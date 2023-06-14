Netherlands vs Croatia: Nations League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

The Netherlands will host the Nations League finals (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

The Netherlands and Croatia will kick-off the first of the UEFA Nations League semi-finals today.

Solid World Cup campaigns for both countries have put them in good stead to challenge for this trophy, with perhaps an eye on another title run at next year’s Euros.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Dutch will also have home support as they look to go one better than their runners-up finish in the 2019 finals.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Netherlands vs Croatia is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The match will take place at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Where to watch Netherlands vs Croatia

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ViaPlay Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can catch the contest online via the ViaPlay Sports website and app, with a monthly subscription costing £14.99 or £11.99 if you sign up to a 12-month contract.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Netherlands vs Croatia team news

Memphis Depay is the headline absentee for the Dutch due to a calf problem.

Veterans Jasper Cillessen and Stefan de Vrij have been left out by Ronald Koeman, who could hand new Brentford signing Mark Flekken the goalkeeper’s gloves while Newcastle’s Sven Botman will hope to make his international debut.

Croatia are without injured regulars Josko Gvardiol and Marko Livaja.

Augsburg youngster Dion Drena Beljo is out to make his debut in the attack.

Memphis Depay misses out for the Netherlands (REUTERS)

Netherlands vs Croatia prediction

The home fans will urge the Oranje on yet Croatia have a serious knack of pulling a result out in tournament football. They have the experience and plenty of talent to boot.

Croatia to win 2-1 after extra time.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The teams have only met twice before with a victory apiece, Croatia winning the 1998 World Cup third-place play-off before losing a friendly 3-0 ten years later.

Netherlands vs Croatia match odds

Netherlands to qualify - 19/20

Draw (90 mins) - 12/5

Croatia - 3/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).