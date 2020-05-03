Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman rushed to hospital with heart issue

Ronald Koeman was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after experiencing chest pains following a bike ride. (Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)

Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman was rushed to an Amsterdam hospital on Sunday after complaining of chest pains following a bike ride, according to the Associated Press.

Koeman’s wife, Bertina, told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that Koeman was taken to the hospital via ambulance. His management company said in a statement that Koeman underwent a cardiac catheterization once he got there. During that procedure a hollow tube is inserted into one of the large blood vessels that leads to your heart so doctors can measure how well your heart is working.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Koeman, 57, is in stable condition. His management company expects him to be released from the hospital on Monday, saying in a statement “Ronald will need a few days rest, hopefully it will be respected by you."

“We are shocked and wish him a good recovery,” the Dutch national team’s spokesman Bas Ticheler told the Associated Press.

Koeman has been managing the Dutch national team since February 2018, which followed stints managing Everton and Southampton. He made his debut as a player in the Netherlands in 1980 at the age of 17, and was part of the country’s 1988 European Championship winner.

He left the Netherlands in 1989 to start a six-year run with Barcelona, where he became the club’s top-scoring defender with 90 goals and is still second only to Lionel Messi in goals from free kicks. He returned to the Netherlands in 1995 and ended his playing days with Feyenoord before starting his managerial career a few years later.

More from Yahoo Sports: