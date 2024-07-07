Wout Weghorst Netherlands’ saviour as they repel Turkey onslaught to claim Euro 2024 semi-final spot

Wout Weghorst celebrates Netherlands' victory over Turkey - Getty Images/Mateusz Slodkowski

He did not score this time but super-sub Wout Weghorst was the Netherlands’ saviour once again as they survived a Turkey tsunami to set up a mouthwatering European Championship semi-final against England.

The Dutch looked poised to become the latest victims of Euro 2024’s other ‘host’ nation, who played as if the game was being staged at the Ataturk rather than Berlin’s Olympiastadion in another relentless display in front of a partisan crowd.

But a half-time SOS to warhorse Weghorst, a flop at Burnley and Manchester United but so often his country’s late-goal hero at major tournaments, turned the match around as he made crucial contributions at both ends in a thriller that was arguably the best of all four quarter-finals.

Netherlands, who were forced to cling on at times, will now face England in Dortmund on Wednesday for a place in what would be their first Euros final since their iconic 1988 triumph, which also came in Germany.

Manager Ronald Koeman, who was part of that side, said: “We had to suffer but, finally, it’s a great success to get the opportunity to play the semi-final.

“It was really an emotional match and we had a big heart. Sometimes, we get critics about that, that we don’t have that compared to other nations.

“For the whole nation, it’s something special. We are a small nation. And we are really proud to get the opportunity to play the semi-final Wednesday.

“It will be a great night on Wednesday between two big nations historic-wise.”

Had Saturday night’s game been played in the stands, there would have only been one victor as Turkey fans, again bolstered by a huge German-based diaspora, sang and cheered and whistled and jeered as they completely drowned out their Dutch counterparts.

But those supporters were almost silenced inside a minute as Memphis Depay cut in from the left and the ball broke for him to shoot but he blazed over when he should have tested Mert Gunok.

Depay saw another shot blocked as Netherlands’ fast start continued against a team missing three players through suspension, most notably Merih Demiral for foolishly celebrating his winning goal against Austria with a far-right ‘Wolf’ salute.

Turkey, meanwhile, were looking to exploit the space behind their opponents’ backline using the pace of Baris Alper Yilmaz, who broke clear on one occasion that eventually saw the Dutch concede a corner.

As in their last-16 win over Austria, set-pieces looked another potential area of joy for the Turks and captain Hakan Calhanoglu, back in the side after his own suspension, lofted in a free-kick that Abdülkerim Bardakcı volleyed over under pressure.

Turkey were scrapping for every ball and they earnt another free-kick after Mert Muldur was hurt in a tussle with Xavi Simons, who was booked for treading on his ankle.

But it was after winning another corner that they took the lead 10 minutes from half-time. The ball was cleared to Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler on the right and he whipped in the perfect cross for Demiral’s understudy Samet Akaydin to head in at the far post.

Turkey continued to swarm all over a rattled Netherlands, who were reduced to shooting from long range through the ineffective Steven Bergwijn. And it was Bergwijn who found himself the half-time scapegoat as Ronald Koeman wasted no time in calling upon Weghorst.

The change almost paid off within six minutes as Weghorst rose in the box to nod down a cross and Depay was under just enough pressure not to slide home. But Turkey were a real threat on the break and Guler hit the outside of the post with a 30-yard free-kick after Nathan Ake stopped him in his tracks, earning a booking in the process.

Even the usually unflappable Virgil van Dijk was suckered into earning himself a yellow card by the pace of Yilmaz as Turkey nearly doubled their lead from the resulting free-kick.

The ball was ran perfectly for Kenan Yildiz to fire in a shot from the edge of the box that Bart Verbruggen could only parry with Weghorst – of all people – on hand to put the ball behind as Kaan Ayhan was waiting to pounce.

And it was Weghorst who earnt the corner from which Netherlands equalised with 20 minutes to go, a well-worked routine that saw Depay cross for the unmarked De Vrij to head home powerfully.

Koeman immediately threw on Joey Veerman and Micky van de Ven in search of a winner and the change paid off within minutes this time as Denzel Dumfries’s low cross was bundled in by a combination of Cody Gakpo and Turkey defender Muldur.

Muldur was eventually awarded the own goal to deny Gakpo, who had netted three times at Euro 2024, going clear at the top of the tournament’s scoring charts.

The defender was among those replaced as the Turks made two double substitutions and they nearly equalised themselves when Van de Ven produced a crucial block to keep the ball out.

Their final change almost had the desired effect in stoppage time when Abdülkerim Bardakcı’s cross found Cenk Tosun less than six yards out but he could only finish straight at a grateful Verbruggen.

And Turkey’s frustration boiled over when unused substitute Bertuğ Yıldırım was sent off at the death.

De Vrij, who was man of the match, said: “First of all, to reach the semi-finals is great for us but it’s not the finish yet.

“We will start to prepare very well for this very important game. England has a great team and they have so much quality. But so do we. It will be a great match.”

Netherlands vs Turkey: As it happened

10:22 PM BST

Dutch joy

10:21 PM BST

Man of the match

10:18 PM BST

Holland in celebration mode

10:14 PM BST

Turkey gutted

10:13 PM BST

Men in orange celebrate

10:11 PM BST

How are you feeling Dutch fans?

10:09 PM BST

Wednesday night

10:05 PM BST

Netherlands into the last four

10:04 PM BST

Despair for Turkey

Turkey are gutted - Javier Soriano/Getty Images

Turkey could not make a 1-0 lead count - Stu Forster/Getty Images

10:02 PM BST

10:01 PM BST

Joy for Holland

Koeman will be a happy man - Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

The Netherlands turned it around from 1-0 down to win 2-1 - Annegret Hilse/Reuters

09:54 PM BST

FT

There is the full-time whistle and the Netherlands have turned it around. They have beaten Turkey 2-1 and will play England in the semi-finals.

09:52 PM BST

90+4 mins: Netherlands 2 Turkey 1

Into the final added minute...

09:51 PM BST

90+3 mins: Netherlands 2 Turkey 1

Time is running out for Turkey as Tosun is booked.

09:50 PM BST

90+1 mins: Netherlands 2 Turkey 1

What a save from Verbruggen! The cross is sent in and Verbruggen gets down to his right to make the save to deny Kilicsoy.

Crucial save late on - Lisi Niesner/Reuters

09:48 PM BST

90 mins: Netherlands 2 Turkey 1

Calhanoglu whips in the free-kick, it comes off a head at the near post and comes to Akturkoglu at the far post but he cannot keep his header on target.

There are five added minutes.

09:47 PM BST

89 mins: Netherlands 2 Turkey 1

Gakpo nearly finishes it off but his effort is saved by Gunok.

Down the other end de Vrij is penalised and Turkey can whip this in.

09:47 PM BST

89 mins: Netherlands 2 Turkey 1

Tosun is found at the back post but he cannot get his header on target.

Turkey change:

ON Kilicsoy

OFF Ayhan

09:45 PM BST

87 mins: Netherlands 2 Turkey 1

Netherlands double change:

ON Frimpong, Zirkzee

OFF Depay, Simons

09:44 PM BST

85 mins: Netherlands 2 Turkey 1

Huge block from van de Ven. The ball comes all the way across from the left and it looks like the shot from Celik is goal-bound but van de Ven makes a crucial block

Moments later the Netherlands are all hands on deck to make another block to deny Akturkoglu.

09:40 PM BST

80 mins: Netherlands 2 Turkey 1

We have a delay in play as Akaydin is down in some pain after a collision with van de Ven. He is going to have to come off on a stretcher.

Turkey are going to make a double change:

OFF Muldur, Akaydin

ON Tosun, Celik

09:34 PM BST

GOAL! Own goal gives Netherlands the lead

Two goals in a matter of minutes and the Netherlands have turned it around. Dumfries plays a teasing ball to the far post and Gakpo looks to get ahead of his marker. It actually looks like it was an own goal as it came off Muldur but the Netherlands will not care. They have turned this around.

09:33 PM BST

75 mins: Netherlands 1 Turkey 1

Depay drives into the box on the left-hand side but Ozcan just times his challenge to perfection to send it behind for a corner, which Netherlands waste taking it short. If Ozcan had got that even slightly wrong that would have been a penalty.

09:31 PM BST

73 mins: Netherlands 1 Turkey 1

Double change for the Netherlands:

ON Van de Ven, Veerman

OFF Reijnders, Ake

09:29 PM BST

GOAL! de Vrij equalises

The Netherlands are level. They play a corner short and then Depay sends it into the centre of the box. de Vrij meets it in acres of space and powers a header home to bring Holland level. Game on.

09:24 PM BST

65 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 1

Turkey want a penalty. Initially Muldur has a shot from distance saved by Verbruggen and then whilst on the ground Weghorst makes a crucial interception before Ayhan could shoot towards goal. The correct decision to not award a penalty because that was a great challenge from Weghorst and the Netherlands will be very relieved he did get to that first.

09:22 PM BST

63 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 1

van Dijk is booked for a foul on Yilmaz down the right-hand touchline.

09:16 PM BST

58 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 1

Depay shoots from outside the box but it is straight at Gunok. Schouten is down having been taken out in the build-up to that shot. Actually looking at the replays Ozcan was going for the ball and it was just an accident. No foul there.

Putting your head on the line - Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

09:14 PM BST

56 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 1

Guler takes the free-kick and nearly scores a brilliant goal. It is probably more than 25 yards out and it strikes the outside of the post. Nearly a second for Turkey.

09:13 PM BST

54 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 1

The pressure is starting to increase on Turkey here. Another dangerous cross is sent in by Gakpo and it comes off Akaydin but the referee gives a goal-kick. That should have been a corner.

Down the other end Ake is in some trouble as he takes out Guler. A yellow is given and de Vrij’s presence probably just saves Ake from a red.

Ake saved by de Vrij - Angelos Tzortzinis/Getty Images

09:11 PM BST

53 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 1

Gakpo plays a dangerous cross in from the left but Turkey do well to clear.

09:10 PM BST

51 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 1

Should the Netherlands be level? It would not have counted anyway as Weghorst was offside. Ake finds Weghorst at the back post and the ball is headed across goal. Depay should get on the end of it and tap home but somehow misses. Weghorst was offside anyway though when Ake played the ball in.

09:06 PM BST

47 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 1

Clearly at half-time Ronald Koeman decided he wanted a target man up top in the shape of Wout Weghorst. A couple of minutes into this second half the Netherlands have a corner. Depay sends it to the far post, where Ake meets it. He heads back across goal but Turkey can clear.

09:03 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way in Berlin. Will Turkey see it out or can the Netherlands fight their way back into this?

The Netherlands have decided to make a change ahead of the second half:

ON Weghorst

OFF Bergwijn

08:59 PM BST

Penny for his thoughts

What will Ronald Koeman say to his Dutch team at the break? - Getty Images

08:55 PM BST

08:54 PM BST

08:47 PM BST

HT

There is the whistle and Turkey lead at the break. As it stands they are just 45 minutes away from facing England in the semi-finals.

08:45 PM BST

45 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 1

Gakpo appeals for handball inside the Turkey box but those appeals are waved away.

We are into two added minutes at the end of this first half.

08:42 PM BST

42 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 1

Bergwijn goes for a speculative effort from outside the box but his effort is miles off target. Terrible effort.

08:40 PM BST

40 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 1

The Turkey fans, who have shown great support to their side throughout the tournament, are in buoyant mood now as their team have something to hold onto.

Turkey fans are delighted - Christopher Neundorf/Shutterstock

08:36 PM BST

GOAL! Akaydin gives Turkey the lead

Dumfries makes an error of judgement, thinking the last touch had come off a Turkey player but instead Turkey will have the corner. And Turkey make them pay by getting the opener. van Dijk wins the initial header from the corner to clear for the Netherlands but Guler keeps it alive for Turkey on the edge of the box. The young Real Madrid midfielder sends a great cross to the far post and Akaydin heads home his first international goal. 1-0 Turkey.

08:34 PM BST

33 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 0

Muldur wins a corner off Ake and the momentum is starting to swing in their favour now. It is a great delivery but once again van Dijk wins a crucial header. Two superb clearing headers from van Dijk from two Turkey corners.

08:30 PM BST

30 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 0

The first yellow card of the night goes the way of the Netherlands and Simons, who is booked for a challenge on Muldur. I am not sure it was deliberate but looking at the replays it looked a little nasty.

Should this have been more than a yellow? - Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images

08:29 PM BST

28 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 0

Calhanoglu sends a free-kick into a great spot but Bardakci spurns a good chance. That was a real opportunity for Turkey.

08:26 PM BST

25 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 0

Turkey have their second corner of the night, which is sent into a dangerous area but van Dijk wins a crucial header for the Netherlands and they can clear.

08:21 PM BST

21 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 0

Yilmaz just keeps the ball in play and tries to find Muldur but Netherlands just clear through de Vrij. Turkey keep it alive and win their first corner of the night. It is sent in but Verbruggen catches easily.

08:18 PM BST

18 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 0

Gakpo drives forward from halfway towards the Turkey penalty area. He goes down wanting a foul but nothing given and Gakpo cannot believe it.

08:15 PM BST

15 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 0

Simons flicks the ball into the Turkey box and Gakpo attempts to get on the end of it but the offside flag goes up. Akaydin has been receiving some treatment but it looks like he will be fine to continue.

The Netherlands are dominating possession so far and Turkey are looking to play on the counter-attack.

08:12 PM BST

12 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 0

Simons tries to curl one into the top corner from outside the box but he cannot keep his effort down.

Chance wasted - Halil Sagirkaya/Getty Images

08:10 PM BST

10 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 0

After Turkey send the ball forward, Yilmaz goes down along with de Vrij just outside the box but the referee is having none of it.

Foul or no foul? - Carmen Jaspersen/Reuters

08:07 PM BST

6 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 0

Dumfries sends a ball into the centre of the box, where it finds Depay. He swivels and shoots but his effort is blocked. Moments later Gakpo drags a shot wide but it would not have counted anyway as Gakpo was offside.

08:02 PM BST

2 mins: Netherlands 0 Turkey 0

Early chance for the Netherlands. After a great flick by Gakpo, Depay drives into the Turkey box. He tries to find Gakpo but is fortunate that the loose pass comes straight back to him. He is in a good position in the centre of the box but his effort is off target. He should have done much better there.

Good early chance wasted by Depay - Alex Grimm/Getty Images

08:00 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way in Berlin. England await the winner in the semi-finals.

07:56 PM BST

07:55 PM BST

Anthem time

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel in Berlin and it is time for the national anthems.

National anthems - Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

07:48 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake, Reijnders, Schouten, Bergwijn, Simons, Gakpo, Depay.

Substitutes: Geertruida, de Ligt, Wijnaldum, Weghorst, Bijlow, van de Ven, Veerman, Blind, Brobbey, Zirkzee, Flekken, Gravenberch, Frimpong, Malen.

Turkey: Gunok, Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Ayhan, Ozcan, Guler, Calhanoglu, Yildiz, Yilmaz.

Substitutes: Celik, Yokuslu, Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yazici, Bayindir, Kaplan, Kahveci, Cakir, Kilicsoy, Akgun, Yildirim.

07:41 PM BST

07:38 PM BST

Turkey getting ready

Calhanoglu back from suspension - Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler starts for Turkey - Alex Pantling/Getty Images

07:33 PM BST

Netherlands warming up

Holland gearing up - Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk gearing up - Abedin Taherkenareh/Shutterstock

07:28 PM BST

07:24 PM BST

Plenty of Dutch support

Fancy dress time - Javier Soriano/Getty Images

Plenty of orange in Berlin tonight - Javier Soriano/Getty Images

07:18 PM BST

Last time out for these sides

In the last-16, the Netherlands beat Romania 3-0 thanks to a double from Donyell Malen and a goal for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

Meanwhile Turkey beat Austria 2-1 which included a goal in the first minute from Merih Demiral, who is suspended tonight. The Turkish government were very unhappy with the decision to ban Demiral, claiming ‘prejudice against foreigners’.

07:09 PM BST

07:07 PM BST

Holland taking over Berlin

07:02 PM BST

06:56 PM BST

Full team news

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake, Reijnders, Schouten, Bergwijn, Simons, Gakpo, Depay.

Substitutes: Geertruida, de Ligt, Wijnaldum, Weghorst, Bijlow, van de Ven, Veerman, Blind, Brobbey, Zirkzee, Flekken, Gravenberch, Frimpong, Malen.

Turkey: Gunok, Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Ayhan, Ozcan, Guler, Calhanoglu, Yildiz, Yilmaz.

Substitutes: Celik, Yokuslu, Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yazici, Bayindir, Kaplan, Kahveci, Cakir, Kilicsoy, Akgun, Yildirim.

06:52 PM BST

Netherlands team news

06:52 PM BST

06:49 PM BST

06:33 PM BST

Match preview

A place in the European Championship semi-finals is at stake as the Netherlands take on Turkey in Berlin. Ronald Koeman’s side booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Romania thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and a double for Donyell Malen. Meanwhile Turkey pulled off a shock as they knocked out Austria, who had finished top of their group ahead of France and their opponents tonight.

Holland are hoping to reach the last four of the European Championship for the first time since 2004 and their manager Ronald Koeman knows his side need to up the ante this evening.

The Netherlands beat Romania 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

“We started the tournament really well with a win against Poland and a draw against France. We had a bad day against Austria. The last one was a really good level football wise and if we keep that level then it can be a really good tournament for us.

“But every match is difficult. All the big teams have struggled a little bit in different matches to win it. Even England scored in the last second, Portugal won by penalties. You have to fight for it, but the last one gave us a lot of confidence. We understand we need to keep that level. If we go down we won’t reach what we would like to win.”

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, who scored and assisted in Holland’s 3-0 win over Romania in the last-16, is the joint top goalscorer at the tournament so far. There is likely to be a strong Turkish contingent in Berlin tonight and Koeman is aware of the possible hostile atmosphere facing his players tonight.

Cody Gakpo is the joint top goalscorer at the tournament - Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

“I’ve got some experience against Turkish teams, the atmosphere is always great. We just need to keep the ball and they will become quiet. You need to be cool, business-like and play your game.”

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella has called on their fans to continue their great backing.

“They’ve been passionate and really given us their love. They’ve always been brilliantly behaved and that’s what I expect today. They must show their Turkish pride, be close to the team and show us that even when having hard times.”

Turkey will be without Merih Demiral after he was given a two-match ban for making an ultra-nationalist salute during their last-16 win against Austria. Midfielders Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek are also suspended, but Hakan Calhanoglu and Samet Akaydin are back from bans of their own.

The past two matches between the Netherlands and Turkey have brought a total of 13 goals. Turkey won 4-2 in March 2021 and the Netherlands won 6-1 in September 2021, both in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. A victory would take Turkey to only their third major tournament semi-final and first since 2008.

Team news to follow shortly.