Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Live Reunion Delayed Over 45 Minutes Due to 'Issue with the Livestream'

Frustrated viewers trended "GET IT TOGETHER" and "Love Is Late" on Twitter as nearly an hour passed without the Love Is Blind live reunion

Courtesy of Netflix Tiffany and Brett

On Sunday night, the outcome of love really was blind… because of Netflix's consistent streaming problems.

Eager fans signed onto the streamer to watch the Love Is Blind reunion at 8 p.m. ET — but were met with Netflix crashes, error messages, and a loading wheel of doom. Netflix's screen told viewers there was "an Issue with the livestream" that caused the delay. "Hang tight! We're trying to fix it as soon as possible," the screen also read.

Netflix issued a tweet that said "Love Is…late," and that the show would start around 8:15 p.m., rather than the scheduled time. However, that time came and passed with frustrated viewers waiting for updates on each Love Is Blind couple.

Hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey shared an Instagram video explaining the situation from set. "Apparently we broke the internet! Thank you guys so much for tuning in and being patient! ❤️ We're here and READY!" Vanessa captioned the post. She showed a clip of the Netflix live audience, waiting for the chance to really go live. "Apparently, y'all, everybody broke the Internet to see this reunion," she said, with Nick adding, "We're ready to roll!"

Season 4 cast member Marshall Glaze got in on the commentary with a hilarious post of "fixing" the problem. "I'm trying yall," he shared.

Hopeful streamers spoke out about the delay on social media. A note by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was featured on the Netflix Twitter feed. "Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her," she joked.

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown also shaded the streamer with a reference to that viral America's Next Top Model meme. "We were rooting for you… we were all rooting for you! Learning something from this! #LoveIsBlind #LiveReunion," he shared.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause also chimed in. She used loading screen music to signify her own wait for the special in a video shared to Twitter.

Other viewers used moments from the season to joke about Netflix's wild delay. Some even pointed to HBO's Sunday night Succession episode, which had the potential to overlap with Netflix's delayed stream.

"Netflix, you have 34 minutes before succession and barry take away all the momentum you built for this reunion, embarrassing," one viewer wrote.

Throughout the ordeal, hashtags like "GET IT TOGETHER", "WTF Netflix" and #loveislate caught attention on the social platform.

Sunday night's program will feature couples from Love Is Blind's fourth season. Three of the five couples — Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah and Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski — were married on the season finale.

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden and Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds and Glaze did not tie the knot.

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

Read the original article on People.