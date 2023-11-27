Netherlands to allow takeover of chip startup Nowi by Chinese-owned Nexperia

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Monday said that, after an assessment, it won't block Chinese-owned Nexperia's acquisition of Delft-based start-up Nowi.

"There are no legal objections to the acquisition of Nowi by Nexperia," Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens said in a letter to parliament.

Nexperia, owned by China's Wingtech , bought Nowi, which has around 40 employees, for an undisclosed sum in 2022. But the Dutch government decided to vet the deal retroactively in May 2023 after it established a new office to review foreign takeovers of potentially sensitive technologies.

Nowi makes power management chips that can use ambient sources of electricity such as light or vibrations as a power source - potentially useful as a way to remove the need for batteries in simple electronic devices.

