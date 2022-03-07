Netflix's "Russian Doll" Is Returning Sooner Than Expected

Russian Doll. Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov in episode 201 of Russian Doll. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

It's official - Netflix is finally dropping season two of "Russian Doll"! for season two on Netflix! During Arizona's Code Conference all the way back in June 2019, it was announced that the series would return with eight new episodes. The Netflix original series, which originally dropped in February 2019, stars the one and only Natasha Lyonne (she also executive produces it, along with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, by the way!) and offers a modern take on 1993's "Groundhog Day." Our heroine, Nadia, finds herself reliving her 36th birthday over and over again; every time she dies, she regains consciousness at her birthday party in her friend's posh NYC apartment.

"Same show, just weirder," Lyonne said at the Code Conference. "The character is a coder so it would be appropriate to have this be the time and place to say yes. So very much yes, I would love to do [a second season]." "Russian Doll" may not have a unique concept, but the magic in the show lies in the nuanced exploration of its themes and the way it uses this "nightmarish time loop" device to make a more profound statement about the human experience. Oh, and it's got a killer soundtrack to boot.

What Is "Russian Doll" Season 2 About?

The second season of "Russian Doll" will be set four years after the main events of the first season, following Nadia and Alan (Charlie Barnett) on their seemingly endless existential adventure. "Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations," the official season two synopsis reads. "At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."

Will There Be a Third Season of "Russian Doll"?

And, as luck would have it, a previous interview with the creators also hinted at a potential third season. "We definitely pitched it as this three-season idea, and yet, it's so interesting to think about how that shapes and morphs in the time since making it," Lyonne told The Hollywood Reporter. "Who knows if we'll be lucky enough to go back down the rabbit hole. That's tomorrow's question. But I think we have some ideas."

Who Is in the "Russian Doll" Season 2 Cast?

Lyonne and Barnett will return for "Russian Doll" season two to reprise their roles as Nadia and Alan, respectively. Greta Lee (Maxine), Rebecca Henderson (Lizzy), and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth) will also return alongside newcomers Annie Murphy, Carolyn Michelle Smith, and Sharlto Copley.

When Does "Russian Doll" Season 2 Premiere on Netflix?

Three years after the Code Conference reveal, Netflix posted a YouTube video announcing the season two release date. "The universe is back on its bulls@%t," the streaming platform wrote. Watch the full announcement ahead, and catch season two of "Russian Doll" on Netflix beginning April 20.