Netherlands vs Belgium live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live on TV in UK today?

While some may say the Nations League lacks pizzazz and genuine intrigue, tonight two rivals go head to head in a one-game shootout to top their group with Netherlands vs Belgium.

It is the Dutch who hold the advantage as they welcome their neighbours to Amsterdam, sitting pretty atop Group A4 with a three-point lead.

Belgium must win and recover a three-goal swing to reach the Nations League finals having suffered a shock 4-1 defeat to Netherlands earlier in the competition, with tiebreakers primarily decided on head-to-head records.

Both sides will also use this game to finalise their World Cup preparations, with kick-off in Qatar just a couple of months away.

Here are all the details for tuning in...

Where to watch Netherlands vs Belgium

TV channel: In the UK, Premier Sports 2 will broadcast the game with coverage starting at 7.35pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Those with a Premier Sports subscription can also watch the action unfold online via the Premier Player.