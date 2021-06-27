Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream: How to watch the Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today
The Netherlands face the Czech Republic in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest on Sunday, with a quarter-final against Denmark awaiting the winners.
Frank de Boer’s side swept through Group C, winning all three matches including a 3-0 win over North Macedonia.
FOLLOW LIVE: Team news, build-up and all the action as Netherlands face Czech Republic
New PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum netted twice after Memphis Depay had opened the scoring.
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic lost 1-0 to England on Tuesday but secured the runners-up berth in Group D after beating Scotland and drawing with Croatia.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match:
When is it?
The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The match will also be shown on ITV1 from 4:15pm BST as well as online via ITV Hub.
Confirmed line-ups:
Netherlands: Stekelenburg; De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind; Dumfries, De Roon, F de Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; Malen, Memphis
Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kaderabek; Holes, Soucek; Sevcik, Barak, Masopust; Schick
Odds:
Netherlands: 4/6
Draw: 14/5
Czech Republic: 4/1
Prediction:
The Czech Republic will try and frustrate the Netherlands, but I think de Boer’s side will have too much offensive firepower. 2-0 Netherlands.
