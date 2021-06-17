Netherlands vs Austria predicted line-ups: Euro 2020 team news ahead of fixture tonight

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This match tonight between Netherlands and Austria could well decide who tops Group C and earns themselves the most favourable second round draw.

Both sides grabbed themselves wins on the opening weekend of the tournament, the Dutch in a thrilling 3-2 contest against Ukraine and Austria in a hard-fought 3-1 win over minnows North Macedonia.

This will undoubtedly be a step up in quality for the Austrians, while the Dutch will be looking to significantly improve on their inconsistent 90 minutes on Sunday.

Netherlands’ aspirations of going far at Euro 2020 could hinge on their display in this game as they bid to find more stable feet at the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 8pm BST at the Amsterdam Arena.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on ITV1, with coverage starting from 7.15pm BST. It can also be streamed online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Netherlands centre-back Mathijs de Ligt is still expected to be missing for Frank de Boer’s side after suffering a groin injury before their opening win over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Marko Arnautovic would have been hoping to force his way into the starting line-up after coming on and scoring against North Macedonia on Sunday. However, he has since been handed a one-match ban for remarks he made during the celebration of his goal.

Predicted line-ups:

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Timber, De Vrij, Blind; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; Depay, Weghorst

Austria: Bachmann; Dragovic, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Laimer, Schlager, Sabitzer, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Kalajdzic

Odds:

Netherlands: 8/15

Draw: 10/3

Austria: 5/1

Prediction:

Netherlands showed some serious frailties in their defence when they spurned a two-goal lead against Ukraine at the weekend. But they also showed great resilience to respond with a late winning goal and take all three points. Austria don’t have the same strengths as Ukraine on paper and you imagine the Dutch can come through this one unscathed. 2-0 Netherlands.

