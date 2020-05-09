Netflix Wins Simon Kinberg Heist Spec ‘Here Comes The Flood’ In Mid 7-Figure Deal

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Quite a week for Netflix’s film division, which tonight won a ferocious auction for the Simon Kinberg spec script Here Comes The Flood. I’m told that the deal mid seven figures, an extremely high amount for a script that has no talent attached to it, but the kind of roles that attract stars.

Deadline revealed Wednesday night that the script hit the marketplace, shortly after we revealed that Netflix had won an auction for the Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt package Ball and Chain, which Emily V Gordon is scripting. This came as Netflix closed a deal with Joe Russo to script a sequel to Extraction, and another with Louis Leterrier to direct Bright 2, while David Ayer made a deal to adapt and direct the Harlan Coben novel Six Years.

Multiple offers were made for Here Comes The Flood, which is Kinberg’s first original screenplay since Mr. and Mrs. Smith. It is an elevated, character-driven love-story heist movie, with the heist playing out in increments.

Kinberg and Audrey Chon, President of Genre Films, are both producing.

Kinberg has a January release date for 355, the global spy thriller that he hatched with Jessica Chastain for Universal, FilmNation and Freckle Films, and at Apple he has an untitled tentpole sci-fi series inspired by HG Wells’ The War of the Worlds. He and David Weil (The Hunt) teamed to write the first few episodes and they are exec producing.

