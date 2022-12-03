Netherlands teach United States a lesson to reach last eight at Qatar World Cup

Paul Myers
·2 min read
REUTERS - JOHN SIBLEY

For the next few years, the United States football team can look back on a Saturday evening in Doha as a reference. When Gregg Berhalter's urgent young side was given a good, old-fashioned footballing lesson.

Dutch masters Louis van Gaal's players are not. But they displayed sufficient technique and talent to outline the flaws in the American projection of their philosophy.

Posession and control only has relevance if it can be allied to precision.

"I talked to the team about moments and the first-half was a great indication of that," Berhalter reflected after the 3-1 defeat.

"We were on top for a lot of the first-half and two moments come and all of a sudden we're down 2-0.

"I said at half-tme that soccer can be cruel but we've got to keep going."

Start

And he tried because it had started according to plan.

Barely three minutes into the last-16 at the Khalifa International Stadium and Christian Pulisic had the first opening.

The Chelsea striker was clean through but his shot was too close to Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

The Dutch gradually settled into the game of watching the Americans keep the ball.

Incisive

But it was Louis van Gaal's side that made the breakthrough after 10 minutes following a sweeping cross-field move which finished with Denzel Dumfries pulling the ball back towards the penalty spot for Memphis Depay to sweep in past the American goalkeeper Matt Turner.

A simple vignette on how to subvert authority.

Movement

Chance


