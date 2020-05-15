New on Netflix this week: Movies you can watch NOW

From Digital Spy

Netflix is constantly updating its list, but it's hard to keep track of what's on there and we all need the streaming service more than ever right now.



But movie lovers out there with a subscription and a hankering for all the latest goodies – retro and new – can relax, because we've compiled a handy, constantly updated compendium of every movie that's been added in the past couple of months to Netflix UK.

Look out for our 'Digital Spy Recommends' for the ones we loved best.

Coming up in May and June

May 22 – The Lovebirds



May 25 – Justice League

May 27 – I'm No Longer Here

May 28 – The First Purge, Intuition, Leave No Trace

June 1 – Dante's Peak, Eurotrip

June 2 – The Addams Family

June 5 – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

New Netflix movies May 15

Aerials

American Wedding

The American

Closed Circuit

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Eye See You

Heaven Without People

I Love You, Stupid

Inside Man – Digital Spy Recommends

The Interpreter

Kindergarten Cop

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Let's Go to Prison

The Man Who Cried

Oblivion

The Perfect Man

Role Models

The Soloist

Step Up 2: The Streets

Wedy Atkalam

New Netflix movies May 14

BitterSweet

The Delivery Boy

Dilan 1990

Dilan 1991

Malang

Match

Rencor Tatuado

New Netflix movies May 13

Fire in the Blood

The Wrong Missy

New Netflix movies May 12

Ali & Alia

New Netflix movies May 11

Action Replayy

Andaz Apna Apna

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

New Netflix movies May 10

Rogue Warfare

New Netflix movies May 8

18 Presents

Book Club

Fasel W Na'oud

Lembi 8 Giga

New Netflix movies May 7

In Paradox

Si Doel the Movie

Si Doel the Movie 2

New Netflix movies May 6

Becoming

Premature

Sí, Mi Amor

New Netflix movies May 5

Ophelia

New Netflix movies May 4

Luccas Neto em: Acampamento de Férias 2

New Netflix movies May 3

One Day: Justice Delivered

New Netflix movies May 2

Bennett's War

Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab

Lady Driver

No Andaba Muerto, Estaba de Parranda

Roped

The Stand at Paxton County

New Netflix movies May 1

3 Ninjas Kick Back

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Adult Life Skills – Digital Spy Recommends

All Day and a Night

Blue Streak

Center Stage

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story

Disturbia

Dr Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Faster

Fire with Fire

First Knight

Four Brothers

Funny Girl

Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema

Get In

The Half of It – Digital Spy Recommends

Jupiter Ascending

K-19: The Widowmaker

Killer Cove

Labyrinth – Digital Spy Recommends

Letters from Juliet

The Man from UNCLE

Material

Mouse Hunt

Mrs Serial Killer

Norbit

The Perfect Storm

Psycho (2020)

RED

The Rugrats Movie

Run All Night

You've Got Mail

New Netflix movies April 30

Dangerous Lies

Rich in Love

New Netflix movies April 29

A Secret Love

Love Is War

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

New Netflix movies April 28

Beynelmilel

Bir Baba Hindu

Cinar Agaci

Geostorm

Görümce

Küçük Esnaf

Nesili Hayat

Organise Isler

Red Istanbul

The Reliant

Sour Apples

You Know Who

New Netflix movies April 27

5Gang

Boushkash

The Lift Boy

Love Aaj Kaj

New Netflix movies April 25

Bheeshma

The Dealer

The International Player

The Martian – Digital Spy Recommends

The Promise

She Made Me a Criminal

New Netflix movies April 24

Extraction – Digital Spy Recommends

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam

New Netflix movies April 23

The Earth of Mankind

My Stupid Boss

My Stupid Boss 2

Time to Hunt

New Netflix movies April 22

Circus of Books

The Plagues of Breslau

The Set Up

The Silence of the Marsh

The Willoughbys

New Netflix movies April 21

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

New Netflix movies April 20

Space Jam

Varane Avashyamund

New Netflix movies April 18

Babamın Ceteki

Catfish

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

New Netflix movies April 17

Breaking In

Earth and Blood – Digital Spy Recommends

The Legacy of the Bones

Rising High

Sergio

The Sun Is Also a Star

New Netflix movies April 16

Stunt School

Time Trap

Vikrithi

New Netflix movies April 15

Crimson Peak

For the Broken Hearted

Hulk Vs

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Thor: Tales of Asgard

WorldFamousLover

New Netflix movies April 14

A Champion Heart

New Money

New Netflix movies April 13

Moms at War

New Netflix movies April 12

Shrek the Third

New Netflix movies April 11

Aurora

Code 8

Night Hunter

New Netflix movies April 10

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

American Pie – Digital Spy Recommends

American Pie 2 – Digital Spy Recommends

Babe

Blue Crush

The Breakfast Club – Digital Spy Recommends

Brian Banks

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cheech & Chong's Next Movie

Child's Play

Get Him to the Greek

Hannibal (2001)

LA Originals

The Land Before Time

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Midnight Run

Out of Africa

Outbreak

Psycho II

Red Dragon

School Life

Sixteen Candles

Tigertail

The Wizard

New Netflix movies April 9

Welcome to Mercy

New Netflix movies April 8

Born Beautiful

The Healer

New Netflix movies April 5

Dark Light

New Netflix movies April 4

Contagion

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

New Netflix movies April 3

Coffee & Kareem

New Netflix movies April 2

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

New Netflix movies April 1

A Man Apart

The Adventures of Tintin

Agneepath

American Beauty – Digital Spy Recommends

Beerfest

Big Night

Blades of Glory

Brothers

Cardboard Gangsters

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan

Dostana

Dumb and Dumber – Digital Spy Recommends

Duniya

Duplicate

Ferris Bueller's Day Off – Digital Spy Recommends

Firewall

Flight

Fool's Gold

Friendship

From Up on Poppy Hill

Ghost Town

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

Gumrah

Hasee Toh Phasee

Howl's Moving Castle – Digital Spy Recommends

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait

Kaal

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kapoor & Sons

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Ladies in Black

Mighty Raju Rio Calling

Muqaddar Ka Faisla

The Perfect Guy

Pom Poko – Digital Spy Recommends

Ponyo

Sausage Party

Sethum Aayiram Pon

Shaandaar

Sherlock Holmes – Digital Spy Recommends

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows – Digital Spy Recommends

Stripes – Digital Spy Recommends

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

The Town

Troy

Ungli

Whatever It Takes

When Marnie Was There

When the Game Stands Tall

Whisper of the Heart

The Wind Rises – Digital Spy Recommends

Winter's Tale

New Netflix movies March 31

The Cold Light of Day

The Condemned

The Condemned 2

Flushed Away

Gascoigne

Goon

How to Train Your Dragon – Digital Spy Recommends

Knowing

Kung Fu Panda 2

Madagascar

Megamind

Over the Hedge

Paharganj

Punyakoti

Puss in Boots

Remember Me

Rise of the Guardians

Shark Tale

Through My Father's Eyes: The Ronda Rousey Story

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies March 30

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Duck Duck Goose

I, Tonya – Digital Spy Recommends

Meridian

Three Identical Strangers – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies March 29

A Silent Voice

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

The Garden of Words

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale

Tokyo Ghoul: Jack

Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto

New Netflix movies March 27

The Decline

Mark of the Devil

Maska

There's Something in the Water

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts

Uncorked

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake

New Netflix movies March 26

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable

The Death of Mr Lazarescu

Happy Old Year

Hollow Point

New Netflix movies March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant

New Netflix movies March 24

Ana e Vitória

Mercy Black

New Netflix movies March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare: Extended Director's Cut

El Silencio Es Bienvenido

Hitman: Agent 47

The Leisure Seeker

The Platform

Ultras

New Netflix movies March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Masameer – The Movie

New Netflix movies March 18

Everest

The Visit

New Netflix movies March 17

Extra Ordinary – Digital Spy Recommends





The Post

New Netflix movies March 16

Beetlejuice – Digital Spy Recommends

Goodfellas – Digital Spy Recommends

Horrible Bosses 2

It Chapter One – Digital Spy Recommends

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – Digital Spy Recommends

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – Digital Spy Recommends



Ocean's Eleven – Digital Spy Recommends



Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Training Day

The Wizard of Oz – Digital Spy Recommends

Yes Man

