Netflix viewers are comparing Buying Beverly Hills to two other shows

Lydia Venn
·2 min read
Buying Beverly Hills compared to two other showsNetflix

Netflix is back with yet another property based reality show, Buying Beverly Hills. It's as if they know we love watching glamorous real estate agents show off million dollar homes, and then argue with their fellow agents over cocktails later.

Buying Beverly Hills follows the agents working at The Agency, a real estate firm based in Beverly Hills ran and owned by Mauricio Umansky, who happens to be the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards. At The Agency, Mauricio is joined by his daughters Farrah and Alexia, as well as their team of successful and entrepreneurial realtors.

Netflix

The eight part series dropped on Friday (4th November) and has already gone into the top 10 on Netflix. Like many other real estate reality shows, Buying Beverly Hills focuses on the relationships between the agents (cue office romances) and the million dollar properties they sell, a $65 million home is shown in the first episode.

Netflix viewers have already binge watched the show and are comparing it to similar Netflix show Selling Sunset, and some viewers actually think it's better.

One person on Twitter said: "Buying Beverly Hills > Selling Sunset … They actually work. Show true emotions of junior employees , nepotism, real estate acumen, fashion, gorgeous homes."

And another agreed saying: "Definitely prefer Buying Beverly Hills over Selling Sunset, Netflix needs to have more realtor shows over reality shows."

Other people have been tweeting to say they enjoyed the show, but rather than comparing it to Selling Sunset, they were seeing similarities with HBO's drama series Succession, on account of the premise of both shows being about massively successful business empires run by a family.

One person tweeted: "Netflix has generated a show ("Buying Beverly Hills") that is exactly the same as Selling Sunset but pitched as a Succession-type family business drama replete with a dramatic classical music theme song."

And another said: "Buying Beverly Hills = RHOBH x Selling Sunset x Succession."

Sounds like an ideal cross-over to me.

Buying Beverly Hills is available on Netflix now.

