Netflix's Diana the Musical named worst film by Razzie Awards

Jeanna de Waal was named worst actress for playing the title role in Diana the Musical

Netflix's filmed version of Diana the Musical, a derided Broadway show about Princess Diana's life story, has swept the board at the Razzie Awards.

Announced the day before the Oscars honour Hollywood's finest, the Razzies name and shame the year's worst films.

Diana the Musical "won" five awards including worst picture and worst actress for Jeanna de Waal, who played the late princess.

Basketball great LeBron James won worst actor for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The prize for worst screen couple went to James and "any Warner cartoon character (or WarnerMedia product) he dribbles on", while the film was also crowned worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

Razzies organisers describe their awards as the "ugly cousin to the Oscars".

When it was released last year, Diana the Musical was panned by The Guardian as "a right royal debacle so bad you'll hyperventilate", by Vanity Fair as "a shellacked lump of product born solely of cold, money-minded cynicism", and by the Financial Times as "a wildly crass patty of pure schlock".

The stage show lasted for only 33 Broadway performances before it closed. Netflix streamed a film of the musical before it hit Broadway, without a live audience, as its theatres were closed and the entertainment industry was dealing with coronavirus restrictions.

Judy Kaye won worst supporting actress for playing both the Queen and Barbara Cartland, while the show also won worst director and worst screenplay.

Jared Leto, who had been tipped by some for an Oscar nomination for House of Gucci, will have to make do with the Razzie for worst supporting actor.

Bruce Willis had the dubious honour of being given his own category - worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie. Of the eight films nominated, Cosmic Sin was judged most worthy of the title.