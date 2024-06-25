Netherlands 2-3 Austria: Marcel Sabitzer fires Ralf Rangnick's side into last-16 as Group D winners

Sabitzer’s late goal capped off a dramatic game (REUTERS)

Marcel Sabitzer’s brilliant late goal saw Austria beat the Netherlands to progress into the round of 16 at Euro 2024 as Group D winners.

The Austrians needed a point to be sure of progress and got off to a great start with Dutch forward Donyell Malen scoring an own goal in the sixth minute.

First-half substitute Xavi Simons set up Cody Gapko to equalize two minutes after the break, but Romano Schmid headed Austria back in front in the 59th.

Memphis Depay equalized with a brilliant finish in the 75th, though he had to endure a VAR check as referee Ivan Kruzliak felt he handled the ball. The check found Depay hadn't.

But Sabitzer restored Austria's lead two minutes later with a fierce strike from a difficult angle.

It proved to be the winner despite a frenetic finale with chances at both ends.

Austria topped Group D thanks to France drawing with Poland 1-1 in the other game. Both France and the Netherlands were already assured of progress thanks to results in other games.

Additional reporting from AP