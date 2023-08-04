New on Netflix this week: TV shows to binge-watch now

Netflix

If it feels like there's a new Netflix original series dropping every single week, that's because there is. Sometimes more than one.



It's a lot to take in, and that's before you even get started on the service's ever-expanding catalogue of acquired TV shows.

But don't stress. We've put together a handy, constantly updated compendium of every series or special that's been added in the past couple of months to Netflix UK, as well as the treats to come over the next couple of months.

Netflix October

October 26

Pluto season 1



Based on the popular manga by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki, this new anime series sees Gesicht (a robot detective) attempt to solve the linked deaths of robots and people.

October 20

Elite season 7

Elite will be back this autumn with tons of new faces added to the cast, no doubt bringing more drama and chaos to the exclusive, wealthy private school.

October 3

Lupin season 3

Emmanuel Guimier - Netflix

Will Pellegrini be hunting for Assane's blood as payback for landing him in jail? We’ll have to wait and see.

Netflix September

Top Boy season 5

Chris Harris - Netflix

No date has been officially set just yet but season five (or is it three?) is set to return sometime in September.

September 21

Sex Education season 4



Jon Hall/Netflix - Netflix





It's the final season for Otis and the gang as they continue to navigate the complicated world of sex and relationships.

September 7

Dear Child limited series

A physiological thriller based on the Romy Hausmann novel.

September 3

Is She the Wolf? season 1

Five men and five women have joined this Japanese reality show hoping to find true love through dates and group projects, but amongst them are wolves dressed in girlfriend material. These lying wolves, who cannot fall in love, must make it through the entire season without being caught or accepting declarations of love.

Netflix August

August 31

One Piece (live-action) season one

Netflix

Popular anime One Piece has had a live-action makeover. Monkey D Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates will take to Netflix to explore the dangerous oceans, lands and beyond.

August 24

Ragnarok season 3

Magne's fight against Jutul Industries and the evil giants continues.

Who Is Erin Carter? season 1

Things get a little crazy for a British expat teacher in Spain when she gets caught up in a supermarket robbery.



August 18

The Chosen One season 1

Things are about to get very interesting for Jodie, who discovers he has Christ-like powers.

August 10

Painkiller limited series

The drama series based on real-life events explores the roots and devastating effects of the opioid crisis that ravaged America.

August 8

Zombieverse season 1

We predict this unusual horror reality series will feel like The Walking Dead meets real life. The South Korean Netflix Original will have contestants facing a slew of challenges while being hunted by the undead.

New on Netflix UK – out recently

August 4

Fatal Seduction season 2

Betrayal, adultery, murder. Nandi’s life got very complicated in season one – how will she fair in the next chapter of Fatal Seduction?

August 3

Heartstopper season 2

Netflix

The beautiful YA show that swept us off our feet is back again. We don't know about you, but we're ready to be scooped up and carried away by Nick and Charlie's love story.



The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 – part 2

The courtroom drama series continues.



July 28

The Tailor season 2

A famous tailor gets tangled up in the messy dark secrets of his best friends when he begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend's fiancée.

How to Become a Cult Leader limited series



This docuseries takes a disturbing looking into six of human history's most infamous flock leaders.

DP season 2

Jun-Ho and Ho-yeol are back for another season of this Korean military drama.

July 27



The Witcher season 3, volume 2

The troubles of men, elves, mages and witchers continue.

