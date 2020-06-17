Netflix's Black Lives Matter category is a good step - here are five shows to watch

Photo credit: Digital Spy - Netflix

From Digital Spy

Last week Netflix introduced a new Black Lives Matter collection in its categories section, featuring over 50 TV shows films, and documentaries that represent some aspect of the Black experience.

The available options range from inspirational films like Becoming, to educational documentaries such as The Kalief Browder Story and comedies like #BlackAF.

The company explained its new move on Twitter, stating that "With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience." This new collection appeared on the home screen of subscribers when they logged on, offering them the chance to view all of the selected features in the category before opting to go back to their usual home.

Photo credit: Netflix

Just days before this announcement, many on the internet expressed disappointment upon learning that the film The Help spiked in viewership during the last few weeks. Many were upset that in times of high racial tension, sparked by the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, a white-savior movie was the primary exemplar people would find when searching for Black movies on Netflix.

Other films that have taken heat for the same white-savior narrative include 12 Years a Slave, Green Book, Freedom Writers and The Blind Side. Though the value of these films is up for debate, it's also important to introduce movies that show Black accomplishments, happy Black families and important, untold stories of Black pioneers.

Hollywood has been filled with slave stories, struggling single-Black mother characters, and innately racist stereotypes for decades, so the timely introduction of this new Netflix collection now brings to the forefront different narratives and accounts told by and about Black people.

Netflix's home screen shows you what are currently watching, as well as carefully curated shows and films that match the types of shows that you seem to be interested in. So if you've not yet viewed something similar to Ava DuVernay's 13 or taken the time to watch Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker, it's unlikely that these type of shows or movies may have even made it to your Netflix suggestions list.

Prior to Netflix making these adjustments, the highlighted media already existed on the platform – but if you were not specifically looking for it, or didn't know what to search for when it comes to films and TV series that represent Black stories, it's likely that you would not have come across many of the featured works during a normal casual browse. This small detail is the beginning of why so many people are feeling lost and disconnected from Black culture.

This is also a major step in educating Black youth on their history. It's been a long-discussed notion that history books don't tell the whole story, and with much of Gen Z being tech savvy, there's a greater chance for them to now indulge in entertainment made for them by people who look like them.

Some of the TV series shown in this BLM collection are geared towards the younger crowd and will be more likely to grab their attention than, say, a documentary on Malcolm X.

The addition of this category, and its position in the beginning of the categories list, will allow more people to learn from and understand Black culture, stories, and struggle. While this gesture by Netflix may seem small, it is significant in amplifying stories that already exist while also putting the spotlight on less well-known Black actors, filmmakers, and producers.

American cinema is filled with negative, stereotypical portrayals of African Americans and the Black American experience. This spotlight on films opens the door for people to see a more diverse look at those experiences.

The hope now is that other major streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video will make similar strides towards permanent fixtures on their sites. In the meantime, if you're uncertain of where to start within such a broad collection of great work, here are five TV shows to binge-watch now to get the process started.

Pose (2018)

Photo credit: FX

Taking place in the late '80s and early '90s, Pose documents the fabulous and dramatic world of New York's Underground Vogue Ballroom scene. Directed and produced by Janet Mock, the first trans woman of colour to direct for a television show ever, this show touches on a lot of important topics related to both Black and LGBTQ+ experiences.

Billy Porter's Emmy award winning performance as Pray Tell is worth the binge!

She’s Gotta Have It (2018)

Photo credit: Netflix

In the TV series adaptation of Spike Lee's 1986 film of the same name, She's Gotta Have It chronicles the life of carefree aspiring artist Nola Darling (portrayed by DeWanda Wise) as she juggles career, friendships and three very different lovers.

All American (2018)

Photo credit: Netflix

Rising High School football star Spencer James' (Daniel Ezra) world is completely turned upside down when he is recruited to leave his school in South LA and attend a school in Beverly Hills. The plot sees Spencer's old and new worlds come head-to-head, while the ones closest to him also face hardships. This show is based on the real-life story of American football player Spencer Paysinger.

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (2019)

Photo credit: Lara Solanki - Netflix

A sketch comedy series about The Upright Citizen's Brigade's first Black Team, this hilarious and sometimes outrageous show adds humor to topics such as race, biases, the Black experience, and more. Although only one season, this is sure to provide some much-needed laughter to anyone's day.

Dear White People (2017)

Photo credit: Netflix

The Netflix series adaptation of the film of the same name follows a group of African-American students at a predominately white Ivy League school. Led by Samantha White (Logan Browning), Dear White People shows the navigation of social, emotional, and racial issues all at the same time.

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.

