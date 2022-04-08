Netflix's New 'Conversations with a Killer' Season Focuses on Killer Clown John Wayne Gacy

Netflix has officially dropped the trailer for its newest season of Conversations with a Killer, which will focus on John Wayne Gacy, best known as the Killer Clown.

Premiering on April 20, The John Wayne Gacy Tapes will include a total of three, one-hour episodes and will feature never-before-heard audio between the serial killer and his defense team:

"Serial killer John Wayne Gacy was an aspiring politician, beloved local contractor, and part-time clown-for-hire who murdered 33 young men between 1972 and 1976. The majority of his victims were found buried under his house, in the quiet northwest suburbs of Chicago. Fifty years later, DNA scientists are still trying to identify all of his victims, but thanks to 60 hours of unearthed audio between Gacy and his defense team, we have fresh perspective on the narcissistic mindset of the murderer and a deeper understanding of how he operated for so long with impunity. The second installment in an ongoing series from filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), this three-part documentary also features new interviews with key participants – some of whom have never talked before, including gut-wrenching testimony from one of Gacy’s survivors – all in search of answers to a crucial question: How was a public figure like Gacy able to get away with murder for so long?"

Series creator Joe Berlinger will return to direct and executive produce alongside Catharine Park, Doran, Jen Isaacson, Jon Kamen, Mike Mathis and Ted Schillinger.

Gacy was recognized as either Pogo or Patches the Clown and would regularly make appearances in children's hospitals and charitable events. He became known as the Killer Clown and was convicted for 33 murders, most of which occurred in his ranch house in Illinois, and was executed by lethal injection in 1994.

Watch the full trailer trailer above. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes premieres April 20 on Netflix.

