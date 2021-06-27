Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream: How to watch the Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Netherlands face the Czech Republic in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest on Sunday, with a quarter-final against Denmark awaiting the winners.

Frank de Boer’s side swept through Group C, winning all three matches including a 3-0 win over North Macedonia.

New PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum netted twice after Memphis Depay had opened the scoring.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic lost 1-0 to England on Tuesday but secured the runners-up berth in Group D after beating Scotland and drawing with Croatia.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will also be shown on ITV1 from 4:15pm BST as well as online via ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups:

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind; Dumfries, De Roon, F de Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; Malen, Memphis

Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kaderabek; Holes, Soucek; Sevcik, Barak, Masopust; Schick

Odds:

Netherlands: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Czech Republic: 4/1

Prediction:

The Czech Republic will try and frustrate the Netherlands, but I think de Boer’s side will have too much offensive firepower. 2-0 Netherlands.

