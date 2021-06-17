Is Netherlands vs Austria on TV tonight? Euro 2020 kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture

(Getty Images)

Netherlands know a win over Austria this evening will seal them a safe passage into the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Along with a win, Frank de Boer will also be hoping his side can do the business in a more convincing way than they did against Ukraine on Sunday.

The Dutch conceded two second half goals from nowhere to throw away their comfortable lead, before a late Denzel Dumfries gave them a 3-2 win.

Meanwhile, Austria will know just a point will all but secure them a spot in the second round after their 3-1 victory over North Macedonia. So you imagine they will defend for their lives against a technically superior Netherlands side.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm BST at the Amsterdam Arena.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on ITV1, with coverage starting from 7.15pm BST. It can also be streamed online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Netherlands centre-back Mathijs de Ligt is still expected to be missing for Frank de Boer’s side after suffering a groin injury before their opening win over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Marko Arnautovic would have been hoping to force his way into the starting line-up after coming on and scoring against North Macedonia on Sunday. However, he has since been handed a one-match ban for remarks he made during the celebration of his goal.

Predicted line-ups:

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Timber, De Vrij, Blind; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; Depay, Weghorst

Austria: Bachmann; Dragovic, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Laimer, Schlager, Sabitzer, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Kalajdzic

Odds:

Netherlands: 8/15

Draw: 10/3

Austria: 5/1

Prediction:

Netherlands showed some serious frailties in their defence when they spurned a two-goal lead against Ukraine at the weekend. But they also showed great resilience to respond with a late winning goal and take all three points. Austria don’t have the same strengths as Ukraine on paper and you imagine the Dutch can come through this one unscathed. 2-0 Netherlands.

Story continues

Read More

Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

Ukraine vs North Macedonia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?