Netflix Unveils Slate Of Seven New Spanish Originals

Following the success of Spanish projects including Money Heist, Netflix has unveiled a slate of seven upcoming originals from Spain.

The projects range from series to features and short-form works. Scroll down for the full list.

“We are fortunate to work with creators such as Nadia de Santiago, Carlos Montero or Elísabet Benavent and producers such as Cristina López Ferraz, Sandra Hermida or César Benítez,” said Diego Ávalos, Vice President of Original Contents of Netflix Spain. “Collaborating with them, and with many others, has uncovered unique perspectives for us, for which we will continue to invest firmly at a key moment for the industry. Our goal continues to be to move the world with the charisma, diversity and creativity of stories made in Spain and to contribute to position Spanish fiction as a global reference”.

El tiempo que te doy: This 10×10 minute series is created by Nadia de Santiago, Inés Pintor and Pablo Fernández and starring Nadia de Santiago (Lina) and Álvaro Cervantes (Nico). It follows Lina as she tries to make the time she spends thinking about Nico a minute less so that she can move on with her life. The series is currently shooting in Madrid and Andalusia.

Ídolo: Also told in 10-minute chapters, this series is created by Daniel López Sánchez, Federico Maniá Sibona and Yago de Torres and directed by Roger Gual. It tells the story of Quimera, Spain’s greatest musical idol who dies in front of his fans during a concert. Lazaro, an unconditional fan, sees the opportunity to escape from his monotonous and precarious life and becomes overnight what he has long admired: his own idol.

Feria: This 8×50 minute series follows what happens when two teenage sisters discover that their parents are monsters. It was created by Carlos Montero and Agustín Martínez and directed by Jorge Dorado and Carles Torrens

800 meters. This three-episode documentary miniseries chronicles events on August 17, 2017, when a van drove at full speed into a crowd of people in Barcelona. A few hours later, a separate attack took place in Cambrils. These terrorist attacks were perpetrated by young people who were completely integrated into Spanish society, the series asks how this could happen. It is being developed together with Bambú Producciones, will be produced by Ramón Campos and directed by Elías León (El caso Asunta, El caso Alcàsser), who will work together again as scriptwriters, in addition to an editorial committee made up of renowned investigative journalists such as Anna Teixidor, author of the book Los silencios del 17-A, Nacho Carretero and Jesús García.

The Wanninkhof Case: This documentary features addresses, 20 years on, the review of the titular murder case, when a teenage girl was murdered in Mijas, a town in Spain’s Costa del Sol. Tània Balló is helming the project.

The Beast: This fiction feature tells the story of a family that lives isolated from the rest of society and whose tranquillity is disturbed by the presence of a terrifying creature that will test the bonds that bind them. David Casademunt is directing.

Odio: This 60-minute special created by Dani Rovira is a monologue in which the comedian puts forward his take on today’s human beings.

