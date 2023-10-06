Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla to end with season 3

Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla will come to an end soon: Netflix has confirmed that the show will conclude with its third season.

The historical drama takes place over 100 years after its predecessor show Vikings, with the story following Leif (Sam Corlett), Freydís (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald (Leo Suter) as the Norse people migrate in all directions in the wake of the St Brice's Day massacre.

With the third season now in production ahead of its airing next year, Netflix has revealed that the show will wrap up with eight more episodes.

Series creator Jeb Stuart confirmed the news in a statement, saying (via IGN): "I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydís.



"I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today, and we have done just that."

He continued: "I hope that the audience [will] be excited by the new heights that we've taken these heroes. When we started this project five years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying."

Stuart also noted that "it made sense story-wise" for the series' three central characters to end with season three. "With real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored," he explained before adding that now feels like the time to bring their voyages to a close.

The third season will follow Harald, Leif and Freydís as they embark on new voyages through foreign territory. The action is set to culminate in the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066, which saw the end of the Viking Age.

"We cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history," Stuart concluded.

Vikings: Valhalla streams on Netflix, with season 3 set to premiere in 2024.

