Netflix wanted Justin Hartley to be in Selling Sunset

From Cosmopolitan

Chrishell Stause's divorce takes centre stage in Selling Sunset season 3, with details about her split from Justin Hartley unfolding in front of viewers' eyes. Not only do we find out that he allegedly broke up with her by text, but that she felt totally "blindsided" by it.

While the majority of the Selling Sunset real estate agents rallied around Chrishell to show their support, some of her colleagues were less supportive - with the likes of Davina Portratz announcing that she believes 'there are two sides of every story'.

Something which, if Netflix had their way, would have unfolded on-screen. One of Selling Sunset's creators has admitted the approached Justin Hartley about being on the show, but that his loyalty clashes with This Is Us meant he wasn't able to.

View photos Photo credit: Dan MacMedan - Getty Images More

"I think it was just contractual. We certainly asked many, many times. I think it was just his contract with NBC," series creator Adam DiVello said in an interview with Variety.

That would've been veeery tense.

The admission comes as an insider revealed how Justin felt about the divorce playing out in Selling Sunset. A source told Us Weekly, "Justin has not watched the episodes but has been alerted to what is said.

"He’s irritated that [Chrishell's] airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told. His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it’s her choice of what is put out there."

View photos Photo credit: Netflix More

The source continued, "The claims made in the show that something changed in Justin after his This is Us fame are completely false. Chrishell knows that’s not what happened, so for her to let people believe that is upsetting to him. Justin is in a good place. [He] wants to just move on."

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like