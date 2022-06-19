Netherlands vs England live: score and latest updates from second ODI

Alan Tyers
·3 min read
netherlands vs england live score icc cricket odi 2 latest updates - GETTY IMAGES
10:07 AM

Phil Salt is having a chat on Sky

"I want to play as many games as I can, whether as a batter or by keeping as well. I have to take every opportunity with both hands. We are world champions, you have to do something special to knock out a man in possession in this side."

10:00 AM

Update

09:57 AM

Some of the covers

are coming off.

09:55 AM

There will be an inspection at 11.30

Go and get yourself a coffee, or other beverage, and we'll get back to it in a few minutes.

09:53 AM

Second ODI coming up soon

But not yet: the match is delayed by a wet outfield. It's a lot cooler than the other day there, a lot of cloud overhead. The covers are on.

09:22 AM

Good morning and welcome

To our coverage of the second ODI between England and the Netherlands, which gets under way at 10am.

The Matthew Mott era started with a bang - with England shattering the previous world ODI record in the first match and falling just two runs short of an almost unfathomable 500.

If you are a Dutch player you'd imagine there will be a fair amount of trepidation at having to play the same opposition just a couple of days after a 232-run savaging.

From an England point of view, the pyrotechnics of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone came as no surprise, while Dawid Malan proved his class with a well-constructed century.

But the platform for the world-record total was set by Phil Salt's maiden ODI ton - and the new man at the top of the order believes Mott will empower his players to keep on playing no-fear cricket.

"He certainly likes the way that I play," Salt said of the Australian coach. "I don't think anything is too dissimilar from the brand of cricket that we're going to play.

"It's pretty self-explanatory what you need to do if you want to play for England. If you want to play for Morgs, you have to play a certain type of way and he's very clear with that.

"It's as simple as knowing that when I get the opportunity, I've got to perform and I've got to do well. That's how it's going to work if you want to have a long England career."

Salt accepts one innings will not be enough to dislodge the Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow axis when both are available, an opening partnership that averages 57.67 with a staggering 13 100-plus stands in 49 innings and was instrumental to England's World Cup triumph.

But while he will retain his place in today's second match and Wednesday's finale, both in Amstelveen, Salt is content to bat anywhere in the top order if it means he retains his spot.

He said: "Every time you put on an England shirt is an honour, I want to keep doing that. If I can keep doing stuff like that and keep putting my name in the hat, hopefully I will give the selectors a headache.

"You can't bat everywhere, can you? I'd love to get as many games as possible for England. For me, it doesn't matter where. I'll always do the best I can to perform, put my hand up and win games for the side."

