Netherlands vs Czech Republic LIVE! Euros match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The Euro 2020 last-16 action continues this evening as the Netherlands and Czech Republic go head to head in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

The Dutch have been eager to make up for lost time in their first major tournament appearance since 2014, with Frank de Boer’s confident team beating Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia while sealing top spot in Group C with a game to spare.

But they could face a difficult knockout test tonight at a full capacity Puskas Arena against a Czech Republic outfit that showed their credentials by beating Scotland and drawing with Croatia in Group D.

While defeat to England and Croatia’s win at Hampden Park led to them ultimately going through as one of the four best third-place finishers, Jaroslav Silhavy’s side nevertheless carry a number of threats including Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, whose stunning effort in Glasgow during the group stage looks nailed-on to scoop goal of the tournament honours.

The winners of this tie will meet Denmark in Baku in the last eight on Saturday evening after the resurgent Danes thrashed Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam yesterday.

