Netherlands tightens travel restrictions on US: Unvaccinated banned, vaccinated will need to quarantine

Vaccinated travelers heading to the Netherlands will need to plan around a quarantine period after the country announced plans to tighten restrictions on the U.S.

The European Union member state is moving the U.S. into its "very high-risk" category on Saturday, which will prohibit entry among unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. and require testing and a quarantine period for those who are vaccinated.

Starting Saturday, vaccinated U.S. travelers must quarantine 10 days but can cut the isolation period short if they test negative for coronavirus on day five. Children 12 and under are exempt, according to the Government of the Netherlands' website.

Starting Monday, the country will also require U.S. travelers to show a negative test result to enter, starting Monday.

The changes come on the heels of the European Union's decision to move the U.S. off its safe travel list, which signaled to member states that they should no longer ease restrictions on nonessential travel for people from the U.S. as COVID-19 cases spike.

A traveler wearing a face mask checks the flight departures at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Previously, U.S. travelers were able to show proof of recovery or vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

The Netherlands is the latest to announce new restrictions against U.S. travelers. EU member state Bulgaria announced it would move the U.S. into its “red zone” and prohibit travel from the U.S., and Italy added testing and self-isolation requirements for U.S. travelers earlier this week.

Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia are also set to move to the Netherlands' “very high-risk” category.

