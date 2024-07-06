Netherlands v Turkey LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of Euro 2024 quarter-final tonight

Ronald Koeman’s resurgent Netherlands side take on Turkey in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals tonight in Berlin.

The Dutcheased past Romania in their last-16 match, with impressive performances from Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen and Xavi Simons handing them a 3-0 win in Munich earlier this week. And though many neutrals expected them to be facing Ralf Rangnick’s impressive Austria side in the last eight, they were surprised as Turkey battled to an enthralling 2-1 win in Leipzig, with two goals from Merih Demiral proving the difference.

That result has set up an unexpected encounter in the capital, with two sides who have steadily improved as the tournament progressed now facing their toughest test so far.

Demiral’s ban is ‘unlawful’, claims Turkish football chief

15:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Turkey Football Federation president Mehmet Buyukeksi has called Merih Demiral’s two-match ban “unlawful” and a “political decision”.

“It will never be acceptable,” he said. “We consider the two-match penalty given to our player Merih Demiral by the UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee as an unacceptable, unlawful and political decision.

“The sign our player made during the goal celebration is not a political sign in any way, it is a sign that has been used by Turks for centuries and symbolizes Turkishness.

“This penalty is never acceptable in this great organization where our national team made history by eliminating Austria in the last 16 rounds of the 2024 European Championship and reaching the quarter-finals.

“Since the way to appeal and appeal to CAS is closed for suspensions of less than three matches, our right to appeal has been taken away from us with the two-match penalty. This biased and unfair decision has deeply disappointed our entire nation.

“Only the Turkish National Team is against all these injustices.

“We stand up not as an individual, but as a nation. I am sure that this unfair decision will encourage our passionate fans in Berlin, which we see as our second home, to stand behind our team, as they have done so far, stronger than ever, being careful against malicious provocations.”

Turkey defender Merih Demiral banned over ‘Grey Wolves’ gesture

15:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Turkey defender Merih Demiral has been banned for two games by Uefa following a gesture he made during his side’s last-16 win against Austria on Tuesday and will miss tonight’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Netherlands.

The 26-year-old centre back scored twice in a 2-1 win over the Austrians to send his side into the last eight for the first time since 2008, and celebrated by making a “wolf” gesture with his fingers.

The gesture is linked to the “Grey Wolves”, an ultra-nationalist youth branch of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is an ally of President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party.

Turkey defender Merih Demiral handed Euro 2024 ban over ‘Grey Wolves’ gesture

Turkish official brings confidence into quarter-final tie

15:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Turkey’s ambassador to Austria, Ozan Ceyhan, said he hoped fans would show moderation in their celebrations when – not if – they beat Netherlands in their Euro 2024 quarter-final in Berlin on Saturday.

Turkey beat Austria in a thrilling last-16 tie in Leipzig on Tuesday, setting them up for a huge game in the German capital, which is home to an estimated 250,000 Turkish expatriates and their descendents.

The victory over Austria prompted wild celebrations in cities across Europe, with fans honking car horns, waving flags and celebrating long into the night.

“When we win the match against the Netherlands, I believe that maybe we won’t need to bother our Austrian neighbours and friends with horns, unnecessary noise and ruckus. We can celebrate more quietly and calmly,” Ceyhan told representatives of Turkish media in Vienna on Friday.

“I have not the slightest doubt that you, my fellow citizens, all Austrians of Turkish origin, will be moderate.”

A victory for Turkey against Netherlands would see them meet either England or Switzerland in the semi-finals on Wednesday in Dortmund, with the Turks having already defeated the Austrians who topped Group D ahead of the Dutch.

“Our Austrian friends beat the Netherlands (but) we also won the match we played with our Austrian friends. Now that we are playing against the Netherlands I ask why shouldn’t we win 3-2?”

14:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Netherlands reached the knockout stages for the first time in 16 years and will take on Turkey in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals tonight.

Ronald Koeman, who won the tournament as a player in 1988, has led the team into the knockout stages, after a tumultuous period where they failed to reach the 2018 World Cup.

After losing to Austria in their final group match and only reaching the round of 16 as a best third-placed side, the Dutch showed improvements as they progressed in a one-sided 3-0 win over Romania.

Turkey reached the last eight as Merih Demiral scored twice in a 2-1 win over Austria.

14:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

