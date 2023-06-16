Netflix's First Pop-Up Restaurant Will Open in LA

Netflix's first-ever pop restaurant is set to open on June 30. Dubbed "Netflix Bites," the menu will feature "special dishes" curated by well-known chefs from popular culinary shows.⁠

The list of accomplished chefs includes Curtis Stone (Iron Chef), Dominique Crenn (Chef’s Table, Iron Chef) and Rodney Scott (Chef’s Table: BBQ), Ming Tsai (Iron Chef), Ann Kim (Chef’s Table: Pizza), Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya Bakes), Jacques Torres (Nailed It!) and Andrew Zimmern (Iron Chef).

According to Resy, "The ultimate Netflix dining experience serving up cuisine from the world-renowned chefs you've seen on Netflix. Reservations to NETFLIX BITES require a nonrefundable deposit of $25 per person. This deposit will go towards your final bill. You will not receive a refund if you change or cancel."

Netflix Bites opens from Monday to Sunday from 5 to 10 pm. Meanwhile, on weekends, it will run under a Brunch schedule from 10 am to 2 pm. Reservations can now be made online and require a nonrefundable deposit of $25 per person.