Netflix 'Wags' documentary? Not on my watch, says Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Harry Kane says he would oppose any attempts by the wives or girlfriends of other England players to film a Netflix documentary during the forthcoming World Cup.

The England captain added that it would be an unnecessary “distraction” and that his wife, Kate, would have no intention in taking part.

Kane’s view was echoed by Gareth Southgate with the England manager saying he would be “surprised” if the players allowed it while also stating that he objects to the term “Wags” (“wives and girlfriends”) which is attached the partners.

“I actually think the term ‘Wags’ is quite disrespectful, it’s their partners and family. I don’t like the term,” Southgate said.

“I’d be surprised if the group of players we’ve got would have an interest in that (series) because they’ve wanted to focus on football.”

There have been suggestions that Netflix has approached the partners of some players – including Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood’s and Luke Shaw’s wife Anouska Santos – to see whether they would be interested in filming a docu-series in the run-up to the tournament and then during it.

The proposal would involve following the partners as they go about their everyday lives before the finals and then while they are in Qatar.

It would appear an attempt to exploit the renewed interest in footballers’ wives following the high-profile libel trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy but would be opposed by the England camp.

“We’ve created this really good environment where friends and family, girlfriends and wives have been part of the team and the group, especially when we’ve been away,” Kane explained.

“Last summer (during the Covid-affected Euros) was a bit different obviously, but I’ve not been contacted about my wife (being involved) and she hasn’t, so I’m not sure whose has. We want to focus on the World Cup and we don’t want any distraction from that.”

England play their final Nations League tie, and the final game of the season, against Hungary at Molineux on Tuesday with Southgate hoping to sign off with a win to “change external (perceptions)” following the criticism that he is not getting enough out of this squad after a defeat and two draws in this campaign.

“We all want to leave with a win and if we win tomorrow we’ve still got the chance to win this group – that keeps all of that alive as well,” Southgate said. “The noise will still be there because if we win we’ll only have beaten Hungary and it won’t be …. That’s the reality. If we don’t win then different story, of course.”

Nevertheless Southgate added that he would not be risking players just to chase a result. “What I don’t want to do is put a team out and we end up with a serious injury and we’ve lost a player for the World Cup because I’ve put them in at the wrong time,” he said. “So we’ve got to make sure that those decisions are the right ones as well even though I know there is a consequence, personally, for not getting the result you want. But there’s got to be bigger objectives than that.”

'Wayne Rooney shirt' inspires Harry Kane record push

By Jason Burt

Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane celebrate the later's goal against Switzerland

There is an England shirt that hangs on the wall of Harry Kane’s home and provides daily “motivation” for the striker who is already one of the most driven players in football.

It would appear to come from a relatively insignificant game for him – England against Switzerland in a European Championships qualifier at Wembley in September 2015 when he scored his third goal for his country in what was his fourth appearance.

But it was also the game in which Wayne Rooney became England’s all-time record goal-scorer, scoring his 50th goal for his country from the penalty spot after Kane had come off the bench to break the deadlock.

On the night, the match report for The Daily Telegraph read “there felt something appropriate that he (Kane) was on the pitch when the England captain scored. Kane was the first to congratulate him”.

The 28-year-old is now, of course, chasing down that record having scored his 50th goal for England – also from a penalty – in the 1-1 draw away to Germany last week. He is just three goals behind Rooney’s final total of 53, having achieved his half century in 71 games, 36 fewer than Rooney.

Did Kane feel destined to beat Rooney’s mark? “I don’t know if destined is the right word,” he said. “Back then it was a million miles away in terms of his goalscoring record.

“I remember that night he broke the record, playing and scoring in that game, I remember how much it meant to him, and even for me being a part of it.

“I kept the shirt from that day and I have it up in my house.

Not for any reason, but maybe looking at that every day gave me the motivation to one day try to achieve that.

“I’m close, I’m not there yet and I’ve still a got a few more goals to go but I’ve been happy with my England career so far.”

Nevertheless Kane has always been driven by targets and achievements. It is why, for example, he not just plays golf but plays off a ‘scratch’ (zero) handicap and will, alongside Pep Guardiola and James Milner, be competing in an Icons Series tournament in the US at the end of this month. It is also why when he is jokingly asked whether he might consider a career in professional golf when he retires that Kane does not completely dismiss the idea.

“I think that’s a long way away. You never say never in anything,” Kane said before quickly adding: “I’m concentrating on football”. But, like the shirt from the Rooney game, it is an insight into his character.

Kane was in relaxed mood ahead of England's match on Tuesday against Hungary - AFP

Kane is also more settled at Tottenham Hotspur since the arrival of Antonio Conte as manager, and qualifying for the Champions League, and is looking forward to a quieter summer after attempting to leave last year for Manchester City.

“First and foremost I’m looking forward to getting away (on holiday), but the plan is to be get back on July 8 and head to Korea with the boys (for Tottenham’s pre-season tour),” Kane said.

“I look forward to another season. I got on really well with Antonio in the time he was there and I’m looking forward to next season and what’s to come.”

The World Cup will be midway through that season with Kane sure in his support of Gareth Southgate who has come in for some criticism during this Nations League campaign.

“I think if you look at where we were in 2016 (when Southgate was appointed England manager) compared to where we are now, we've made massive improvements and strides. We've knocked down a lot of hurdles in major tournaments by doing stuff and England team hasn't done for a long long time,” he said.

"Of course we haven't won anything yet, but I think we're knocking on the door. I think we have been one of the most successful England teams in the past 50 years or so. So I think we are definitely on the right track. I think we have still got stuff to improve, that’s just the bottom line. We talk amongst ourselves about that with each other. But Gareth is a fantastic manager, a fantastic person and we are all really looking forward to being with each other for another major tournament.”