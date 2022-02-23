Netflix confirm Ozark part two season four release date

Weeks after tormenting us with Ozark season 4 part 1, Netflix have finally revealed when we can expect the follow up instalment.

Finally. The arrival of 2022 meant the next part of Marty and Wendy Byrde's story, as we find out exactly what happens to the drug cartel accountant-gone-rogue in the fourth season of Ozark. After part one landed on the 21st January 2022, only one question remains: When will Ozark season four, part two land?

Announcing the news on the 23rd February (thanks for making us wait a month, Netflix!) the streaming service revealed, "The end is near. Ozark's final episodes premiere April 29."

They also released a first look trailer at the second half of the season:

Ok, so a bit of a recap. In mid-October 2021, Netflix revealed the first part of the final season of Ozark would drop at the beginning of 2022, writing, "There's no turning back. Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres January 21, 2022."

*Spoilers* In season four part one, Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) are murdered at the hands of Omar Navarro's (Felix Solis) successor, Javi (Alfonso Herrera).

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Ruth (Julia Garner) threatens Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) with a shotgun after discovering the bodies. Once teenage son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) tells her who's responsible, she vows revenge on Javi - despite his involvement with the FBI.

When Jason Bateman recently told Jimmy Kimmel it will be "kinda soon", he wasn't wrong: from the date that Netflix announced season four part two, Ozark fans have to wait roughly eight weeks for the final episodes.

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Ozark season four comprises of 14 episodes - seven in part one, and seven in part two. Fans have already been speculating about what could happen in part two, with the main fan theories including:

  • Mysterious private investigator Mel Stattem (Adam Rothenberg) is actually working for Omar Navarro, not Helen Pierce’s husband. After Helen dies in three, we discover a PI is investigating her death. Although Erin mentions to Charlotte that he was hired by her dad, some fans are speculating he could actually have connections to the head of the cartel.

  • Jonah Byrde decides to avenge his uncle. Fans have seen Marty's son go through a major character development in season four part one, and he really wasn't happy with Wendy's actions that resulted in Uncle Ben's (Tom Pelphrey) death. Could he go rogue in revenge? Could he kill someone for the first time? Could he take down the cartel?

  • Agent Maya Miller takes the whole Byrde family down. If PI Mel and FBI agent and forensic accountant Maya team up, they could gather enough damning evidence on the Byrde's involvement with a drug cartel, murder and laundering money to land them in hot water.

C'mon Netflix, we need to know what happens! Roll on 29th April.

Ozark seasons one to season four part one are available on Netflix now.

