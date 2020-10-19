Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries': Who Killed Jack Wheeler?

From Marie Claire

With a new installment of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries reboot arriving on Oct. 19 comes a new set of unresolved murders, disappearances, and generally spooky occurrences for viewers to untangle. There's the phenomenon of an uptick in ghost sightings following the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, the truly chilling 1973 escape of a former death row inmate who remains at large to this day, and the peculiar circumstances of the murder of a longtime Washington, D.C., insider. That last case opens volume two of the show, piecing together the final few days of Jack Wheeler's life before he was found dead in a Delaware landfill on New Year's Eve 2010. Though his death was declared a homicide, a decade later, officials still have no solid leads on what actually happened to Wheeler.

The first batch of Unsolved Mysteries episodes explored the suspicious deaths of Rey Rivera, Alonzo Brooks, and more, and have resulted in reopened cases, more extensive investigations, and a deluge of credible tips that could go a long way in helping to finally solve some of the tragic cases—an outcome that family members and investigators are hoping to recreate with the release of the series' second volume.

Here's everything we do know about the Jack Wheeler case, which, with any luck, will soon be one step closer to being solved through a combination of renewed publicity and the sleuthing abilities of Unsolved Mysteries viewers.



How did Jack Wheeler die?



Wheeler, born John P. Wheeler III, was a West Point graduate and Vietnam veteran who went on to hold several positions of power in and around the federal government. To name a few: He was a Pentagon staffer, a high-ranking official in the Securities and Exchange Commission, special assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force, and an aide to the Reagan and both Bush administrations.

He also served as chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, founding CEO of the Vietnam Children's Fund, president and CEO of the Hearing Health Foundation, and chairman and CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.



On Dec. 31, 2010, Wheeler's body was discovered as a garbage truck was being emptied at the Cherry Island Landfill in Wilmington, Delaware. Police ultimately ruled his death a homicide caused by assault and blunt force trauma, but were unable to identify any suspects or solid leads in the case. Wheeler was buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors in April 2011.

The investigation revealed several days of erratic behavior leading up to Wheeler's death. On Dec. 29, according to an Associated Press report, the 66-year-old was spotted wearing only one shoe and no winter coat while trying to enter a Wilmington parking garage, and told the garage attendant that his briefcase had been stolen and that he was hoping to warm up in the garage before paying his parking fee. His car was later discovered in a different parking garage elsewhere in the city, and police were unable to confirm whether he had actually been robbed; though his briefcase was never recovered, he was found with some cash and valuables like his wristwatch and West Point ring still on his person.

The following day, security footage and eyewitness statements determined that Wheeler, now clad in a hooded sweatshirt, wandered through multiple office buildings, including a location of the Mitre Corporation, where he had been working as a consultant since 2009. Throughout this time, he reportedly appeared confused and disoriented, and refused several offers of help. Wheeler was last seen at 8:42 p.m. on Dec. 30, when security footage captured him walking toward a high-crime area of Wilmington, according to Virginia's The Daily Press.

On the morning of Dec. 31, his body was found among the contents of a garbage truck that had reportedly taken a route through Newark, Delaware, a town several miles away from Wilmington. Police have been unable to determine how Wheeler ended up in Newark, let alone in a commercial dumpster there.

View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of Netflix - Netflix More

Story continues