Is Netherlands vs Czech Republic on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture
The Netherlands take on Czech Republic in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Sunday, with a quarter-final against Denmark on the line.
The Dutch claimed top spot of Group C with maximum points as they swept past Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia to reach the knockout stages.
In their final game of the group, Frank de Boer’s side defeated North Macedonia 3-0 thanks to a Gini Wijnaldum double after Memphis Depay had opened the scoring.
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic finished as runners-up in Group D after losing to England 1-0 at Wembley on Tuesday night.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match:
When is it?
The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The match will also be shown on ITV1 from 4:15pm BST as well as online via ITV Hub.
Confirmed line-ups:
Netherlands: Stekelenburg; De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind; Dumfries, De Roon, F de Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; Malen, Memphis
Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kaderabek; Holes, Soucek; Sevcik, Barak, Masopust; Schick
Odds:
Netherlands: 4/6
Draw: 14/5
Czech Republic: 4/1
Prediction:
The Czech Republic will try and frustrate the Netherlands, but I think de Boer’s side will have too much offensive firepower. 2-0 Netherlands.
