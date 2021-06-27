Is Netherlands vs Czech Republic on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Gamble
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Netherlands take on Czech Republic in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Sunday, with a quarter-final against Denmark on the line.

The Dutch claimed top spot of Group C with maximum points as they swept past Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia to reach the knockout stages.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news, build-up and all the action as Netherlands face Czech Republic

In their final game of the group, Frank de Boer’s side defeated North Macedonia 3-0 thanks to a Gini Wijnaldum double after Memphis Depay had opened the scoring.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic finished as runners-up in Group D after losing to England 1-0 at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will also be shown on ITV1 from 4:15pm BST as well as online via ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups:

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind; Dumfries, De Roon, F de Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; Malen, Memphis

Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kaderabek; Holes, Soucek; Sevcik, Barak, Masopust; Schick

Odds:

Netherlands: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Czech Republic: 4/1

Prediction:

The Czech Republic will try and frustrate the Netherlands, but I think de Boer’s side will have too much offensive firepower. 2-0 Netherlands.

Read More

Euro 2020: No new worries for England as Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell train separately

Euro 2020: Germany could put England’s penalty shootout record on the spot

Sadiq Khan ‘reassured’ by Wembley capacity increase for Euro 2020 finals

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories