of point.

10:53 AM

OVER 12: NED 58/1 (O'Dowd 27 Cooper 19)

Brydon Carse, an upright right-armer, comes on to break up the monopoly of the diabolists. His pace is encouragingly up in the high 80s. Cooper taps one off his pads for a single, O'Dowd, with no thought for the wisdom of the front foot pull against someone who can breach 90mph, fends a pull fine for a single. Carse ends the over with a fast half-volley on a fifth stump line and I might well have a dirty mind, or filthy ears, but I am sure Cooper berates himself for missing out with some very salty verbal self-flagellation

10:46 AM

OVER 11: NED 56/1 (O'Dowd 26 Cooper 18)

Sam Curran is the first change. England's 'left-arm good ...' policy at work here. Mum, they're taking over. Curran starts with a short, loose pie on O'Dowd's pads and he flicks it fine to bring up the four. He strays too close to middle and leg again and O'Dowd fiddles it round the corner for a single. Cooper goes on the charge, Curran drags his length back and fires in a bouncer that ramps over his head. Buttler leaps up but can only parry it and doubles the penalty to two wides.

Quick start! Willey gets Vikramjit for the THIRD time in the series 💥



📺 Watch Netherlands vs England third ODI live on Sky Sports Cricket! pic.twitter.com/7gdOZ4mStm — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 22, 2022

10:42 AM

OVER 10: NED 47/1 (O'Dowd 20 Cooper 17)

Payne scrambles the seam to slant one across O'Dowd who chases it and is two coats of linseed oil from nicking it. Payne tries the short one, O'Dowd, like Singh, chooses to pull on the front foot and manages to biff it away with one hand for four as his bottom hand comes loose with the force of his swing.

That's the end of the Powerplay.

10:39 AM

OVER 9: NED 38/1 (O'Dowd 14 Cooper 15)

Two terrific strokes from Cooper, both on the front foot. The first is as elegant as Burlington Bertie, creamed through long on for four as Willey keeps the ball full. The second comes when Willey tries the slower ball. And why not? The quicker one did for Singh, Cooper picks it and pumps it through extra-cover for four.

The final ball is short and on his hip. He shovels it round the corner for his third boundary of the over.

10:34 AM

OVER 8: NED 24/1 (O'Dowd 13 Cooper 2)

If it were not Payne's debut and he were not such a genial soul, he could add Adil Rashid to his list. O'Dowd opens the face to dab down to third man where Rashid runs round to collect and lets it slip through his legs for four. Nuts!

10:32 AM

OVER 7: NED 20/1 (O'Dowd 9 Cooper 2)

Just a single each off Willey's fourth over, both of them using the inswing to tickle them into the onside.

10:30 AM

OVER 6: NED 18/1 (O'Dowd 8 Cooper 1)

A rarely seen incident at least at this level. Livingstone is stationed perfectly at short midwicket to pouch Cooper's top edge when he tries to pull Payne. But it steeples into the sun and he loses sight of it, takes evasive action and the ball lands about six inches away from sconning him on the head. They run a single. Payne, an understanding soul, runs over to give him a pat. Just as Jimmy or Stuart Broad would have done ...

David Payne of England is presented with his first cap by batting coach Mark Alleyne during the 3rd One Day International between Netherlands and England at VRA Cricket Ground - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

10:24 AM

OVER 5: NED 16/1 (O'Dowd 7 Cooper 0)

'Shot of the day!' as Richie Benaud used to say. After Willey sends down the match's second wide, he hangs one outside O'Dowd's off stump and the right hander takes two steps towards him and creams it over cover for four.

Willey isn't quick but he is when you try to pull him on the front foot which is what Singh attempted to do ... and paid the price.

10:20 AM

Wicket!!

Singh c Malan b Willey 6 Dave Willey bags him for the third time in the series. The tall left-hander has looked flappy all morning and hasn't done his talent justice in any of the matches. Willey fires a bouncer in at Singh's body. He hasn't got the room to pull he thinks he has, fiddles it round the corner off the top edge by the splice and short midwicket runs in to take a diving catch. FOW 16/1

10:16 AM

OVER 4: NED 10/0 (Singh 6 O'Dowd 2)

Netherlands are rattled by the movement and the number of dot balls. Singh essays a 'What the heck' swish at one tailing away and edges it over the slips for four. Payne drops shorter, Singh has a nudge at it, misses, wears it on the hip and hobbles a leg-bye.

O'Dowd is given the compliment of having a slip removed. They want him to drive, which he does, for a single. Why not keep two in while Payne is bowling to him so full and with such good shape?

10:12 AM

OVER 3: NED 3/0 (Singh 2 O'Dowd 1)

Dominic Cork leans out of the commentary box and congratulates David Payne on a fine first over. His advice? "Get an early wicket, mate." Well, quite.

More swing for Willey and some seam movement too for the left-handed Singh who is standing outside leg stump to allow him to swing his arms through the line to anything on off. That's how he earns the solitary single off the over, squirting it off the edge down to third man.

10:08 AM

OVER 2: NED 2/0 (Singh 1 O'Dowd 1)

Gloucestershire's David Payne, who was given his cap by the former Glorse captain Mark Alleyen this morning, takes the other new ball. He's brisk - 84mph, and bowls very full, allowing the ball to shape in naturally. He starts with a testing maiden, finding the inside edge of O'Dowd's bat and the opener gets a wee but frustrated by the last ball and has an airy yahoo at it but misses it by miles.

10:05 AM

OVER 1: NED 2/0 (Singh 1 O'Dowd 1)

Vikramjit Singh gets the scoreboard rolling by slicing a cut down to third man for a single. Good bounce from the new pitch for David Willey. They take out a slip for O'Dowd and almost immediately regret it when one climbs on the right-hander, catches the shoulder of the bat and flies between where second and third slip would be. Could have been snaffled with a flying leap ... possibly. They run a single.

10:01 AM

The openers are out

And once again England have an all left-arm pace attack. Willey will take the first new ball.

09:45 AM

While we're waiting

Here's the latest episode of the Vaughany & Tuffers CC, fresh off the, er, press. In this week's edition of the Telegraph podast, the three amigos chat with Marcus Trescothick, among other delights. You can listen here or download on iTunes, Spotify and all other good (and bad) podcast providers.

09:42 AM

Netherlands also make two changes

Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren, as expected, come in for Shane Snater and Vivian Kingma. No more family feuds for Snater with Jason Roy.

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (capt/wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen.

09:40 AM

Two changes for England

Sam Curran (and not Luke Wood) replaces Eoin Morgan; David Payne comes in for Reece Topley.

England line up thus:

Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (capt/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, David Payne.

09:38 AM

England have won the toss

And put Netherlands in.

09:34 AM

Good morning

And welcome to coverage of the third ODI from glorious Amstelveen. Eoin Morgan, after two ducks in two innings so far on tour, misses out with a groin strain which, given the injury forced retirement of Dutch captain Pieter Seelaar after only one game of the series makes this no country for old skips.

England's band, a blend of members of the aristocracy of white-ball cricket and irregulars, have played well and, predictably, blown Netherlands away but that's not the point. If we want cricket to thrive, we have to support not just its spread but its development too and England's visit gives the Dutch not only experience but the TV, ground and catering revenue to carry on their excellent work. And who can say anyone has disgraced himself. There have been some very good performances, notably from new captain Scott Edwards, Tim Vincent and Max O'Dowd while Bas de Leede has show his enormous potential, more with ball than bat so far. Yes, he has been costly but pace like that will always find him work.

And today they welcome back a couple of their county players who were playing in the championship during the first two ODIs: Paul van Meekeren and Fred Klaassen, which should give their attack more balance and greater threat.

We have a new pitch today, too which should suit Luke Wood, if he gets a run out should they choose to manage Reece Topley's workload. Toppers' Jnr never looks like the kind of bloke that would take too kindly to being told to rest but it is in his and England's best interests to have him available for both World Cups.

Play starts at 10. And we'll have news of the toss and line-ups imminently.