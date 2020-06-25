Netflix's Big Mouth creators confirm Black actress will take over as Missy after criticism

Photo credit: Netflix

From Digital Spy

Big Mouth creators Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg and Mark Levin have announced that the character of Missy will be recast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, actress Jenny Slate's portrayal of the biracial teenager in the animated Netflix show has come under fire, and she has now decided to step away from the role.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Related: Big Mouth cast reunite to give fans a new look at 'How to Have an Orgasm' episode

"After thoughtful discussion with us and our Black collaborators, Jenny Slate has decided, and we wholeheartedly agree, that Missy on Big Mouth should be voiced by a Black actor," a statement read.

"We sincerely apologise for and regret our original decision to cast a white actor to voice a biracial character. We made a mistake, took our privilege for granted, and we're working hard to do better moving forward.

Photo credit: Netflix

"We are proud of the representation that Missy has offered cerebral, sensitive women of colour, and we plan to continue that representation and further grow Missy's character as we recast a new Black actor to play her."

The programme-makers thanked Slate for her contribution to creating this "inspiring, compassionate and very human character", while the team added that they look forward to exploring Missy's story with "even greater authenticity".



Elsewhere, Apple's Central Park has made a similar decision within the casting department, as Kristen Bell will no longer voice the biracial character Molly Tillerman.

The Frozen star said in an Instagram post: "Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege.

"Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right.

Story continues

"I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion."

Big Mouth seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit itsofficial website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like