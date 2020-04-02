Netflix's New Show 'Hollywood' Is a Star-Studded 1940s Dream

Photo credit: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

After exploring a designer's murder in '90s Miami, New York's burgeoning ballroom scene in the '80s, and a rivalry between two silver-screen icons in the '60s, Ryan Murphy time-travels once again for his latest offering, which takes us smack-dab in the middle of Hollywood's Golden Age. Set in 1940s Tinseltown, the upcoming Netflix series follows various characters through the ups and downs of trying to make it in showbiz.

Like most things with Murphy's imprint, this cast is chock-full of recognizable names. Here, we're rounding up everything to know about the series before it debuts this spring.

It premieres on May 1.

Hollywood, a seven-episode limited series, premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 1.

The cast is absolutely stacked.

The roster is as follows:

David Corenswet (The Politician, Affairs of State) as Jack Castello

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace) as Raymond Ansley

Jeremy Pope (The Ranger) as Archie Coleman

Laura Harrier (Spider-Man Homecoming, BlacKkKlansman) as Camille Washington

Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Claire Wood

Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story, The Practice) as Ernie

Holland Taylor (Legally Blonde, Two and a Half Men) as Ellen Kincaid

Patti LuPone (Driving Miss Daisy, Pose) as Avis Amberg

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) as Henry Wilson

Jake Picking (Goat, Horse Girl) as Rock Hudson

Joe Mantello (The Normal Heart) as Dick Samuels

Maude Apatow (Euphoria) as Henrietta

Mira Sorvino (Romy and Michele's High School Reunion) as Jeanne Crandall

Rob Reiner (All in the Family) as Ace Amberg

Michelle Krusiec (Saving Face, The Invitation) as Anna May Wong

Queen Latifah (Last Holiday, Girls Trip) as Hattie McDaniel

Murphy, Criss, and Corenswet are also executive-producing, along with Janet Mock, Alexis Martin Woodall (The Normal Heart), and screenwriter Ian Brennan (Glee, The Politician).

The series will expose "decades-old power dynamics."

"A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown—no matter the cost," an official synopsis from Netflix reads. "Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled."

It's inspired by real people, but it's not a true story.

Familiar stars like Rock Hudson and Hattie McDaniel are portrayed in the show, but through some reimagined events. "What we're dealing with here is a complete look at an idea of buried history in Hollywood. The idea of people not being able to be who they were, and to show their best side of who they were," Murphy told Vanity Fair.

He added, "What if we went back and sort of did a revisionist look, and created an alternative universe?"

In a statement, executive producer, writer, and director Janet Mock explained the "aspirational tale of what ifs" explored in Hollywood. "What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story?" she said. "What if the person with greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The matinee idol openly gay? And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are made, entering fully and unapologetically themselves to leave victorious and vaunted, their place in history cemented. Hollywood is a love letter to our little industry town where dreamers dwell, stars are born, and magic transcends reality."

