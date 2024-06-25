Netherlands v Austria LIVE: Latest Euro 2024 updates as Koeman makes early sub after Malen own goal

(REUTERS)

Euro 2024 Group D reaches its conclusion on Tuesday evening as the Netherlands face an Austria side that has so far been one of the tournament’s surprise packages.

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria lost their group opener to France but put in a spirited display that impressed many neutrals, and their 3-1 dismantling of Poland in their next match put them firmly among the competition’s dark horses.

They face a Netherlands side that struggled at times against both Poland and France, though a late Wout Weghorst goal in their opener gave them three points, and they were unlucky to not grab a win against Les Bleus after Xavi Simons’ winner was controversially ruled out.

Those results set up a fascinating clash between the two at the conclusion of Group D, with both still able to win the the group. Follow all the action from Netherlands v Austria below.

Euro 2024: Netherlands v Austria

Netherlands face Austria in final game of Group D | 5pm BST on BBC Two

6’ GOAL - Donyell Malen turns Prass’ cross into his own net (NED 0-1 AUT)

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Geertruida, van Dijk, de Vrij, Ake; Schoeten, Veerman; Malen, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay.

Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Wober, Lienhart, Prass; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Wimmer, Schmid, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Group D as it stands: 1.AUT 6pts; 2.FRA 5pts; 3.NED 4pts; 4.POL 1pt.

Netherlands 0 - 1 Austria

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:39 , Chris Wilson

37 mins

It looks like Ronald Koeman has just had enough of the Netherlands performance up to now. It doesn’t seem like Veerman is injured at all.

Austria win a corner after good work from Arnautovic, and Sabitzer’s shot from range is saved. It bounces back out and Austria chip it back into the Netherlands box – it bounces into the path of Arnautovic, who simply needs to guide it past Verbruggen, but the Dutch ‘keeper saves the initial effort before tangling with Arnautovic and eventually palming the ball away!

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:35 , Chris Wilson

34 mins

Now Patrick Wimmer goes into the book as he catches Geertruida late. Veerman swings it in and it bounces out to Reijnders, who fires a shot well wide.

Ronald Koeman makes a change as Veerman is replaced by Xavi Simons, and there’s a brief water break too.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:32 , Chris Wilson

32 mins

There’s a brief exchange of words between van Dijk and the referee, before Posch is booked for following through on Depay with a late challenge.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:30 , Chris Wilson

29 mins

There’s some sustained possession from Austria that ends with Wimmer laying it off to Prass on the edge of the box. He sweeps in the cross but it only falls to Seiwald on the edge of the box, and Austria recycle possession to the centre-backs.

Moments later, Prass launches a long throw that ends with Wimmer hitting a shot from range straight at the ‘keeper.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:27 , Chris Wilson

26 mins

Better from Malen as he skips past Prass before winning a corner. Veerman delivers, but it’s headed clear by Posch.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:24 , Chris Wilson

24 mins

CLOSE! Malen almost makes amends.

Depay lays off the high ball to Reijnders, who threads a perfect through ball into Malen. He’s one-v-one with Pentz, but he scuff his shot and drags it wide of the far post! He really should’ve scored there.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:23 , Chris Wilson

22 mins

Another Austria attack breaks down at the last as the through ball runs straight to Verbruggen. They have the ball back soon enough though, before Donyell Malen is brought down near halfway.

An intriguing game so far, but hardly an action-packed one.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:20 , Chris Wilson

19 mins

The ball is cleared to Arnautovic in the middle of the park and he does well to flick it to a supporting midfielder. Austria recycle possession and they get through the Netherlands’ press easily, with Arnautovic then sweeping it wide to Posch, but Austria decide to go backwards once more. Almost 60 per cent possession for Rangnick’s side so far.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:17 , Chris Wilson

16 mins

The game has turned a little scrappy since the goal, with a number of needless fouls in midfield. Geertruida is the latest culprit.

Austria go long with the diagonal to Prass, but he can’t keep it under control. He’s getting plenty of action down that left side.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:14 , Chris Wilson

14 mins

The Netherlands have a good chance as Gakpo collects on the wing before squaring a pass to Reijnders in the box. He tries to side-foot it first time, but he scuffs it and it bobbles harmlessly wide.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:13 , Chris Wilson

12 mins

Both sides are exchanging possession since the goal, with a couple of stray passes from each. Schoeten looks visibly frustrated at the lack of passing options in front of him.

Cody Gakpo concedes the foul and Austria have another chance to build.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:11 , Chris Wilson

9 mins

The Netherlands have settled a little since conceding, but they still can’t create anything of note as the cross is straight to an Austria shirt.

With France currently drawing to Poland, Austria will be through in first place as it stands. There’s a long way to go yet though.

GOAL! Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:07 , Chris Wilson

7 mins

GOAL! Austria’s early pressure pays off!

They work the ball wide to Prass, who’s in acres of space in the box. He aims a cross towards Arnautovic in the middle, but Donyell Malen slides in at the near post and turns it into his own net!

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:06 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Wimmer’s cross is caught by Verbruggen and the Netherlands finally have the ball, but they give it away almost immediately.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:05 , Chris Wilson

5 mins

The Netherlands are struggling to keep possession in the opening stages. It’s been all Austria so far, and they’re keeping possession exceptionally well.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:03 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

Austria have started on the front foot, though neither side has been able to fashion a chance yet. Plenty of passing around the back from Ralf Rngnick’s side ends with them working it wide down the left to Pass, but his cross misses everyone in the box and the follow-up cross is blocked.

KICK-OFF! Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:00 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! We’re underway in the capital, with Austria getting us started.

Euro 2024: Netherlands v Austria

16:56 , Chris Wilson

We’re moments from kick-off in Berlin, with both sides having come out of the tunnel. The national anthems are almost underway.

Euro 2024: Netherlands v Austria

16:51 , Chris Wilson

Form guide

16:45 , Chris Wilson

Netherlands: D-W-W-W-L

The Netherlands started Euro 2024 with an unconvincing 2-1 win against Poland, with Wout Weghorst scoring a late winner for Ronaldo Koeman’s side.

They followed that up with another rather unconvincing performance against France in a 0-0 draw, though they were unlucky not to grab a win after Xavi Simons’ late goal was controversially disallowed by VAR.

Their two warm-up games saw the Oranje defeat both Canada and Iceland 4-0, while a March friendly gave another indication as to how they may perform against tournament favourites – they lost that game 2-1 in Frankfurt.

Austria: W-L-D-W-W

Austria’s recent performances under new coach Ralf Rangnick have led to them being labelled among the dark horses at Euro 2024.

Recent friendlies have seen them play other sides of a similar level who are also competing at Euro 2024, and Rangnick’s side beat Serbia 2-1 before earning a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the warm-up games earlier this month. In March, they sent out a message to their competitors with a 6-1 demolition of Turkey in Vienna.

Though they lost 1-0 to France in their Euro 2024 opener, the manner of the defeat will have given Rangnick plenty of encouragement. A 3-1 dismantling of Poland in the next game then furthered Austria’s credentials.

Group D permutations

Euro 2024 group permutations and third-place standings explained

Head-to-head

16:35 , Chris Wilson

The Netherlands have faced Austria 19 times on the international stage, with fixtures dating as far back as 1933.

11 of the matches between the two have been friendlies, and the first ever Netherlands victory came in 1978, in the eighth meeting between the two.

Most of their competitive meetings have been in World Cup and European Championship qualifiers, with the first game between the two at a major tournament coming in the 1978 World Cup. The Netherlands won that group stage game 5-1.

The most recent match between the two came at Euro 2020, when Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored in a 2-0 win in the group stages.

The Netherlands have won the past seven meetings, with the last Austria win coming in a friendly in 1990.

Overall, the Netherlands have won nine matches between the two, with Austria winning six and four ending as draws.

Netherlands vs Austria TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online today

16:30 , Chris Wilson

With just half an hour left until kick-off, here’s a reminder of how you can watch tonight’s match.

It will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, and it’ll be shown live on BBC Two. It can be streamed via the iPlayer or the BBC Sport website too. You can find a full list of which channelis showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Netherlands vs Austria TV channel, start time and how to watch

Who could England play next and when? Euro 2024 draw and last-16 schedule

16:25 , Chris Wilson

A ‘small’ aside for the games in Group D is that they will have some bearing on who England eventually face in the last 16 if the Three Lions top their group.

If England win Group C, they will play one of the four best third-placed teams in the last-16. The formula to decide who gets who is very complicated, and depends on the combination of third-placed teams to go through. The current standings for the best-placed third teams are below.

Who could England play next and when? Euro 2024 draw and last-16 schedule

This is why Ralf Rangnick turned down Bayern Munich – Austria can cause a real Euro 2024 upset

16:20 , Chris Wilson

And here’s the report from Austria’s last match...

So this is why Ralf Rangnick rejected Bayern Munich. Euro 2024’s oldest manager could have taken charge of the biggest German club but rejected them to stay with Austria. Instead, he may be coaching for a little longer in his homeland this summer. A stirring victory gave Austria a fighting chance of reaching the last 16.

Poland, meanwhile, look almost certain to be the casualties of the group of death, without a point, with only a meeting with France to come. For Robert Lewandowski, his entrance to the tournament delayed by injury, his exit could come early.

But for Christoph Baumgartner, there was a seismic strike to accompany his statistical marvel. In March he scored what appears to be the fastest goal in the history of international football. After that six-second effort against Slovakia, a goal in the 66th minute felt slovenly, but it was also well-taken and decisive, putting Austria ahead.

This is why Rangnick turned down Bayern – Austria can cause real Euros upset

Netherlands vs France player ratings as stars underwhelm and Xavi Simons strike is controversially disallowed

16:15 , Chris Wilson

Here are the player ratings from what was an underwhelming performance from both sides.

Favourites France drew with the Netherlands in Leipzig in the first goalless draw of Euro 2024.

Both sides were seeking the three points that would have ensured qualification to the last 16, but they were guilty of lacking imagination and cutting-edge in a pedestrian first half, with Adrien Rabiot wasting the best chance of the first 45 after choosing to pass to Antoine Griezmann when the shot was an easier option.

Netherlands vs France player ratings as Euro 2024 stars underwhelm

There’s no masking the truth: Euro 2024’s first goalless draw sums up France’s biggest problem

16:10 , Chris Wilson

Here’s the report from the Netherlands’ last game, when they were controversially denied a Xavi Simons winner.

There’s no masking the truth from this first 0-0 of Euro 2024. France, the true favourites, currently lack end product. It does raise doubt over whether they can end this tournament as European champions, although it only adds narrative weight to Kylian Mbappe’s eventual return from his broken nose. He forced France’s only goal of Euro 2024 so far, and that was from an Austria defender. A promising Netherlands team did have the ball in the back of the net, although that was ruled out in the game’s most debated moment.

That wasn’t to say this was a bad match. It was often enthralling, although lacked more than the finish and the tournament’s outstanding player. That real impetus wasn’t there. Some of that may have been circumstantial.

As good as the game was, and as sensational as the tournament has been as a whole, this is maybe where the flaws of the 24-team competition are revealed. It takes something from these matches between the heavyweights. They both know they have a safety net with four third-placed sides going through. That wouldn’t quite be the case if it was only two going through. There’d have been a greater tension, and maybe more output.

Euro 2024’s first goalless draw sums up France’s biggest problem

Euro 2024: Netherlands v Austria

16:08 , Chris Wilson

Team news

16:06 , Chris Wilson

Austria have made four changes to the side that beat Poland 3-1 last week.

In defence, Alexander Prass replaces Phillipp Mwene at left-back, while Maximilian Wober comes into central defence in place of Gernot Trauner.

The other two changes come in attack, with Konrad Laimer and Christoph Baumgartner coming out for Romano Schmid and Patrick Wimmer.

Team news

16:01 , Chris Wilson

Both sides have made several changes, with some more interesting than others.

Ronald Koeman has made one change in defence, with Denzel Dumfries replaced by Lutsharel Geertruida at right-back.

In midfield, Joey Veerman has come back in in place of Xavi Simons, with Tijjani Reijnders moving into a more attacking role.

Jeremie Frimpong is replaced by Donyell Malen on the right of attack.

Line-ups

15:53 , Chris Wilson

NETHERLANDS XI: Verbruggen; Geertruida, van Dijk, de Vrij, Ake; Schoeten, Veerman; Malen, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay.

AUSTRIA XI: Pentz; Posch, Wober, Lienhart, Prass; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Wimmer, Schmid, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Line-ups

15:48 , Chris Wilson

The announcement of the starting elevens are imminent. Will we see any major changes from either side?

Group D standings

15:40 , Chris Wilson

This is how Group D looks heading into the final game.

1 - Netherlands - 4 points, GD +1

2 - France - 4 points, GD +1

3 - Austria - 3 points, +1

4 - Poland - 0 points, GD -3

Team news

15:25 , Chris Wilson

Gernot Trauner is the only doubt for either side, with the Austrian defender going off injured in his team’s last match after having scored. If he misses out, Kevin Danso will likely come back in.

Otherwise, Austria should line up largely the same with Marko Arnautovic leading the attack. Netherlands have choices to make in midfield - where Koeman shuffled his pack last time - and perhaps up front, with Memphis Depay not looking sharp or fully fit in the tournament yet.

Memphis ‘convinced’ he can deliver for Dutch, says Koeman

15:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Koeman added that Memphis was also not satisfied with his own performance and that the player believes things can and should be improved.

“He does have a history of injuries, of course, so I didn’t expect him to be in top form for the tournament. But it is clear that things have to improve.

”I think that as a coach you always try to help players to improve, to put them in situations where they grow and gain confidence.”

But Koeman said he did not think Memphis was struggling with confidence.

“He is convinced of himself, and I’ve told him too he has a very important role because he’s a player who normally adds value. The team needs him.”

Memphis Depay set to continue despite poor form

14:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Netherlands’ top scorer Memphis Depay will likely play against Austria tonight after a vote of confidence from coach Ronald Koeman, despite his poor form at the tournament in Germany.

Memphis has been criticised for his performances in their first two Group D games even if the Dutch have taken four of a possible six points and all but assured themselves of a berth in the last 16.

But the 30-year-old, with 45 goals in 94 appearances for his country, will lead the attack as Koeman said he was seeking to beat Austria in Berlin and finish top of the table.

”For me it is not up for discussion, he will play. It is not without reason that he is the top scorer for the Netherlands,” Koeman said on Monday.

Memphis Depay is still finding his feet at Euro 2024 (AP)

Group D results so far

14:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France

Berlin: Poland 1-3 Austria

Leipzig: Netherlands 0-0 France

June 25, Berlin: Netherlands v Austria (1700)

June 25, Dortmund: France v Poland (1700)

Group D permutations

Netherlands v Austria: Predicted line-ups

13:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

So here’s how we expect the two teams to line up tonight.

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake, Reijnders, Schouten, Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo, Depay.

Austria: Pentz, Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene, Laimer, Seiwald, Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Arnautovic.

Austria team news

13:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Gernot Trauner is the only doubt for either side, with the Austrian defender going off injured in his team’s last match after having scored. If he misses out, Kevin Danso will likely come back in. Otherwise, Austria should line up largely the same with Marko Arnautovic leading the attack.

Marko Arnautovic will lead the line for Austria (AP)

Netherlands team news

13:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Netherlands have choices to make in midfield - where Ronald Koeman shuffled his pack last time - and perhaps up front, with Memphis Depay not looking sharp or fully fit in the tournament yet. But the manager has given his striker a vote of confidence and Memphis is expected to start once more.

Depay had another disappointing performance against France (Getty Images)

How to watch Netherlands v Austria

13:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

The match kicks off at 5pm BST tonight, Tuesday 25 June, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

This game will be shown live on BBC Two and can be streamed via the iPlayer or the BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Netherlands v Austria

12:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

Netherlands have impressed in spells at Euro 2024 but look yet to fully hit their stride throughout an entire match - which makes the fact they’ve already earned four points to seal their progression to the last 16 more impressive.

Ronald Koeman’s side haven’t quite clicked in the final third but a goalless draw with France following a late win over Poland puts them in the driving seat to top Group D for now.

Austria present formidable opposition though, impressing under Ralf Rangnick with good organisation, plenty of work rate and a goal threat from several angles, including the in-form Christoph Baumgartner.

Victory for Austria will see them through in at least second place, and even if they lose they may yet progress - but they’re certain to go through with a draw or better, which is no doubt what Rangnick will be instructing them to aim for.

Netherlands v Austria

12:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage as Netherlands take on Austria in Euro 2024 today – with top spot in Group D still on the line.