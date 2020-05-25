Netflix's 'Blood & Water' Solves Its Central Mystery, But Leaves the Door Open to Season Two

Photo credit: Netflix

Photo credit: Netflix

Netflix's Blood & Water is the latest bingeable rich kid drama, and like its forebears like Elite and Gossip Girl, it's full of mystery, intrigue, and jazzy private school uniforms. But aside from all the typical high school TV intrigue of love triangles, class elections, and teenage hijinks, it hones in on one central mystery: Whether or not Fikele Bhele (Khosi Ngema) is the long-lost, kidnapped-at-birth sister of our heroine, Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata).

After spotting a look-alike girl, Fikele, at a party, Puleng becomes obsessed with the older teenager. She's lived her life in the shadow of her missing elder sister, and decides to get to the bottom of whether or not Fikele was the kidnapped baby. So Puleng transfers to Fikele's ritzy high school, Parkhurst College, in order to try to solve the mystery. Here's how that works out for her.

Puleng pieces together the mystery of her missing sister.

With the help of her friend Wade (Dillon Windvogel), Puleng investigates Fikele and her family. Her long-held desire to solve the mystery of her missing big sister is made urgent by the fact that Puleng's father is being prosecuted for human trafficking, and authorities say he sold his own daughter into adoption. Puleng believes her dad's innocent—and hopes to exonerate him by figuring out the truth.

Puleng gets her hands on Fikele's birth certificate in the school's files, and learns that it was signed by an official who's now in jail for approving fake identity documents. Further questioning of Puleng's new boyfriend, KB (Thabang Molaba) uncovers the revelation that Fikele's mother struggled to conceive for years, and that Fikele was a miracle baby.

KB's father, who happens to be close with Fikele's family, is embroiled in this, too—he's a successful lawyer who works for a firm that defended a shady adoption agency accused of trafficking babies. When Puleng's laptop is stolen during a break-in at her house, the thieves' getaway car bears the logo of KB's dad's lawfirm. They probably should have taped a garbage bag over that one.

Throughout all this, things have been tense between the two girls at the heart of the story. Fikele is understandably weirded out by Puleng's machinations, which, at one point, include revealing to the school that she's having an affair with the swim coach. Meanwhile, Fikele hits out at Puleng by circulating a video accusing Puleng's dad of trafficking. They may be sisters, but they're definitely not friends.

Meanwhile, Puleng's dad's trial date is conveniently pushed forward, and during the proceedings the prosecution contends that her father placed a baby for adoption with the criminal agency. Taken all together, it sure looks like Fikele is Puleng's long-lost big sis. In the end of the final episode, Fikele confronts Puleng, who finally shares her explosive theory right before the credits roll.

Will there be a Season Two?

The show ends with its central mystery looking pretty sewn up, but there's still the fallout to contend with. What will Fikele do with her newfound knowledge? Is the prosecution's case against Puleng's dad true? If so, did her mother know? If they are sisters, is the relationship between Fikele and Puleng damaged beyond repair? There's no word yet from Netflix regarding the show's future, but the series definitely leaves the door open to a second season.

