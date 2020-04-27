Netflix's New Show, "Never Have I Ever", Has Fans Hoping for Season 2

Photo credit: Netflix

If you thought your life was crazy, wait until you see what happens to Devi and her friends in Never Have I Ever. Netflix's latest YA series is a good time as Davi tries to navigate high school, her love life, and friendships with her two BFFs while also still dealing with the loss of her father. While Davi tries to climb the social ladder in some questionable ways, she has to decide whether her relationships are more important to her than trying to be popular.

So will Davi and her friends become popular? And will she make things right with everyone around her? Here are all our big questions and everything you need to know about season two of Never Have I Ever.

*Major spoilers for season 1 of Never Have I Ever below!*

Is season two of Never Have I Ever happening?

Since season one of Never Have I Ever was just released, it's still a little too early to tell if the show will be coming back for another season. However, if you love the show, then you better let your friends know to watch and check it out. The more viewers a series gets, the higher the chances it has to come back.

When will we find out if Never Have I Ever is coming back for season two?

Netflix typically looks at the show's first month of ratings to see if it's coming back or not. So definitely expect a decision to be made around late May 2020.

Who is coming back for season two?



Based on that ending, we can definitely expect all our favorite characters to be back! We'll definitely see more of Davi, Ben, Eleanor, and Fabiola. Then there's Paxton, who seems to have a complete change of heart over his relationship with Davi. So we can definitely see him coming back along with Nalini and Kamala.

What will season two be about?

The last episode showed Davi and her mom coming back together after she went to go live at Ben's house. Eleanor and Fabiola are now BFFs with Davi again after their big fight and they helped her realize how important it was for her to be with her family, despite their differences. Meanwhile, after seeing that Ben waited for her by the beach, Davi figured out her feelings for Ben and the two finally shared a kiss. However, her #1 crush Paxton called her and it seems like he is finally interested in her, so there's definitely going to be a MAJOR love triangle here. Plus, although Davi is now back home, it was never revealed if they were still going to move to India or not. Guess this means we all have a lot to look forward to if season two happens!

When will season two come out?

With most Netflix productions on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, it might take longer than usual for the show to return to production. However, Netflix usually brings back shows within a year, so if everything goes as planned, Never Have I Ever will likely be scheduled to return in April 2021.

