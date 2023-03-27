Netanyahu 'strikes deal to delay reforms' amid protest stand-off in Jerusalem

Israeli police arrest a demonstrator in Jerusalem - Ilia Yefimovich/DPA/Cover Images

Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to pause his controversial legal reforms amid mass unrest across Israel, one of his coalition partners claimed on Monday evening.

The ultra right-wing Otzma Yehudit [Jewish Power] party said the Israeli premier will postpone the reforms by several weeks in return for letting its party leader and police minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, form his own national guard unit.

Mr Ben-Gvir was said to be the last government figure holding out against a freeze of the reforms. It was not immediately clear if the move would be enough to placate protesters who are demanding that the reforms be scrapped altogether. Mr Netanyahu has not confirmed the agreement.

Israeli police officers and protesters clash - Anadolu Agency

Mr Ben-Gvir urged his far-Right supporters to head to Jerusalem and confront anti-Netanyahu protesters outside the parliament on Monday, as the country endured a day of mass demonstrations and political chaos.

His clarion call raised the prospect of clashes between supporters of the bill and opponents, as Mr Netanyahu urged Israelis not to resort to violence.

Mr Netanyahu had been expected to give a statement earlier on Monday announcing a pause to his reforms, but his speech was delayed until further notice. It is unclear whether the speech is still going ahead.

Protesters clash with security forces in Jerusalem - AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP

"I call on all the demonstrators in Jerusalem, on the right and the left, to behave responsibly and not to act violently. We are brotherly people," Mr Netanyahu said in a tweet. The Telegraph did not see any incidents of violence while reporting from the main protest in Jerusalem on Monday.

It came as sources told The Telegraph that Israeli diplomats have joined what is beginning to look like a mass uprising against the government, as major trade unions declared strike action over Mr Netanyahu's hugely controversial legal reforms.

The morning in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and dozens of other cities, air workers at Ben Gurion airport joined the protests by preventing flights from taking off.

The huge display of opposition to Mr Netanyahu was triggered by his decision to sack his defence minister, Yoav Galant, on Sunday night after he criticised the legal reforms.

Story continues

Critics of Mr Netanyahu's divisive plans for legal overhaul say they will turn the country in a "dictatorship" by neutering the Supreme Court and giving the government greater powers of appointing judges.

The chief of staff of the Israeli army called on soldiers to continue to do their duty and act with responsibility in the face of bitter social divisions over the government's plans.

"This hour is different to any that we have known before. We have not known such days of external threats coalescing, while a storm is brewing at home," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said on Monday.

On Monday morning, thousands of Israelis boarded trains for Jerusalem where they held renewed demonstrations outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. Nurseries and shopping malls have closed their doors as part of a pre-planned "general strike" over the reforms.

Earlier on Monday, the head of Israel's airport workers' union confirmed that they were stopping flights from taking off in protest at the legal reforms. Meanwhile the country's largest labour union announced it was also going on strike, including the health sector, unless the reform package is abandoned. Emergency healthcare will still be provided, the Israeli health ministry said.

Israel protests - AFP

Israel protests - AP

Even allies in Mr Netanyahu's own Likud party have been publicly urging him to suspend the reforms until calm is restored. “The rift in the people and the tremendous chaos that Israel is in has reached the point of almost no return," Likud ally Haim Bibas said on Monday.

Any major climbdown by Mr Netanyahu raises the prospect of his government collapsing, as the legal reform was a flagship policy backed by extreme-right wing parties that prop up his coalition.