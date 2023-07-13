Will Netflix's Fatal Seduction get a season 2?

Netflix

If you're searching for a new, steamy series to watch on Netflix, then look no further as Fatal Seduction has had everyone talking.

The South African drama follows Nandi, a professor who thinks her husband is cheating on her so begins an intense affair with a younger man she meets on a weekend away. But, when her best friend is murdered, Nandi's life is turned upside down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Season one left on a massive cliffhanger and fans are wondering if there'll be a second instalment of the drama. So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about Fatal Seduction season two.

Netflix

What is Fatal Seduction about?

The South African Netflix series follows Nandi, a university professor who is grieving a recent miscarriage and believes her husband, Leonard, is cheating on her after seeing a suspicious text message from his new assistant, Ameera.

So, her and her best friend Brenda head on a luxurious getaway, with Brenda encouraging Nandi to take revenge and hook up with a hot, younger guy they spot on the beach, Jacob. Nandi and Jacob begin a steamy affair and the next day, Nandi heads home without Brenda. But soon, Brenda is murdered and the case may not only have a connection to another murder, but also everyone in Nandi’s inner circle. Seriously, it's so good!

Will there be a series 2 of Fatal Seduction?

According to multiple reports, there will be a second volume of Fatal Seduction coming very soon. Netflix haven't confirmed exactly when, but at least we know we won't be left on a cliffhanger for much longer!

But, there is no news yet on a second season of Fatal Seduction and Netflix usually wait a little longer before confirming another series. So, watch this space for updates 👀

Who might star in Fatal Seduction season 2?

If there is a second season, we could expect the majority if the main cast to return for more, including...

Kgomotso Christopher as Nandi

Thapelo Mokoena as Leonard

Prince Grootboom as Jacob Tau

Nat Ramabulana as Vuyo

Ngele Ramulondi as Zinhle

Frances Sholto-Douglas as Laura Goldman

Rizelle Januk as Ameera Naidoo

Netflix

Fatal Seduction is streaming on Netflix now.

You Might Also Like