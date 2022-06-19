Netherlands vs England live stream: How can I watch ODI matches for FREE on TV in UK?

The Netherlands host England for a One-Day International series this month in a break from the Tests against New Zealand.

Naturally, no players involved in the Test series have travelled across the Channel for this month’s series in Amsterdam.

Still, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Co are out to secure a trio of victories against the minnows.

After comfortably winning the opener, the teams reconvene at VRA Cricket Ground on Sunday for the second game before the series closer on Wednesday.

Here are all the details for tuning in...

Where to watch Netherlands vs England

TV channel: The series will be aired on Sky Sports Cricket with coverage of the ODIs starting at 9.50am BST ahead of 10am starts.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app, or a free stream can be accessed via the ECB website. All you have to do is register an account.