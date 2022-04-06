Netherlands confirm Ronald Koeman to replace Louis van Gaal after World Cup in 2023

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman saw his side beat Levante 3-0 at the Nou Camp (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

Ronald Koeman will replace Louis van Gaal as Netherlands manager after the World Cup.

The KNVB confirmed their former manager, who left in 2020 to manage Barcelona, will return from 2023.

Ronald Koeman: “I am looking forward to the new collaboration. A little over a year and a half ago, I certainly did not leave the Dutch national team out of dissatisfaction. My stay felt good, the results were good and the click with the internationals was good. We will soon continue on that path. That is certain for me.”

The move follows Van Gaal’s announcement that he is battling prostate cancer.

The Netherlands will open up the World Cup when they face Senegal in Group A on 21 November, with Qatar and Ecuador facing off in the other group opener.

More to follow...