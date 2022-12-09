Netherlands vs Argentina LIVE: World Cup 2022 result as Lionel Messi leads side to penalty shootout glory

Argentina beat Netherlands in an incredibly dramatic quarter-final at the World Cup, with Lionel Messi and his teammates triumphing 4-3 on penalties after a mesmerising 2-2 draw in 120 minutes.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis before Lautaro Martinez scored the winning spot-kick to secure victory.

In a scrappy half-hour of extra time with the scores level, Enzo Fernandez rattled the post in the closing seconds but the game only went to the extra 30 minutes after Wout Weghorst scored from a clever free-kick routine in the 11th minute of injury-time to make the score 2-2.

Weghorst had narrowed the deficit to 2-1 with an 83rd-minute goal after Argentina appeared to be heading through by racing into a 2-0 lead - Messi setting up Nahuel Molina for their first-half opener, threading a sublime pass through the Dutch defence, before coolly slotting in a penalty in the 73rd minute after Denzel Dumfries fouled Marcos Acuna. Argentina will now face Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties earlier, on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Argentina survive after Louis van Gaal’s tweaks spoil Lionel Scaloni’s gameplan

22:09 , Michael Jones

After Argentina’s 36-game unbeaten run came to the most abrupt of endings against Saudi Arabia, the response of Lionel Scaloni was to tamper with his team. Some saw the five line-up changes as surprising, and more surprise ensued when the Argentina coach made further alterations despite victory over Mexico.

The changes that came in the aftermath of the win against Poland were met with less scepticism, but that reaction reared its head once more when it was revealed that Argentina would line up against Netherlands with a back three, something they had not done in their four previous games in Qatar or in any of their qualifiers for this World Cup.

There is a tendency for one’s gaze to glue to the other end of the pitch when Argentina play, and that adhesion has only intensified amid the feeling that Lionel Messi’s pursuit of the World Cup trophy would end at this tournament – one way or another.

But Scaloni’s decision to mirror Louis van Gaal‘s backline in this quarter-final warranted more than a fleeting glance at Argentina’s defensive formation and personnel.

Argentina survive after Louis van Gaal’s tweaks spoil Lionel Scaloni’s gameplan

Argentina sneak past the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties

22:04 , Michael Jones

Argentina are rightly celebrating on the pitch. There were more yellow cards pulled out by the referee following the end of the penalty shootout as some of the Netherlands players vented their frustration and disappointment.

The dream of Lionel Messi winning the World Cup goes on. The majority of fans inside the stadium are Argentina supporters and they’re revelling in this win.

Netherlands vs Argentina player ratings as Lionel Messi advances despite Wout Weghorst heroics

22:03 , Michael Jones

Argentina edged past the Netherlands in a classic World Cup quarter-final, prevailing 4-3 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw after extra-time.

The deadlock was broken after 35 minutes, with Messi sliding a glorious pass into the path of the onrushing Nahuel Molina, who finished smartly.

The Albiceleste were then gifted a chance to double their lead when Denzel Dumfries tugged at Marcos Acuna, who went down. Messi stepped up and hit the side netting of the right corner, with Andries Noppert frozen to the middle of his goal.

The Dutch rallied late though, with substitute Wout Weghorst’s header halving the deficit.

Then dramatically taking the game to extra-time with a 101st minute finish after quick-thinking from Teun Koopmeiners to slide him the ball from the free-kick on the edge of the box.

Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive spot kick, securing a semi-final against Croatia.

Here are the player ratings from the Lusail Stadium:

Netherlands vs Argentina player ratings as Messi advances despite Weghorst heroics

Argentina sneak past the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties

21:58 , Michael Jones

Penalties: Netherlands 3-4 Argentina

21:56 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Lautaro Martinez scores and Argentina win! They’ve seen off the Netherlands via a penalty shootout. Lionel Messi’s team go on.

Penalties: Netherlands 3-3 Argentina

21:55 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Luuk de Jong scores for the Netherlands but Argentina have the chance to win it. Lautaro Martinez is the man who’ll take this crucial penalty.

Penalties: Netherlands 2-3 Argentina

21:54 , Michael Jones

MISS! Enzo Fernandez shuffles over to the left during his run up and then pulls his effort wide of the target!

Penalties: Netherlands 2-3 Argentina

21:53 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Weghorst does score. The Netherlands are still in the contest but they really need Argentina to miss one.

Penalties: Netherlands 1-3 Argentina

21:52 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Gonzalo Montiel sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and put Argentina two in front once more. Wout Weghorst has to score.

Penalties: Netherlands 1-2 Argentina

21:51 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Teun Koopmeiners gets the Netherlands on the board. Good penalty, right into the corner.

Penalties: Netherlands 0-2 Argentina

21:51 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Leandro Paredes fizzes his penalty into the side netting. No chance for Andries Noppert to get there.

Penalties: Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

21:50 , Michael Jones

SAVE! Steven Berghuis smashes his effort to the right but Martinez gets there again! It’s a powerful hit but the strong hands of the goalkeeper deny the Netherlands a goal.

Penalties: Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

21:49 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Now it’s Lionel Messi’s turn. He scored one during the game and he scores here! It’s a little tickle down the middle and Argentina are ahead.

Penalties: Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

21:48 , Michael Jones

SAVE! Virgil van Dijk is up first for the Netherlands. The captain leading from the front. He fires his effort to Emi Martinez’s right and the goalkeeper leaps across and palms it clear!

Penalties: Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

21:46 , Michael Jones

That was a spectacular quarter-final.

Argentina thought they’d won it but the Netherlands deployed the hit and hope tactic to their front men and scored twice in seven minutes to get to extra-time.

Messi’s men then responded in the last 10 minutes and drew saves out of Andries Noppert before striking the post.

Now penalties will decide the game. Who’s your money on?

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:43 , Michael Jones

120 mins: Save! A counter-attack from Argentina sees them work the ball up to Lautaro Martinez who spins away from his marker and drills a shot at goal that Noppert punches clear.

Messi then has a go from range and sees his effort deflected wide. The corner ball then comes to Enzo Fernandez who curls a shot onto the far post!

What a finish to the game but it all ends on level terms. Penalties will decide the game.

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:38 , Michael Jones

117 mins: Argentina win two consecutive corners and pile the pressure onto the Netherlands. The second one comes over to Enzo Fernandez who drills a low effort at goal.

The ball hits Weghorst and loops into the air before landing on top of the crossbar. It’s all Argentina at the minute. The Netherlands are the ones hanging in now.

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:36 , Michael Jones

114 mins: German Pezzella dives into a challenge on Cody Gakpo and scissors the Dutchman’s legs out from under him. The free kick is floated over to the far side of the box where Luuk de Jong hits a left-footed volley towards goal only to see his effort blocked by Enzon Fernandez.

Angel Di Maria is also on for Argentina with Lisandro Martinez the man replaced.

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:33 , Michael Jones

111 mins: Gakpo gives away a free kick over on the right wing and Paredes touches it to Messi. Messi drives into the box, cuts onto his left foot and laces a shot high and wide.

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:31 , Michael Jones

108 mins: Argentina pick up where they left off and look to maintain possession whilst slowly pushing the Netherlands back. A crossfield pass sees Noppert come flying out of the box but he’s pressed and has to boot the ball out of play.

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:27 , Michael Jones

Can Argentina take the game to penalties? The Netherlands look the more likely team to score in open play.

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:25 , Michael Jones

105 mins: Close! A chipped free kick from Lionel Messi comes into the far side of the box where Nicolas Otamendi throws himself at the ball and just misses out on a tap in.

The whistle goes to end the first part of extra-time. 15 minutes left to play in this second quarter-final. Will the match be decided by penalties?

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:22 , Michael Jones

102 mins: After the blistering end to the 90 minutes it’s probably not surprising that this first half of extra-time has bee far from thrilling. I don’t think there’s been a shot from either team yet.

Both sets of players are more concerned with conserving their energy for one final push later on.

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:21 , Michael Jones

99 mins: Steven Berghuis floats a free kick into the box from the left but it’s easily cleared by the Argentina defence.

Jurrien Timber and Lionel Messi then collide in the middle of the pitch and the referee awards Messi the free kick. Bit harsh on the Dutch.

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:17 , Michael Jones

96 mins: The Netherlands are allowing Argentina to control possession but the South Americas aren’t doing much with the ball. They’re knocking it around the ball with the odd short pass into midfield.

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:14 , Michael Jones

93 mins: Argentina will look to get on the ball again now. They had stopped trying to get it forward towards the end of the 90 and the Netherlands picked them apart.

Paredes collides with Frenkie de Jong in the middle of the pitch and brings down the Dutch midfielder.

ET Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:11 , Michael Jones

The Netherlands have got back into this game and this tournament by kicking it long and bullying defenders with big forwards. That’s a crazy tactic and it’s paid off handsomely for Louis van Gaal.

Extra-time kicks off. There’s been 12 yellow cards in this match, it’s been terrible refereeing. The officials have hardly kept control of the players.

Extra-time: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:08 , Michael Jones

The momentum is fully with the Netherlands now. They’ve got to continue playing this long ball method as Argentina haven’t been able to handle it.

Argentina looked dead on their feet towards the end and now have to start again. 30 minutes to play at least.

Full-time: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina

21:05 , Michael Jones

90+12 mins: Extra-time it is. Wout Weghorst is a Dutch hero right now. Can the Netherlands go on to win this game now?

GOAL! Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (Weghorst, 90+11’)⚽️

21:03 , Michael Jones

90+11 mins: The Netherlands win a free kick next to the ‘D’ once again. This may well be the final action of the match. Cody Gakpo and Teun Koopmeiners are the men standing over the set piece.

Koopmeiners slides a soft pass into the box where Wout Weghorst controls it and sweeps a left-footed shot into the bottom corner!

Incredible scenes! The Netherlands are taking the game to extra-time!

Netherlands 1-2 Argentina

21:01 , Michael Jones

90+9 mins: Argentina are spent. They’re offering nothing in terms off attacking football and are just holding on to their lead, doing their best to break up play and defend the long balls up the pitch.

Just a couple of minutes left in the game, unless the Netherlands score.

Netherlands 1-2 Argentina

20:57 , Michael Jones

90+6 mins: The Netherlands flood the box with their tall men. Three of them surround Nicolas Otamendi but the defender wins the ball in the air as the cross comes in before nodding it clear and eventually being fouled.

Netherlands 1-2 Argentina

20:54 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: The Netherlands free kick is positioned perfectly for Cody Gakpo just in the tip of the ‘D’, Steven Berghuis is stood over the ball too and he hits it drilling his effort into the Argentina wall.

Netherlands 1-2 Argentina

20:53 , Michael Jones

90 mins: There’s going to be 10 minutes of added time to play! Cody Gakpo is fouled on the edge of the box as Argentina fail to deal with the long ball again.

The South American side are just losing control of the game.

Netherlands 1-2 Argentina

20:52 , Michael Jones

89 mins: Berghuis fouls Messi in the middle of the park and gives the referee some unnecessary verbals after he awards Argentina a free kick. Berghuis is shown a yellow card.

Oh here we go. Leandro Paredes lunges into a sliding tackle on Nathan Ake before booting the ball into the Netherlands’ dugout. The Dutch subs storm the pitch and kick off with the Argentine.

The referee struggles to control the situation before giving Paredes a yellow card.

Netherlands 1-2 Argentina

20:47 , Michael Jones

86 mins: It’ll be interesting to see how Argentina play this now. They’ve got six or seven minutes to see out.

Chance! Steven Berghuis cuts into the box from the right side and smashes a shot at goal but it takes a deflection and rattles into the side netting.

Virgil van Dijk has stayed up the pitch he’s playing as a target man.

GOAL! Netherlands 1-2 Argentina (Weghorst, 83’)⚽️

20:45 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Game on! The Netherlands have a second attempt on goal when the cross comes in from the right wing. Wout Weghorst makes a great run to the near post and meets it with a solid header that does for Emi Martinez and brings the Dutch back into this game.

Netherlands 0-2 Argentina

20:41 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Wout Weghorst is introduced to replace Memphis Depay. The Netherlands need to change something and with two big front men now on the pitch it seems they’ll be booting it wide and long.

Nicolas Tagliafico and German Pezzella also come on but for Argentina with Marcos Acuna and Cristian Romero taken off.

Netherlands 0-2 Argentina

20:38 , Michael Jones

76 mins: The Netherlands players are so frustrated with the way this game is going. A cross comes into the Argentina box and Emi Martinez comes out to claim the ball.

He leaps over Luuk de Jong and plucks the ball out of the air. The forward isn’t pleased and the two players square off with each other. Acuna gets involved as does Depay.

It’s an argy bargy over nothing.

GOAL! Netherlands 0-2 Argentina (Messi, 73’)⚽️

20:35 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Messi steps up and guides the ball into the right hand corner! Andries Noppert stood rooted to the spot. Argentina are in firm control now.

Penalty to Argentina

20:33 , Michael Jones

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

70 mins: Denzel Dumfries is done by a cutback from Marcos Acuna and clips the wingbacks legs as he brings the ball into the penalty area. It’s a clear penalty and Lionel Messi will have the chance to double Argentina’s lead.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

20:32 , Michael Jones

69 mins: The Netherlands are unbeaten in 19 matches since Louis van Gaal took over in September 2021. They’ve been shockingly poor tonight but are still in this match.

A goal for them will change the momentum which is all with Argentina at the minute.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

20:28 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Daley Blind has picked up a knock from somewhere and goes down off the ball. He needs to go off so Louis van Gaal brings on a forward to replace him. Luuk de Jong is introduced for the Netherlands.

Argentina’s first change sees Rodrigo De Paul replaced with Leandro Paredes.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

20:25 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Close! Lionel Messi takes the free kick and fizzes it over the six-man wall. There seems to be enough dip on the shot as Andries Noppert shuffles across to cover it but the ball lands on top of the net and bounces behind.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

20:23 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Messi looks to get around Van Dijk who leans onto the midfielder and gives him a shove. Messi’s bought the foul and goes down just outside the box giving his team a chance for a shot at goal.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

20:22 , Michael Jones

60 mins: The game is opening up for Argentina on the counter-attack and Messi kicks it up to MacAllister who bombs forward. De Paul is open to his right but the pass across is too heavy and the Netherlands get back to defend by the time De Paul catches up with it.

He sends the ball back into the penalty area but his pass is intercepted and worked clear.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

20:19 , Michael Jones

57 mins: There’s a rye smile on Messi’s face as he gives away a foul but avoids a booking for a heavy tackle. The Netherlands have only had one shot in the entire game so far. They’ve been woefully inefficient this evening.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

20:17 , Michael Jones

54 mins: The Netherlands are just lacking a bit of intensity at the minute and they’re moving the ball too slowly to make an impact in the final third.

An attempted through ball is easily read by Lisandro Martinez who intercepts and sends the ball back up the pitch towards Lionel Messi.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

20:13 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Cody Gakpo has been a bundle of energy all game and is willing to take players on. He takes the ball to the byline and hangs a cross into the middle but Emi Martinez plucks the ball out of the air.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

20:10 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Acuna wins a corner after his cross is blocked behind by Dumfries. Messi whips the ball into the box and it gets flicked on at the near post before flying over everyone and getting cleared away.

Second half: Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

20:08 , Michael Jones

The second half gets underway with the Netherlands making two changes. Steven Berghuis and Teun Koopmeiners are brought on to replace Steven Bergwijn and Marten de Roon.

Will those swaps allow the Netherlands more creativity in the final third?

Gareth Southgate stresses importance of England’s ‘mentality’ against France

20:02 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate says mentality is key as England football team prepare to fight reigning World Cup 2022 winners France for a semi-final spot at a third successive major tournament.

Having comfortably topped their group and swatted aside Senegal with ease in the round of 16, the team are now gearing up for a blockbuster quarter-final clash on Saturday evening.

Millions of fans across the land will be tuning into the mouthwatering World Cup encounter at Al Bayt Stadium, where the victor will return next Wednesday to take on Morocco or Portugal for a place in the December 18 finale.

Gareth Southgate stresses importance of England’s ‘mentality’ against France

HT Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

19:59 , Michael Jones

Lionel Messi has assisted five goals in the World Cup knockout stages - since Opta have World Cup assists (from 1966), this is the most on record in the knockout rounds of the finals, surpassing Pelé’s four.

HT Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

19:55 , Michael Jones

Half-time: Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

19:51 , Michael Jones

45+5 mins: Argentina head into the break with a slender lead. Lionel Messi’s impeccable pass into the box for Nahuel Molina’s precise finish is the difference between the teams

There were some testy moments and the referee hasn’t been shy in getting out the yellow card.

Can the Netherlands respond in the second half?

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

19:46 , Michael Jones

45 mins: There are five minutes of stoppage time to play as Gakpo curls a free kick into the Argentina box. There’s a bit of pushing and shoving with Nathan Ake hitting the deck hoping for a penalty.

He doesn’t get one.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

19:44 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Marcos Acuna fouls Denzel Dumfries with a scraping tackle down the back of the Dutchman’s leg. Jurrien Timber isn’t pleased witht he tackle and runs over to push Acuna to the floor in anger.

The referee sees the incident and gives the Dutchman a yellow card before following it up with a yellow for Acuna due to the tackle.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

19:41 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Enzo Fernandez fouls Cody Gakpo over on the right side of his own final third and this is a great opportunity for the Netherlands. Daley Blind performs a dummy run before Gakpo lifts the ball into the middle of the box.

Denzel Dumfries leaps towards the ball and climbs over Rodrigo De Paul who falls to the ground and is awarded a free kick of his own.

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

19:39 , Michael Jones

Messi.

That pass from Messi was unbelievable 🤯 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

Argentina lead through Molina. How? Just how does Messi do this shit? Mind-blowingly brilliant. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 9, 2022

*What* a pass, Messi, incredible — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) December 9, 2022

Netherlands 0-1 Argentina

19:37 , Michael Jones

38 mins: The deadlock has been broken at the Lusail Stadium and the thousands of Argentina fans in attendance erupt in chants and songs to celebrate that goal.

Despite being the dominant side in the early stages the Netherlands find themselves behind in the first half.

GOAL! Netherlands 0-1 Argentina (Molina, 35’)⚽️

19:36 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Lionel Messi receives the ball and turns towards goal before sliding a blind pass into the box for Nahuel Molina’s cutting run. Molina tips the ball onto his right foot as he strides towards goal then pokes it around Andries Noppert to put Argentina ahead!

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Shot! Argentina are growing into the game. They come down the right wing and slide a pass back into Messi on the edge of the box. He lays it off for the arriving De Paul who sidefoots a shot at goal and sends the ball straight into the arms of Noppert.

At least it’s a shot on target.

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:33 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Rodrigo De Paul steps up the inside right channel and wins the ball high up the pitch for Argentina before sending it over to Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez tries to turn it around the corner for Lionel Messi but Nathan Ake intercepts and Netherlands run the ball away.

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:28 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Emi Martinez looks to switch the play over to the left wing quickly for Argentina but mishits his pass and sends it out for a Netherlands throw in.

This isn’t exactly a classic so far. No shots on target from either side.

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:26 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Chance! Quick play from the Netherlands sees them play the ball through the middle of the pitch. Steven Bergwijn receives the ball and flicks it onto Memphis Depay who has some trouble bringing the ball under control just inside the box.

It bounces loose but falls nicely for Bergwijn’s overlapping run yet he snatches at a shot and pulls the effort well wide of the far post.

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:23 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Shot! Lionel Messi shifts the ball away from a Dutch midfielder and finds himself in space with a sight at goal. He looks to curl a long ranged effort at the target but doesn’t catch it properly and hoofs the effort high and wide.

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Jurrien Timber threads a decent ball into the penalty area and almost gets Steven Bergwijn in on goal but Emi Martinez is off his line quickly to beat the forward to the ball vefore smothering it safely for Argentina.

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: The Netherlands look the most composed team so far. They’re knocking the ball from side to side and looking to move it out wide before sending crosses into the box.

The European side certainly look more confident in possession than Argentina do.

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:13 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Lionel Messi drops deep to receive the ball but he’s hounded by Jurrien Timber and wins Argentina a free kick. They take it quickly as the Netherlands drop back to defend.

Rodrigo De Paul swings a cross in from the right but sends it straight into the hands of Andries Noppert.

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Dumfries comes forward on the right wing and is closed down quickly by Acuna. The defender does well to force him over to the touchline the Netherlands win a throw in after the ball bounces out off Acuna’s leg.

The throw comes into the box where Depay flicks it towards the byline. Cody Gakpo thinks about trying to keep it in play but knows he won’t get to the ball before it goes out.

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Memphis Depay makes a run through the defence as Virgil van Dijk powers a diagonal pass over to the right side of the pitch. The pass is poor though and Depay gives up the chase long before it skips out of play.

Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:03 , Michael Jones

3 mins: A quick break from Argentina sees the ball come up to Brighton’s Alexis MacAllister on the inside left part of the pitch. He carries the ball into the final third and feeds a pass out to Marcos Acuna who whips in an early cross but sees it headed clear.

Kick off: Netherlands 0-0 Argentina

19:01 , Michael Jones

The Netherlands get the ball rolling in the second quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup and immediately look to pick out Denzel Dumfries on the right side of the pitch.

Argentina win the ball in the air and spread it over to the opposite wing but the Oranje take possession and send it back to Virgil van Dijk.

Netherlands vs Argentina

18:57 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

The national anthems are played at the Lusail Stadium ahead of kick off at 7pm. Argentina have had the better of this fixture in recent World Cup clashes. Is it the turn of the Netherlands to go through?

Netherlands vs Argentina

18:54 , Michael Jones

Memphis Depay has been involved in 34 goals in his last 30 appearances for Netherlands in all competitions, scoring 24 and assisting 10. Will he be on target again today?

Netherlands vs Argentina

18:51 , Michael Jones

Lionel Messi has scored 789 goals in 1,000 official games for club and country in all competitions. He netted in his 1,000th match in the 2-1 win over Australia in the last 16.

Brazil’s entire belief system goes with them after crashing out of World Cup

18:48 , Michael Jones

Twenty minutes earlier they had been running manically, in between little leaps of joy, going off in different directions like a catherine wheel. Now Brazil sat in a broken huddle in the centre circle, and they wept.

There was to be no dancing tonight: not during a stodgy opening hour, nor even when Neymar scored what felt then like an iconic career-defining goal, for the overriding emotion had been not joy but relief at a dogged opponent finally dislodged. Certainly there would be no jig at the end of a penalty shootout lost, the culmination of a tense and draining night that killed off Brazil at this World Cup, and with it an entire belief system.

This was meant to be the tournament in which they reconnected with their Brazilian roots - attacking football served with style and a little samba. Manager Tite had committed to his bold system of five defensive players and five attackers, creating the most aggressively calibrated team at the tournament, and this quarter-final with Croatia was supposed to be another display to follow the last-16 thrashing of South Korea.

Brazil’s entire belief system goes with them

Luka Modric and Croatia, the destroyers of dreams, survive to preserve their own

18:45 , Michael Jones

Luka Modric had stared into the distance as, at long last, Brazil found the breakthrough and their voice. As Neymar scampered away, after exchanging a one-two with Rodrygo and then Lucas Pacqueta, before finishing high into the Croatia net, the curtain to an epic career at the top of international football was being brought down.

But around 20 minutes later, Modric was riding on the back of Ivan Perisic, chasing after the goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, them all charging towards another World Cup semi-final. For so long, Modric had been the one carrying Croatia. After another 120 minutes of pure heart and effort on 37-year-old legs, it was a ride he needed and had more than deserved.

How does he do this? How do they do this? Croatia have once again fought on and refused to die. It is what they do. They grind you down and suffocate you in an airless room, desperate for the chance to breathe again. When a population of 4.5 million suggests they should have no chance, Croatia existing in the latter stages of a major tournament is their lifeblood. While it was Bruno Petkovic putting a deflected effort past Alisson to rescue Croatia, it was Modric winning the ball back from his friend and former team-mate Casemiro at the start of the move to salvage their hopes.

Luka Modric and Croatia, the destroyers of dreams, survive to preserve their own

Netherlands vs Argentina

18:41 , Michael Jones

Argentina can reach the semis of the World Cup for the fifth time, after 1930, 1986, 1990 and 2014. They won the competition for the first time in 1978 when there were no semi-finals.

Netherlands vs Argentina

18:37 , Michael Jones

Which way is this one going to go?

Netherlands vs Argentina

18:33 , Michael Jones

The Netherlands can qualify for the World Cup semi-finals for the fourth time, after 1998, 2010 and 2014. There was no semi-final stage in 1974 and 1978 when they reached the final.

But, they’ll have the defeat Lionel Messi’s Argentina to do so.

Croatia defeat Brazil 4-2 on penalties

18:29 , Michael Jones

Immense credit to Croatia, but hard not to feel the wind has been taken out of the football side of this World Cup a bit.



There was an undeniable feel here of building up to an Argentina-Brazil semi-final to end all semi-finals. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) December 9, 2022

Netherlands vs Argentina

18:26 , Michael Jones

Louis van Gaal is unbeaten in all 19 games since beginning his third stint as Netherlands head coach in September 2021 with 14 wins and five draws.

Can he lead his team to a World Cup semi-final?

World Cup history hangs over Argentina-Netherlands quarter-final, while also enriching it

18:22 , Michael Jones

In the Dutch preparations for Friday night, many of the tactical plans have naturally focused on Lionel Messi but that has taken on a slightly absurd air. It is one that is unique to this World Cup. If Louis van Gaal and his players stepped out onto the grass and craned their necks, they would be able to see the figure that so commands their attention is going through the same preparation.

The Argentina squad are training a mere 200 metres from the Netherlands, on the same manicured pitches, in the same University of Qatar base.

It is a situation you wouldn’t see at another World Cup, due to the distinctive geography, but it is far from the first occasion the tournament has brought them together. Friday’s quarter-final at Lusail will actually be the sixth time that Argentina and Netherlands have met in the competition, making it the third-most played World Cup fixture in history. Only Brazil-Sweden and Argentina-Germany have met more, at seven each.

World Cup history hangs over Argentina-Netherlands quarter-final, while enriching it

Croatia knock Brazil out of World Cup after penalty shootout

18:18 , Michael Jones

Neymar could draw level Pele in one respect but he may never stand alongside him in another. Even the day when he equalled perhaps the greatest footballer’s record of 77 Brazil goals proved a harrowing, heart-breaking occasion. Pele was a triple World Cup 2022 winner and, at 30, Neymar’s chances of ever lifting the trophy may have vanished in a display of Croatian defiance.

This tournament may end up being defined not by Neymar but by the previously unheralded Dominik Livakovic, the penalty king who showed his prowess in open play, and by the remarkable obduracy of this extraordinary Croatia team. A country of just 4 million people are in a second successive semi-final and the favourites are out. There will be no sixth World Cup for the Selecao. Not now anyway.

Croatia, the serial shootout stars, held their nerve from 12 yards again. Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric and Mislav Orsic all scored. Livakovic parried Rodrygo’s spot kick and when Marquinhos placed their fourth attempt against the foot of the post, Brazil were out. Neymar, seemingly slated to take the fifth, went unused. He ended up shaking his head in the centre circle. It provided a very different image from the joyous scenes when he seemed to have sent Brazil through. Yet Croatia, the most awkward of opponents, conjured a 116th-minute equaliser from their first shot on target.

Croatia knock Brazil out of World Cup after penalty shootout

Netherlands vs Argentina

18:14 , Michael Jones

The 2014 World Cup semi-final is the most recent meeting between the two nations. Argentina triumphed 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes.

Ron Vlaar and Wesley Sneijder had penalties saved by Sergio Romero. Argentina converted all four penalties, including their first one by Lionel Messi.

Netherlands vs Argentina

18:10 , Michael Jones

Kicking off at 7pm is the second quarter-final of the tournment with the Netherlands and Argentina vying for a place in the semi-finals where they would take on Croatia.

Here’s how the two teams line-up:

Netherlands XI: Noppert, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind, Gakpo, Depay, Bergwijn

Argentina XI: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Enzo, MacAllister, Messi, Alvarez

Neymar equals Pele’s goalscoring record for Brazil with World Cup strike against Croatia

18:07 , Michael Jones

Neymar has joined Pele as the top all-time goalscorer for Brazil’s men’s team, netting his 77th strike for the Selecao while playing in their World Cup quarter-final loss to Croatia.

Pele, who has been suffering from ill health in recent weeks, scored 77 goals for Brazil across 92 official appearances. The former striker, 82, played his first game for the national team in 1957 and his last in 1971, winning three World Cups during that spell.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Neymar was making his 124th appearance for Brazil when he scored in their Qatar World Cup quarter-final defeat by Croatia on Friday (9 December).

Neymar equals Pele’s goalscoring record for Brazil

Tenacious Croatia execute perfect blueprint to upset Brazil

18:03 , Michael Jones

This tenacious Croatia side simply refuse to die and shone a light on how to topple the former World Cup favourites Brazil. Nerves jangling from the mere hint of penalty kicks, Croatia relish this intense mental battle on football’s biggest stage, thriving when it matters most.

Before the penalty drama, Zlatko Dalic unveiled a blueprint with more nuance than surviving and a reliance on warrior-like defending. Josip Juranovic emerged as an unlikely talisman as the 2018 runners-up shook the Selecao at times with a number of adventurous forrays into the final third.

Anticipation or quickly reacting, Croatia coped admirably with Tite’s desire to push as many of his star-studded attack into the final third, made possible by Danilo’s unusual role. With Mario Pasalic initially working back and keeping an eye on Vini Jr, the Juventus defender stepped up and tucked inside to sit with Casemiro at the base of the midfield when the Selecao had possession.

Tenacious Croatia execute perfect blueprint to upset Brazil

Croatia defeat Brazil 4-2 on penalties

17:59 , Michael Jones

What a shock. Croatia are the first team to reach the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. With France in the other side of the draw the possibility is there that this tournament could be a repeat of the 2018 final.

To get that far Croatia will need to beat either Argentina or the Netherlands. Those two nations go toe-to-to next.

Croatia vs Brazil player ratings: Lucas Paqueta impresses but Dominik Livakovic the hero again

17:55 , Michael Jones

Brazil were taken to extra time and penalties by Croatia, with their attempt to land a sixth triumph ended by a shootout defeat as the European side made it through to the semi-finals of the World Cup 2022.

The first half was a mainly attritional affair, with Brazil only sporadically clicking into gear and Croatia having large spells in possession, albeit with a blunt attack.

After the restart the match opened up somewhat with the Selecao having a few counter-attacks causing danger and goalkeeper Dominik Livkovic being called upon to make one-on-one blocks, but quality in the final third remained lacking.

Extra time was as tense as ever but Neymar finally opened the scoring after a superb exchange of passes - only for a deflected Bruno Petkovic shot to change matters only minutes before the whistle, sending the game to penalties where Petkovic saved from Rodrygo and watched Marquinhos hit the post.

Here are the player ratings from the first quarter-final.

Croatia vs Brazil player ratings: Paqueta impresses but Livakovic the hero again

Croatia defeat Brazil 4-2 on penalties

17:52 , Michael Jones

Croatia defeat Brazil 4-2 on penalties

17:50 , Michael Jones

What a brilliant victory for Croatia. They came into the match with a gameplan and executed almost flawlessly. Neymar’s fantastic goal almost sent Brazil into the next round but Bruno Petkovic secured an equaliser and Croatia made it through the penalty shootout.

Croatia are into the World Cup semi-finals for the second tournament in a row. Incredible.

Brazil, the favourites to win the competition, are out.

Penalties: Croatia 4-2 Brazil

17:47 , Michael Jones

MISS! Marquinhos hits the post! Croatia win! They’re into the World Cup semi-finals and Brazil have been knocked out.

Penalties: Croatia 4-2 Brazil

17:46 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Mislav Orsic hits the side netting to stop Alisson from getting to the ball! Marquinhos has to score or else Brazil are out!

Penalties: Croatia 3-2 Brazil

17:45 , Michael Jones

GOAL! A skip and a stutter from Pedro sends Livakovic diving to the left before Pedro slides the ball in the other direction.

Penalties: Croatia 3-1 Brazil

17:44 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Luka Modric follows Casemiro into the corner but Alisson dove the opposite way. Croatia are perfect so far.

Penalties: Croatia 2-1 Brazil

17:44 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Emphatic. Casemiro drills his spot kick into the bottom left-hand corner. Livakovic dove the correct way but couldn’t reach it.

Penalties: Croatia 2-0 Brazil

17:43 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Another one down the middle from Croatia. Lovro Majer converts to double Croatia’s lead.

Penalties: Croatia 1-0 Brazil

17:42 , Michael Jones

SAVE! Rodrygo hits his penalty to the goalkeeper’s left and Dominik Livakovic leaps across and palms it away! It’s another save from Croatia’s goalkeeper.

