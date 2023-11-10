Netflix's teaser trailer for 'Avatar The Last Airbender' reveals key characters, locations

The Avatar is back right when the world needed him most.

Netflix dropped the teaser trailer to its live action adaptation of the 2005 animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

The promo offers insight to the nostalgia fans of the original can expect from its detailed world building, colorful characters and thrilling fight sequences. Fans can even notice some key locations including Omashu and the Southern Water Tribe.

Just like the Nickelodeon classic, the Netflix series showcases a world where people can control one of four elements: water, earth, fire and air and one person, the Avatar, can bend each one. The show follows Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) as he embarks on a journey to master each bending form, defeat the Fire Nation and end a 100-year war.

Avatar The Last Airbender cast in teaser

The teaser showed new footage of main characters Aang, Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Zuko (Gordon Cormier) as well other fan favorites like Suki (Maria Zhang) and Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). Fans can also see some of the show's core villains including Firelord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) and Azula (Elizabeth Yu).

The trailer also gave fans a first look at some of the animal characters Appa and Momo, brought to life with CGI.

The showrunners of the original series, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko departed from their involvement in the Netflix remake due to creative disputes. The two have since worked on an animated movie through their studio and have a film slated for release in 2025.

The first season of the series premieres on Netflix on Feb. 22, 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Avatar The Last Airbender' Netflix teaser shows cast, locations