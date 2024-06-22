Belgium v Romania LIVE: Euro 2024 team news and starting line-ups ahead of Group E clash

Belgium battle Romania in a vital Euro 2024 group stage match in Cologne.

The Red Devils were left stunned 1-0 by Slovakia, with Romelu Lukaku frustrated after two goals were ruled out by VAR.

Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus all scored on a historic day for Romania in their opener against Ukraine, securing a first victory in 24 years at the Euros and moving to the brink of qualification for the last 16.

“It's a difficult game, totally different from the first. However, we have courage, belief in ourselves, and we know what we can do,” Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi said.

While Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco was largely pleased with his side’s first performance, with one exception: “The only thing that we didn't do well (against Slovakia) was missing chances. We had plenty. It's part of the game.” Follow all the latest updates ahead of Belgium v Romania below:

Euro 2024: Belgium v Romania

Belgium take on Romania at 8pm BST in Cologne

Belgium stunned by Slovakia in Euro 2024 opener after Lukaku goals ruled out by VAR

Romania thrash Ukraine to win first Euros match in 24 years

Belgium - Romania

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Portugal

17:05 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

Vitinha wins a free-kick in his own half after Kokcu was too eager with the press.

Portugal attack well and Fernandes lines up a shot from distance, but it’s blocked.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Portugal

17:03 , Chris Wilson

1 min

Instant boos whenever Portugal get on the ball.

Portugal have the first meaningful attack as Bernardo Silva clips a hopeful ball across to Ronaldo. He manages to get to it to hit the volley cleanly, but it’s straight at Bayindir.

KICK-OFF! Turkey 0-0 Portugal

17:01 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

Portugal get us underway in Dortmund! Let’s hope it’s even half as exciting as Turkey’s first match.

Euro 2024: Turkey v Portugal

16:58 , Chris Wilson

The atmosphere at the Turkey v Georgia game was said to be like that of a Turkey home game, and it looks like it’ll be the same today after hearing that rendition of the national anthem.

Dortmund’s Yellow Wall is a red one once again, and we’re moments from kick-off at the Westfalenstadion.

Euro 2024: Turkey v Portugal

16:55 , Chris Wilson

The two teams are emerging from the tunnel, and the national anthems will be underway shortly.

Euro 2024: Turkey v Portugal

16:50 , Chris Wilson

10 minutes away from kick-off in Dortmund.

Both sides are vying for control of Group F, with a win for either side taking them three points ahead of second place.

Euro 2024: Turkey v Portugal

16:45 , Chris Wilson

Head-to-head

16:40 , Chris Wilson

Portugal ans Turkey have met a total of nine times, with Turkey winning just two and Portugal winning the other seven.

Remarkably, three of their previous meetings have come in European Championship matches.

Portugal won 1-0 at the group stage phase at Euro ‘96, and then won 2-0 at the quarter-finals of Euro 2000.

The next game between the two sides came at Euro 2008, when Pepe and Raul Meireles scored in a 2-0 group-stage win.

Turkey last beat Portugal in a friendly in 2012, when a Pepe own goal contributed to a 3-1 win.

Brawls, biblical rain and wonder goals: How Turkey vs Georgia turned Euro 2024 upside down

16:35 , Chris Wilson

Here’s the match report from Turkey’s opening game.

You’d be forgiven for having earmarked Turkey vs Georgia as the most low-key fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. After all, the combined ranking of the teams was the most modest at the tournament so far, and Georgia entered Group F with no European Championship experience to their name. This game, though? It turned into something far beyond a football match.

Perhaps that should have been evident in the hours before kick-off. Biblical rain and severe weather warnings led German authorities to encourage fans without tickets to stay inside, and to watch the match at home if possible. The elements were deemed a threat to the safety of supporters, before their safety was even threatened by fan violence inside the BVB Stadium in Dortmund.

But when that violence began, as water spilt through the roof of the arena and fans spilt from their seats to attack one another, questions arose. Would the game go ahead, and if it were to, would it even resemble a football match?

To say the tension could be cut with a knife would be to give unnecessary credit to knives. You could have lacerated the tension with a balloon.

It felt as though everything could come crashing down at any moment, courtesy of the slightest move or even thought. It felt as if a foul on the pitch could incite a riot, such was the air of hostility, yet thankfully the violence in the stands did seem to have subsided by kick-off.

Brawls, biblical rain and wonder goals: Turkey vs Georgia turns Euro 2024 upside down

Portugal player ratings vs Czechia: Cristiano Ronaldo left frustrated after clinch comeback victory

16:30 , Chris Wilson

Portugal football had been talked about as among the favourites at Euro 2024, but they had to come from behind against Czechia to secure a hard-fought first win in Group F.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side had dominated in the first half without really putting Czechia on the back foot, but Lukas Provod put his team ahead just after the hour mark completely against the run of play with a powerful strike.

It was only due to a fortunate own goal, which went in off Robin Hranac that Portugal managed to secure an equaliser. But after going level, it was Francisco Conceicao who scored the winner moments after coming on from the bench.

Here are Portugal’s player ratings from the win over the Czechs.

Portugal player ratings vs Czechia after Cristiano Ronaldo left frustrated

Record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo upstaged as Portugal find the formula for Euro 2024 glory

16:25 , Mike Jones

Here’s a reminder of how Portugal’s first game went.

Cristiano Ronaldo spans the generations. He in effect replaced Sergio Conceicao in the Portugal squad two decades ago. Twenty years on, as Ronaldo set his latest record, Sergio’s son Francisco Conceicao proved Portugal’s rescuer, upstaging even the old master, providing the sort of dramatic late winner that has long been the 39-year-old’s trademark.

Roberto Martinez, unusually timid initially, had gambled after seeing a Diogo Jota goal disallowed and made a triple change on 90 minutes.

On, along with Nelson Semedo, came Pedro Neto and Conceicao. The two wingers had barely entered the game when they decided it. Neto’s cross was blocked but not cleared by the luckless Robin Hranac and fell for Conceicao to drive in. If nothing else, it was proof of Portugal’s immense depth of talent.

Record-breaking Ronaldo upstaged as Portugal find the formula for Euro 2024 glory

Turkey v Portugal TV channel and how to watch

16:22 , Chris Wilson

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday June 22, 2024, at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

It will be shown live on ITV and ITVX, with coverage starting from 4:15pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

Portugal face familiar Cristiano Ronaldo questions which will define their Euro 2024 journey

16:20 , Chris Wilson

Lothar Matthaus is 63 now. And if that may depress those who remember him in his dominant prime, let alone those who conjure images of him as German football’s wunderkind of the early 1980s, it has an added pertinence. He played in the last European Championship that did not feature Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are other ways of illustrating Ronaldo’s age, of course: Francisco Conceicao, scored of the late winner in the first game of Ronaldo’s sixth such tournament, was one year old when played in his first and is the son of a rival for a berth on the flanks, in Sergio Conceicao. His first goal for his country came in a European Championship. So did Ronaldo’s, but they were separated by two decades.

Longevity can be an achievement in itself. Ronaldo’s feats are measured more in goals but the simple fact that, 20 years on, he is still there is a feat. He has become the great constant of tournament football, up to 11 in a row, with the possibility he may yet make it a dozen in the 2026 World Cup. There is a sense Ronaldo, with his chiselled physique, thinks ageing is for mere mortals.

His next birthday is his 40th and he has scored 50 goals in club football this season; in the Saudi league, admittedly, but factor in his 10 strikes in European Championship qualifying and his appetite remains unsated. If the 2022 World Cup suggested his could be an undignified departure from international football, he has since staged a comeback: a substitute in Qatar has been reinvented as a Portugal starter in Germany.

At some stage, though, Roberto Martinez will face the same dilemma that confronted Fernando Santos: whether Ronaldo retains that status.

Portugal face familiar Ronaldo questions which will define their Euros journey

Euro 2024: Turkey v Portugal

16:19 , Chris Wilson

Attention now turns to the other game in Group F, as leaders Turkey take on Portugal...

Is VAR at Euro 2024? ‘Snicko’, semi-automated offsides and technology explained

16:15 , Chris Wilson

Here’s the lowdown on VAR and the so-called ‘Snicko’ at Euro 2024, after a potentially controversial decision in today’s early game and a controversially ruled out goal for the Netherlands last night.

VAR will be in operation at Euro 2024 in Germany with semi-automated offside technology in use.

Uefa will also utilise goal-line technology, with connected ball technology in play for the first time at a European Championship, starting with hosts Germany’s opening fixture against Scotland in Munich.

Here’s everything we know about the technology being used at Euro 2024.

Is VAR at Euro 2024? ‘Snicko’ and technology explained

FULL-TIME! Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

16:10 , Chris Wilson

Georgia’s final group-stage game comes against Portugal on Wednesday, 26 June at 8pm BST in Gelsenkirchen.

The Czech Republic’s game against Turkey takes place at the same time in Hamburg.

FULL-TIME! Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

16:06 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME! Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

16:01 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME!

That counter is the last action of the game as the referee blows the final whistle!

Another great game, but a point that doesn’t help either side really.

The Czechs will be disappointed to not win it after their dominance, but the Georgians will be disappointed after that final chance!

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

16:00 , Chris Wilson

96 mins

CLOSE! Oh no! So close for Georgia!

Holes hits a speculative shot from distance and it’s blocked before even reaching the box. Georgia launch the counter attack and it’s three-v-one as the ball is rolled to Lobjanidze in the box. He opts to hit it first-time across the ‘keeper, but he blasts it over!

Turkey v Portgual line-ups

15:58 , Mike Jones

Here are the official line-ups for Turkey’s clash against Portugal. Kick off for this one is at 5pm.

Turkey XI: Bayindir; Celik, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Ayhan; Kokcu, Akturkoglu, Akgun; Yilmaz

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes, Cancelo; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:57 , Chris Wilson

94 mins

Jurasek can’t any power into his shot and Mamardashvili collects. The Czechs wins a free-kick in the centre circle and they will have another opportunity to pump it into the box.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:54 , Chris Wilson

92 mins

The Czechs are having all the ball but they can’t create anything clear-cut at the moment. Whatever opportunities do come, it feels like they’ll be the resort of a hopeful ball in or a lucky deflection.

Georgia can’t get out of their own half at the moment.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:53 , Chris Wilson

90 mins

There’ll be five minutes of added time in Hamburg at the end of what’s been a fascinating contest.

The Czech Republic attack again, but Jurasek loses out to Gvelesiani and concedes a goal kick.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:51 , Chris Wilson

88 mins

Total domination from the Czechs as we approach 90 minutes. Georgia look absolutely knackered out there, though they’re defending valiantly as they clear two Czech crosses before the referee dismisses a penalty appeal when the Czechs think Chytil is fouled.

Mikautadze comes off for Giorgi Kvilitaia, before the Czechs win a free-kick when defending Georgia’s corner.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:48 , Jack Rathborn

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:47 , Chris Wilson

84 mins

Two bookings in as many minutes for Georgia as Mekvabishvili and Gvelesiani go in the book.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:45 , Chris Wilson

80 mins

Can either side find a winner? A draw doesn’t really do either of them any good at this point.

Jurasek fires a wild effort well over from distance, and Georgia enjoy some brief possession before Soucek is booked for a sliding challenge on Kvaratskhelia. Harsh.

The Czech Republic make two more changes, with Antonin Barak and Petr Ševčík coming on for David Jurasek and Lukas Provod.

Georgia do the same, with Kvaratskhelia and Kverkvelia coming off for Saba Lobzhanidze and Giorgi Gvelesiani.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:40 , Chris Wilson

77 mins

Promising effort from the Czechs as Jurasek swings the cross in from the left. Chytil glances his head towards goal, but it flies wide of the far post.

Moments later, the ball bounces kindly to Lingr on the outside of the box, and he tests Mamardashvili with a low shot, which the Valencia ‘keeper is equal to.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:38 , Chris Wilson

76 mins

The Czech Republic have been far better in the second half, and they’re dominating now.

Georgia do have the occasional counter, but they’re being wasteful now, with Kvaratskhelia repeatedly guilty.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:36 , Chris Wilson

73 mins

The Czech Republic have fired a couple of efforts wide and over from range in the last few minutes.

They’re on the attack again, but this one breaks down as Jurasek can’t reach the through ball.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:30 , Chris Wilson

68 mins

Schick has got the Czech Republic back into the game but he’s going to have to come off. He’s feeling his calf and he’s replaced by Mojmír Chytil.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:29 , Chris Wilson

66 mins

Jurasek lines up a shot from distance and forces a good save from Mamardashvili.

Moments later, Kvaratskhelia thinks he’s through after a ball over the top, but the Czech Republic do well to track back.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:26 , Chris Wilson

64 mins

Kakabadze makes a clumsy challenge in the area, but luckily he’s not got enough on it to concede the penalty.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:25 , Chris Wilson

61 mins

Krejci is the latest to make contact with a ball in from the corner, but he can only direct his header past the far post.

Georgia make a double change, with Davitashvili and Tsitaishvili coming off for Giorgi Chakvetadze and Luka Lochoshvili.

GOAL! Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:22 , Chris Wilson

59 mins

GOAL! And the Czech Republic are level!

It’s a simple one too, as the corner comes in and Lingr heads it across goal. It hits the inside of the far post and bounces straight off Patrik Schick and into the net!

HALF-TIME! Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

14:52 , Chris Wilson

50 mins

CLOSE! Brilliant save from Mamardashvili!

The Czech Republic go up the other end and Soucek plays a pass to Schick on the edge of the box. He takes it under control and slips past one challenge before firing a low shot at goal, which Mamardashvili does brilliantly well to get down low to his right and save!

The referee blows for half-time, and Georgia have the lead after a frantic half in Hamburg!

GOAL! Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

14:50 , Chris Wilson

49 mins

Mikautadze steps up and rifles his penalty into the right-hand corner, sending Stanek the wrong way in the process.

Georgia lead!

PENALTY! Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:49 , Chris Wilson

47 mins

PENALTY!

There’s a brief VAR check but at first nobody knows what it’s for. It turns out it’s for a penalty, as Hranac looks like he had extended his arm when trying to reach that delivery from Kvaratskhelia.

The referee goes to the monitor and it’s given!

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:47 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

CLOSE! Kvaratskhelia’s ball actually falls behind a lot of the Czech defenders, who were running back towards goal.

It bounces off Czech bodies to fall at the feet of Kashia, and he tries to roll it in but it’s straight at Stanek!

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:46 , Chris Wilson

45 mins

Good work from Mikautadze again to win another free-kick in a dangerous area. Kvaratskhelia swings this one in,

We’ll have two minutes of added time in Hamburg.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:45 , Chris Wilson

44 mins

Davitashvili wins a cheap free-kick from Krejci, and the Georgians have another chance to deliver a ball into the area, but it barely beats the first man.

The Czechs have been superbly organised when defending set pieces.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:36 , Chris Wilson

35 mins

Kvaratskhelia is finding a lot of space between the lines when he drops deep to receive, so he’s been at the centre of most of Georgia’s attacking play.

He pops up again as Georgia spread it wide, but Mikautadze can’t get the shot away. Moments later he slides it through to the overlapping Davitashvili in the box, and his cross is turned behind by Coufal.

GOAL! Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:25 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

DISALLOWED GOAL! And the Czech Republic think they have the lead, but it’s chalked off!

The Czechs opt for the long throw and Coufal delivers from the right. It bounces around the box and comes off the back of Kashia, and right into Hlozek’s path. He hits it right at Mamardashvili but it bounces off the ‘keeper and right back onto Hlozek, who bundles it in.

There’s a check for VAR though and it came off his arm after hitting his head, and it’s disallowed!

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:05 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

A frantic start in Hamburg! The Czechs get a throw-in down the right and it’s launched in long, making its way to Hlozek at the back post. His low shot is saved and then the rebound bounces around the box until it reaches Schick, who hits his shot into the ground and Mamardashvili palms it away.

KICK-OFF! Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:01 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

Georgia get us underway and they look to start on the front foot, quickly winning a free-kick in the Czech half.

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

13:48 , Chris Wilson

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

13:37 , Jack Rathborn

Line-ups

13:01 , Chris Wilson

GEORGIA XI: Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

CZECH REP XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Jurásek; Cerny; Schick, Hlozek.

Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

11:20 , Chris Wilson

Portugal take on Turkey in Dortmund on Saturday, with the Selecaolooking to consolidate their place at the top of Group F after beating the Czech Republic earlier in the week.

Roberto Martinez’s side were unconvincing at times in their 2-1 win, requiring a goal in added time to give them a narrow 2-1 victory in their opening game of Euro 2024.

And Turkey, who won in a fascinating encounter against Georgia in Dortmund in their opening game, currently sit at the top of their group and could all but seal qualification to the next round with a win at the Westalenstadion, though their opponents will be strong favourites.

Real Madrid’s Arda Guler scored a wonderful second to announce his arrival on the international stage in their first game, and their main players – including Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu and Kenan Yildiz – will need to be on top form if they’re to get what would be a famous win.

Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch

How Turkey vs Georgia turned Euro 2024 upside down

09:56 , Jack Rathborn

You’d be forgiven for having earmarked Turkey vs Georgia as the most low-key fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. After all, the combined ranking of the teams was the most modest at the tournament so far, and Georgia entered Group F with no European Championship experience to their name. This game, though? It turned into something far beyond a football match.

Perhaps that should have been evident in the hours before kick-off. Biblical rain and severe weather warnings led German authorities to encourage fans without tickets to stay inside, and to watch the match at home if possible. The elements were deemed a threat to the safety of supporters, before their safety was even threatened by fan violence inside the BVB Stadium in Dortmund.

But when that violence began, as water spilt through the roof of the arena and fans spilt from their seats to attack one another, questions arose. Would the game go ahead, and if it were to, would it even resemble a football match?

Brawls, biblical rain and wonder goals: Turkey vs Georgia turns Euro 2024 upside down

Belgium v Romania TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

Friday 21 June 2024 15:27 , Jack Rathborn

Belgium desperately need a win to boost their Euro 2024 hopes with their next test against a confident Romania side.

Domenico Tedesco’s side were stunned by Slovakia in the opener, despite having two Romelu Lukaku goals disallowed after VAR checks.

Belgium still have some wonderful talent to create chances for Lukaku, including Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, yet the pressure is heightened after their early setback.

Romania, meanwhile, had too much for Ukraine in one of the best performances so far in Germany, with Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin producing a superb display. Another win here will book their place in the last 16.