Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor Sets October Premiere Date — Watch the Spooky First Teaser

The Haunting of Bly Manor will hit Netflix in time for Halloween.

The streaming service announced on Monday that Bly Manor, the next chapter of The Haunting anthology series following 2018's hit The Haunting of Hill House, will premiere globally on Oct. 9. The chilling first teaser is also out.

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy, The Haunting of Bly Manor is set in 1980s England.

"After an au pair's tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate's chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller)," reads the official description. "But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn't mean gone."

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Hill House was an adaptation of Shirley Jackson's 1959 gothic novel of the same name; Bly Manor is based on Henry James' 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. The book follows a governess who, while caring for two children at a remote estate, experiences brushes with ghosts.

"It's scarier," Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly last fall of the upcoming season. "It's a lot more frightening, just on a visceral level."

Despite some of the season 1 cast reprisals, Flanagan told EW that there won't be a direct link between Bly Manor and Hill House.

"There's not a narrative connection, but there are little Easter eggs, for sure, not only in small details but in moments of dialogue and in some of the ideas from Hill House," he explained. "There are definitely going to be things that will set off that little dopamine rush that those kind of connections create. But it's not a direct connection from a story point of view."

The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix on Oct. 9.