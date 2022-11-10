Netflix's Our Universe Explores How Animals Have Shaped the World — with Morgan Freeman's Help

Narrated by Morgan Freeman, a six-part show exploring the connections between all living things from the farthest star down to the tiniest cell in a blade of grass is coming to Netflix.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Our Universe — a documentary series from streaming giant Netflix, produced by BBC Studios. The show promises to take viewers on a fascinating journey, using modern camera and CGI technology, that includes up close and personal shots of some of the most iconic, charismatic animals on Earth.

"From the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle, Our Universe uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system," Netflix shared in a statement about the show.

Our Universe

Netflix

The series offers a wide range of lessons and knowledge about the universe designed for viewers of all ages.

"Watch the changing seasons impact an Alaskan brown bear and her cubs; learn what a single blade of grass has to do with a hungry cheetah on the Serengeti; soar through the waters of the Southern Ocean as the romance of two penguins underscores the most powerful force in the galaxy," Netflix added.

The series is narrated by Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, who can be heard in the trailer introducing the show, saying, "It has taken 13.8 billion years to reach this one moment in time and space, this is the story of our universe."

Our Universe

Netflix

Calling Freeman, 85, a "master storyteller," executive producer Andrew Cohen also explained why the actor is the perfect fit for the role.

"When you are making a series of this scale, you need a voice that can own it, and a voice you trust as you are being led through these stories that are at times almost unbelievable," he said. "There's very, very, very few people on the planet that can do that. I think it's a very powerful performance."

Mike Davis, Our Universe's showrunner, shared that the crew visited 14 countries to make the series.

Our Universe

Netflix

He added that the docuseries follows "six very iconic animals."

"We wanted a broad range across the planet, different landscapes, different challenges. And spending time with the animals also began to enrich the story we were telling," Davis said.

"We were able to film the chimpanzee troop while they had babies being born, and adults dying, and a range of different experiences that all spoke to some of the bigger themes that we were telling about time. How the universe was born, how the universe will die, how everything is moving forward through time."

Our Universe — produced, written, and directed by Alice Jones, Stephen Cooter, and Naomi Austin — is available to stream on Netflix starting Tuesday, Nov. 22.